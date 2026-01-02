Police say the driver in the car accident that killed two people in Nigeria on Monday while also injuring boxer Anthony Joshua will face charges, according to the Associated Press. Adenyi Mobalaji Kayode has been charged with "reckless" and "dangerous driving causing death," driving without a valid driver's license and driving "without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property," according to police in Lagos. He was arraigned in Sagamu Magistrate Court Friday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps previously said the findings of their preliminary investigation indicated the SUV carrying Joshua was speeding and lost control before crashing into a stationary truck. Joshua and Kayode suffered minor injuries, but Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele -- both of whom were members of Joshua's team -- were killed. Joshua was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, and was released on Wednesday.

Joshua was in Nigeria visiting the homeland of his parents. Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu posted a statement on Monday offering his condolences.

"I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident," Tinubu posted. "I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care."

The former heavyweight champion had just knocked out Jake Paul on Dec. 19. Paul also posted a statement on social media, saying "Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."