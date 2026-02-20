Zuffa Boxing continued making headlines on Friday as Dana White announced the signing of British star Conor Benn.

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs), a 29-year-old native of Essex, England, follows cruiserweight star Jai Opetaia as just the latest big-name signing for the upstart promotion, which debuted its first of three fight cards over the past month on Jan. 23 in Las Vegas.

"Conor Benn is an absolute beast and a superstar," White said. "He shows up every time and destroys people, and now some of the best fighters in the world are calling him out. He's ready for a world title next and I can't wait to see him compete in Zuffa Boxing. He's going to be a huge addition to a growing stable of very talented boxers."

No contract details were announced as part of the deal.

The son Nigel Benn, a former two-division champion and 2026 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the younger Benn is fresh off of a resounding victory at middleweight over family rival Chris Eubank Jr. in a rematch of their 2025 fight of the year that served as Benn's lone pro defeat.

The flashy and confident Benn has spent the majority of his career at welterweight and plans to return to 147 pounds in the future in search of big fights. In January, Benn entered the ring in New York following Shakur Stevenson's 140-pound title win over Teofimo Lopez Jr. to hype a future meeting between the two.

"I'm filled with excitement and hunger for what's ahead with Zuffa Boxing," Benn said. "I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I'm ready to give the fans the fights they've been calling for. I'm in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans."

Benn was initially scheduled to face Eubank, the son of Hall-of-Famer Chris Eubank Sr., who took part in two legendary British fights with Benn's father, in 2022 until a failed drug test and subsequent suspension for Benn delayed the legacy fight. But despite giving up a ton of size throughout their two-fight series, both of which took place in front of sellout crowds at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Benn proved to be the bigger puncher and aggressor.

Zuffa's signing of Benn comes in the midst of a public feud between White and Benn's former promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport. Benn posted a letter to social media following Friday's announcement to address the situation.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they've done for me over the past decade," Benn said. "It has been a journey beyond anything we could've imagined, and for their belief, support and guidance, I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn't refuse.

"I'd love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter."