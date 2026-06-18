Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, MLB, more on Thursday, June 18

The World Cup continues with four more matches on Thursday as Matchday 2 begins, headlined by Mexico vs. South Korea at 9 p.m. ET. The U.S. Open is also underway, and there are nine MLB contests on the day's slate, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, June 18

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, June 18

Jonathan David, Canada, 0.5 goals - Higher (1.18x)

Per SportsLine's Martin Green: "[David] has scored 39 goals in 78 games for his country, and he'll be desperate to add to that tally on Thursday." David is his nation's all-time leading goal scorer, and he should find the back of the net versus a Qatar team that allowed 26 shots in their World Cup opener versus Switzerland. Pick it at Underdog:

Son Heung-min, South Korea, 0.5 goals + assists - Higher (1.54x)

"The thing that makes this [South Korea] so scary besides the obvious is their accuracy. This team put up unreal numbers of successful long passes, duels won and aerials," Green said of the Koreans' opening win over Czechia. Backing Son to score or assist is one of Green's best bets for South Korea's match versus Mexico. Of the Mexicans' opening match versus South Africa, Green said Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Bo Bichette, Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x).

The Mets face the Phillies and starting pitcher Aaron Nola on Thursday. Bichette has notched multiple hits in six straight games and is hitting .400 (4 for 10) in his career off Nola. SportsLine's model projects Bichette to have 1.78 total bases on average. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 12.75x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).