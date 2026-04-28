There is no rest for the wicked. Mere weeks after WrestleMania 42, WWE barrels towards Backlash. Three matches are already cemented for the May 9 event, set for the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The biggest by far is world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu.

Reigns stood tall after a WrestleMania classic with CM Punk, but no one left Mania with more confidence than Fatu. Fresh off a win over Drew McIntyre, Fatu stomped into Monday Night Raw and challenged his cousin for the world title. Fatu has never challenged for a world title in WWE, but he's looked every bit like a main eventer in his recent encounters with Reigns.

Two more matches were announced for Backlash. The Vision fallout continues as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker collide. Another grudge match, Iyo Sky vs. Asuka, is also on the card.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Backlash and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on May 9 with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Backlash matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu: Fatu is here to handle business. "The Samoan Werewolf" challenged his cousin to a world heavyweight title match. Reigns gave Fatu a chance to back out before ultimately agreeing to face him. However, it's the defending champion who may want to reconsider after being physically big-brothered by his younger cousin.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker: The Rollins revenge tour continues. The estranged allies, previously teammates in The Vision, pick up where they left off after their injuries. Breakker returned at WrestleMania, costing Rollins his match with Gunther. They meet one-on-one six months after Breakker and Bronson Reed booted Rollins from The Vision.

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka: There's a lot of history between Sky and Asuka. They've feuded on and off since last year, but their history dates back to before their WWE signings. Teammates in a faction called Triple Tails, Asuka has mentored Sky for well over a decade. They will compete at Backlash after Asuka cost Sky a women's intercontinental match on Raw.

2026 WWE Backlash predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. CM Punk: On SmackDown, Rhodes welcomed anyone to try and take the undisputed WWE title from him. We don't have a read on who will step up, but WWE has teased one option. The night after WrestleMania, Rhodes told Punk he could have a title shot anytime he wanted.

WWE Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jacy Jayne: Fatal Attraction is attempting a hostile takeover of SmackDown. The NXT faction made their surprise debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, ruining a WWE women's tag team title match involving Alexa Bliss, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair and Paige. Later that night, Fatal Attraction did the same to Ripley after an impromptu match between her and Jayne.

Intercontinental Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes: WWE isn't done with the Williams-Zayn feud, but it's hard to imagine they'll rebook their WrestleMania match. There wasn't much appetite for it the first time. Many thought Hayes should've defended the title against Williams. The easiest solution is a triple-threat match involving the three most recent intercontinental champions.