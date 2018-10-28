WWE Evolution live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, PPV, match card

Some fans have been upset at the lackluster build for the show, but nonetheless, WWE will be making history on Sunday night when it presents its first all-women's pay-per-view. WWE Evolution is set to go down live from Long Island in New York with some of the best female superstars past, present and future taking part in the big show.

All three of WWE's women's titles will be on the line Sunday, and the finals of the critically-acclaimed 2018 Mae Young Classic will be decided as two of WWE's newest signees square off in the squared circle. Legends including Trish Stratus, Lita, Alundra Blayze and Ivory will be participating in matches, while Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair take center stage in the double main event.

Below is all the information you need to catch WWE Evolution on Sunday evening. CBS Sports will be with you all night long with a live results and grades post, so be sure to hit us back for that in the early evening.

WWE Evolution viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 28

Location: Nassau Coliseum -- Uniondale, New York

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Evolution match card