The Miami Gardens Police Department arrested Gervonta "Tank" Davis Wednesday night on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping, they announced via social media. Police initially issued a warrant for Davis' arrest Jan. 14 in connection with an alleged October domestic violence incident.

"The Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to protecting victims, holding offenders accountable, and ensuring the safety of our community," the department said in a statement.

Miami Gardens police worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate Davis, who was apprehended without incident in the Miami Design District. A planned exhibition fight between Davis and Jake Paul, initially scheduled for Nov. 14, 2025, was canceled after Courtney Rossel, Davis' ex and the mother of his children, filed a domestic violence lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit claimed that Davis attacked Rossel at a gentleman's club in Miami Gardens on Oct. 27. Police reviewed surveillance footage and corroborated Rossel's story.

"The investigation determined that Mr. Davis used force to restrain in an attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will," MGPD executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty said in a briefing addressing the warrant for Davis' arrest.

This is the seventh time since 2017 that Davis has been detained by police. In Aug. 2025, a prior domestic violence case against Davis was dropped after the alleged victim declined to prosecute. He was also sentenced to 90 days house arrest and three years probation for a 2023 hit-and-run case in Baltimore.