Weather permitting, the American League Championship Series continues with Game 4 when the Tampa Bay Rays battle the Cleveland Guardians to highlight Friday's sports schedule. Also on the docket are three Division I college football games and two NHL matchups. The college football games are Memphis at Tulane, Washington at Purdue and Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, Oct. 16

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, Oct. 16

QB Ryan Browne, Purdue Boilermakers, 247.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Browne has thrown for 245 or fewer yards in two of his last three games. In a 41-13 win over Minnesota this past Saturday, he completed 14 of 24 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. The SportsLine Model projects Browne to throw for 233 yards against the Washington Huskies on Friday night. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Kadin Semonza, Tulane Green Wave, 23.5 pass attempts - Higher (1.87x)

Semonza has attempted 24 or more passes in each of his last three games. The SportsLine Model projects Semonza to attempt 27 passes against the Memphis Tigers on Friday night. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Jaylin Carter, Memphis Tigers, 89.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.87x).

Carter has rushed for 86 or more yards in three of the Tigers' five games this season. In last week's 38-13 win over UAB, Carter carried 19 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The SportsLine Model projects Carter to rush for 125 yards against Tulane on Friday night. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).