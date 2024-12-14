WWE's iconic Saturday Night's Main Event is set for a big return. The card is loaded with big matches, including four championship clashes. The event will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the site of the first Saturday Night's Main Event on May 10, 1985.

Cody Rhodes is set to defend the undisputed WWE championship against Kevin Owens in the main event. The world heavyweight championship will also be on the line when Gunther defends in a triple threat match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

On the women's side, Liv Morgan is set to defend the women's world championship against former champion Iyo Sky and Michin will battle Chelsea Green in a match to crown the inaugural women's United States champion.

Plus, the lone non-title match on the card sees a returning Drew McIntyre take on Sami Zayn.

Date: Dec. 14, 2024

Location: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Uniondale, New York

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: NBC/Peacock

