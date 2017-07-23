2017 WWE Battleground live stream, watch online, start time, PPV streaming

How to watch the SmackDown brand WWE Battleground pay-per-view live on Sunday

Live from Philadelphia on Sunday, WWE presents Battleground, the last pay-per-view before SummerSlam and a SmackDown-branded event that should see the conclusion of a number of long-term storylines.

The action goes down live during the kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET and continues when the pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will cover every aspect of  Battleground with our live results page. Be sure to stay with us throughout the entire show.

Watch WWE Battleground live stream

Kickoff show -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network

Backlash -- 8 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2017 WWE Battleground card

  • WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match
  • United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • John Cena vs. Rusev in a Flag Match
  • Women's No. 1 Contendership: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Tamina Snuka in an Elimination Match
  • Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
  • Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
  • Breezango finds out who trashed their office
  • Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Kickoff Show)
