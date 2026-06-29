Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Monday, June 29

The Round of 32 World Cup knockout stage continues with three matches, while a robust 13-game Major League Baseball slate highlights Monday's sports schedule, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, June 29

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, June 29

FW Vinicius Junior, Brazil, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.06x)

Junior has been dominant at the World Cup, scoring four goals in three matches. He has taken 12 shots during that stretch, including eight on target. In a 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday, he scored two goals on eight shots, including five on target. Pick it at Underdog:

2B Brandon Lowe, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Lowe has gone over his total bases market in each of his last five games against a team with a winning record when the Pirates are not favored. The SportsLine model projects Lowe to register 2.0 total bases against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

1B Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x).

Harper has gone over his total bases in six of his last 10 games, with an average of 3.4 per game. The SportsLine model projects Harper to register 1.9 total bases against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.73x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).