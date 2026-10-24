The World Series continues on Saturday night when Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Logan Henderson and the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 at 8 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Saturday's sports schedule also includes a hefty Division I college football slate with 17 games involving ranked teams, several European soccer league matches, Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, 12 NHL contests and eight NBA matchups. Among the top college football games is an SEC battle between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Oct. 24

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Oct. 24

QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans, 253.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Maiava has thrown for 254 or more yards in four of his last five games, including a 21-for-33 performance for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-23 win at Penn State on Oct. 10. The SportsLine model projects Maiava to throw for 259 yards against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Jordon Davison, Oregon Ducks, 56.5 rushing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Davison has surpassed 60 yards rushing in three games this year, including a 66-yard performance at USC on Sept. 26. The SportsLine model projects Davison to rush for 67 yards against Illinois on Saturday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama Crimson Tide, 60.5 receiving yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Brooks has gone over 61 receiving yards in three of his last five games, including eight catches for 101 yards in a 50-36 win over Florida State on Sept. 19. SportsLine's model is projecting Brooks to register 76 receiving yards against Texas A&M on Saturday. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).