JD McDonagh will be sidelined for several months after a scary crash into the commentary desk during WWE Raw on Monday. McDonagh confirmed the news with a social media post on Tuesday in the early morning hours.

McDonagh was teaming with Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio and challenging the War Raiders for the world tag team championship when he attempted an asai moonsault from the second rope to the floor. McDonagh slightly overshot and his back crashed into the desk.

Many viewers expressed immediate concern as it appeared McDonagh's head and neck took the brunt of the impact.

In his post, McDonagh clarified that it was actually his ribs and a punctured lung that would put him on the sidelines.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good," McDonagh wrote. "I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit."

McDonagh made his name on the UK independent scene wrestling under his real name, Jordan Devlin. He signed with WWE and was a mainstay of the NXT: UK brand in 2016 and finally broke through to the main roster in 2023, linking up with his Irish countryman Finn Balor and working his way into the Judgment Day, where he has largely thrived under the bright spotlights of the Raw brand.