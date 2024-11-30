The Bloodline takes center stage at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. A giant steel structure enclosing two rings will contain Saturday's battle between The Bloodline's two iterations.
Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have been in direct conflict since SummerSlam. During Reigns' four-month absence, Sikoa destroyed and rebuilt The Bloodline in his image. Reigns and Sikoa have enlisted CM Punk and Bronson Reed, respectively, to complete their five-man teams for WarGames.
A star-studded women's WarGames match is also scheduled. Women's world champion Liv Morgan, WWE women's champion Nia Jax, WWE women's tag team champion Bianca Belair, and former women's champions Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Naomi all compete.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Watch 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
Date: Nov. 30, 2024
Location: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, Canada
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
- Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed (WarGames match)
- World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky and Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae (WarGames match)
- Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- United States Championship -- LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura