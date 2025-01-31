No. 7 LSU earned a 107-100 win over No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday in a game that had it all. Oklahoma's Liz Scott and LSU's Sa'Myah Smith were ejected in the first quarter, which was only part of a drama-filled battle that almost resulted in a 24-point comeback for the Sooners.

Thursday was the first game with 100-plus points by both teams since 2010. It was also the first game in SEC history in which each team scored 100-plus points in regulation, per ESPN.

Kim Mulkey's squad won its 20th consecutive game at home and improved to improve to 22-1 overall and 7-1 in the SEC. Meanwhile, the Sooners dropped to 16-5 overall with a 4-4 mark in conference play.

Here is a closer look at the eventful Thursday night:

Chippy game, two players ejected

The incident between Scott and Smith happened with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter, when Smith was battling against Oklahoma's Beatrice Culliton in the paint. Things got chippy when Culliton turned around and pushed Smith's arm away. Smith shoved her to the ground, and Scott rushed to defend her teammate. Fortunately, it didn't escalate much more as the players were quickly separated.

Both players will also have to sit out one game because officials deemed their altercation as a "fight."

That was not the only notable moment involving referees. Oklahoma finished the night with 27 fouls, including an early exit for Zya Vann, who fouled out. LSU got 26 with Jersey Wolfenbarger also fouling out.

The first half saw an intentional foul called on LSU's Aalyah Del Rosario after it appeared her elbow hit Oklahoma star Raegan Beers' throat while trying to post up. In addition, Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk was hit with a technical foul for disputing a call in the second quarter.

Mulkey also got a technical in the second half after Flau'jae Johnson got her third foul. Emotions were high on Thursday, and there was even a moment in which Mulkey smacked a clipboard held by assistant coach Seimone Augustus.

Dramatic ending

The Tigers had a 24-point lead in the third quarter, but just when it looked like the they were going to cruise to the finish line, the Sooners pushed back. LSU was struggling with turnovers, and Oklahoma cut the deficit to single digits early in the fourth quarter.

LSU kept sliding and it became a one-point game with under two minutes remaining. Mulkey's team had possession of the ball and missed two consecutive shot attempts, but offensive rebounding saved the Tigers.

With 24 seconds left on the clock, Mikaylah Williams made a 3-pointer that gave her team a 104-100 lead. Del Rosario came up big defensively with a block, which led to a defensive rebound by Williams and then a layup by Johnson.

This time, the Tigers were able to keep their foot on the gas to finish the night on top.

Williams, Johnson and Morrow combine for 83 points

Williams was the spark the Tigers needed late in the game and finished with 37 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Postgame, Mulkey praised her for willingness to do whatever the team needs to win.

Meanwhile, Williams said she felt confident early in the night.

"I know when I hit a shot early, that it's going to be a real big game for me," Williams said. "Just very thankful for my teammates for feeding the hot hand and finding me at the end of the game."

Johnson put up 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Aneesah Morrow earned her 20th double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers had struggled offensively in their games against South Carolina and Texas A&M, but they bounced back on Thursday by shooting 52.2% from the field.

Oklahoma also had a good night offensively and shot at 54.7%. Payton Verhulst led the Sooners with 26 points, while Beers contributed with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Mulkey updates Last-Tear Poa's status

Thursday marked the second consecutive game that senior guard Last-Tear Poa sat out. Mulkey said postgame that Poa is being disciplined for "breaking a team rule," but did not go into more detail or say when she might return.

Poa has appeared in 18 games this season, eight as a starter, while averaging 12 minutes per contest.