Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, U.S. Open, MLB, more on Monday, June 15

The World Cup continues with four more matches on Monday, with Belgium vs. Egypt highlighting the slate at 3 p.m. ET, and you can get in the action using Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The 2026 U.S. Open is also a few days away, and there's another busy night of MLB action, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, June 15

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, June 15

Mo Salah, Egypt, 0.5 shots on target - Lower (1.06x)

Salah is one of the top offensive threats in the English Premier League as he plays for Liverpool. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer, however, notes that the midfield and defense won't be as strong for his Egyptian national team, which could limit his number of opportunities to get the ball on net. Pick it at Underdog:

Jared Young, New York Mets, 0.5 hits - Higher

Young has at least one hit in eight of his past 10 road games. SportsLine's model projects that he'll have 0.98 hits in a hitter-friendly park against the Reds on Monday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 0.5 RBI - Higher (1.06).

In his last five games where Ohtani plays against teams with a winning record, he has gone over his RBI line, averaging 1.6 RBI per game during that stretch. The model projects 0.6 RBI for Ohtani against the Rays on Monday. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.3x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).