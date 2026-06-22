Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Monday, June 22

Four more matches highlight Monday's World Cup schedule, including Norway vs. Iraq in a Group I matchup. There's also a 13-game slate of MLB action, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, June 22

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, June 22

FW Michael Olise, France, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.06x)

Olise is one of France's top offensive weapons. Over his last five matches, he has registered 10 shots, with seven on goal. He has six shots on goal over the past two games, including two in the 3-1 win over Senegal on Tuesday. Pick it at Underdog:

SS Bo Bichette, New York Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.09x)

Bichette has gone over his total bases in four of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Bichette to register 1.7 total bases, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies - Higher (1.04x).

Schwarber has gone over his total bases market in six of his past 10 games when the Phillies are favored and facing a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Schwarber to register 1.8 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.78x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).