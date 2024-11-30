The Bloodline takes center stage at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. A giant steel structure enclosing two rings will contain Saturday's battle between The Bloodline's two iterations.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have been in direct conflict since SummerSlam. During Reigns' four-month absence, Sikoa destroyed and rebuilt The Bloodline in his image. Reigns and Sikoa have enlisted CM Punk and Bronson Reed, respectively, to complete their five-man teams for WarGames.

A star-studded women's WarGames match is also scheduled. Women's world champion Liv Morgan, WWE women's champion Nia Jax, WWE women's tag team champion Bianca Belair, and former women's champions Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Naomi all compete.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames



Date: Nov. 30, 2024

Location: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, Canada

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

