Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, more on Thursday, May 21

One NBA playoff, one NHL playoff and seven Major League Baseball games highlight Thursday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is an NHL Eastern Conference final Game 1 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, May 21

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, May 21

P Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.86x)

Alcantara has consistently gone over his pitcher strikeouts market in six of the last 10 games when facing teams with a winning record, maintaining an average of five strikeouts per game. The SportsLine model projects 4.9 strikeouts for Alcantara against the Braves, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.02x)

Olson has gone over his total bases market in each of his last five road games when the Braves are favored. The SportsLine model projects 1.9 total bases against the Marlins, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

LF Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates, 0.5 hits - Higher (1.12x)

Reynolds has gone over his hits market in each of the Pirates' last five road games when playing a team with a middle-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Reynolds to register 1 hit, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.53x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).