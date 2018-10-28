WWE Evolution live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, PPV, match card
All the information you need to catch the WWE Evolution pay-per-view event on Sunday night
Some fans have been upset at the lackluster build for the show, but nonetheless, WWE will be making history on Sunday night when it presents its first all-women's pay-per-view. WWE Evolution is set to go down live from Long Island in New York with some of the best female superstars past, present and future taking part in the big show.
All three of WWE's women's titles will be on the line Sunday, and the finals of the critically-acclaimed 2018 Mae Young Classic will be decided as two of WWE's newest signees square off in the squared circle. Legends including Trish Stratus, Lita, Alundra Blayze and Ivory will be participating in matches, while Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair take center stage in the double main event.
Below is all the information you need to catch WWE Evolution on Sunday evening. CBS Sports will be with you all night long with a live results and grades post, so be sure to hit us back for that in the early evening.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
WWE Evolution viewing information
Date: Sunday, Oct. 28
Location: Nassau Coliseum -- Uniondale, New York
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE Evolution match card
- Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing)
- NXT Women's Championship: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
- Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox
- Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm
- Natalya, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad
- Battle Royal (for a future women's title shot) feat. Naomi, Nia Jax, Carmella, Ember Moon, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis and more
-
2018 WWE Evolution predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE Evolution event on Sunday evening
-
2018 WWE Evolution matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of the historic Evolution event taking place in Uniondale,...
-
WWE's Saudi Arabia call speaks volumes
WWE decided to hide behind its financial interests rather than make a socially righteous m...
-
WWE to hold Crown Jewel as scheduled
WWE was previously 'monitoring the situation' in Saudi Arabia over the last couple of week...
-
Nikki Bella opens up on Roman Reigns
Bella discussed the emotional night this past Monday on Raw with CBS Sports
-
SD recap: Flair, Lynch brawl again
Lynch stalked Flair all the way back to NXT to send one final message before Sunday