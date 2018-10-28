WWE Evolution live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, PPV, match card

All the information you need to catch the WWE Evolution pay-per-view event on Sunday night

Some fans have been upset at the lackluster build for the show, but nonetheless, WWE will be making history on Sunday night when it presents its first all-women's pay-per-view. WWE Evolution is set to go down live from Long Island in New York with some of the best female superstars past, present and future taking part in the big show.

All three of WWE's women's titles will be on the line Sunday, and the finals of the critically-acclaimed 2018 Mae Young Classic will be decided as two of WWE's newest signees square off in the squared circle. Legends including Trish Stratus, Lita, Alundra Blayze and Ivory will be participating in matches, while Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair take center stage in the double main event.

Below is all the information you need to catch WWE Evolution on Sunday evening. CBS Sports will be with you all night long with a live results and grades post, so be sure to hit us back for that in the early evening. 

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.  

WWE Evolution viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 28
Location: Nassau Coliseum -- Uniondale, New York
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android  

WWE Evolution match card

  • Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing)
  • NXT Women's Championship: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
  • Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox
  • Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm
  • Natalya, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad
  • Battle Royal (for a future women's title shot) feat. Naomi, Nia Jax, Carmella, Ember Moon, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis and more
CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories