The biggest wrestling weekend of the year is upon us. WWE WrestleMania 42 takes place this Saturday and Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As expected for any WrestleMania, this weekend's two-night event is loaded with big names and big matches.

Night 1 is headlined by Cody Rhodes putting the undisputed WWE championship on the line against Randy Orton. Orton has been aided by Pat McAfee in recent weeks, with the controversial storyline leading to a situation where McAfee must forever step away from the wrestling business should Orton fail to win the championship.

The Night 2 main event is even bigger, with world heavyweight champion CM Punk defending his title against former champion Roman Reigns. The build to Punk vs. Reigns has been a roller coaster that saw both men express their hatred for the other, pull in The Usos, and finally admit a begrudging respect for one another.

Ranking every WWE WrestleMania of all time: Where each of the 41 events lands heading into 2026 edition Brent Brookhouse

The weekend is loaded up with many other huge matches, such as Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi and Seth Rollins vs. Gunther.

Both women's world titles will also be on the line, with Stephanie Vaquer defending the women's world championship against Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill defending her WWE women's championship against Rhea Ripley.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for the event.

WWE WrestleMania 42 start time: How to watch



All times Eastern

Night 1 on Saturday

Date: April 18, 2026

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Start time: 6 p.m. | Pre-show starts at 3 p.m.

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited | First hour will simulcast live on ESPN2

Watch WrestleMania 42 live with Fubo if your subscription includes ESPN2 (Saturday) and ESPN (Sunday) to watch the first hour of each night. ESPN Unlimited access is free if you log into the ESPN app with your Fubo credentials.

Night 1 match card

Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. The Usos & LA Knight

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Unsanctioned Match)

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan

-- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan Women's Intercontinental Championship -- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

-- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Nikki & Brie Bella

-- Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Nikki & Brie Bella Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton



Night 2 on Sunday

Date: April 19, 2026

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Start time: 6 p.m. | Pre-show starts at 3 p.m.

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited | First hour will simulcast live on ESPN

Watch WrestleMania 42 live with Fubo if your subscription includes ESPN2 (Saturday) and ESPN (Sunday) to watch the first hour of each night. ESPN Unlimited access is free if you log into the ESPN app with your Fubo credentials.

Night 2 match card