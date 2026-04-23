Thursday's sports schedule features three NHL playoff, three NBA postseason and nine Major League Baseball games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an NBA Eastern Conference Game 3 matchup between the third-seeded New York Knicks and the sixth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, April 23

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, April 23

LF Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Abreu is hitting .281 with four doubles, one triple and three homers this season. The SportsLine model projects Abreu to register 1.7 total bases against the Yankees. Pick it at Underdog:

OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Buxton has hits in five consecutive games, including homers in back-to-back games. The SportsLine model projects Buxton to register 2.44 total bases. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Cameron Schlittler, New York Yankees, 6.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.88x)

Schlittler has registered seven or more strikeouts in four of his past five starts. The SportsLine model projects Schlittler to register 6.7 strikeouts against the Red Sox. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.36x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).