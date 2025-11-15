The Benns finally have a win over the Eubanks. On Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Conor Benn put on a boxing masterclass to win his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. by unanimous decision.

Benn and Eubank's fathers met in a pair of British superfights in the 1990s, with Chris Eubank Sr. winning a 1990 clash for the WBO middleweight title, and drawing with Nigel Benn in their 1993 rematch. This past April, Eubank Jr. defeated Benn in a thrilling Fight of the Year contender.

On Saturday, Benn finally won one for the family by dominating the rematch bell to bell, utilizing smart boxing and his speed against the much larger Eubank.

Eubank looked stuck in first gear for much of the fight, moving backward and boxing off his back foot and along the ropes while Benn stayed aggressive and committed to the attack. When Eubank did find occasional moments to land counter shots, Benn absorbed the shots well and returned fire to continue pulling away on the scorecards.

While there was little doubt of which way the fight was heading on the scorecards as the final round began, Benn put an exclamation point on his victory in that final frame.

A jab set up a right hand from Benn that connected behind Eubank's ear, taking away his equilibrium and sending him crashing to the canvas.

Eubank was able to beat the count, but was knocked down a second time moments later when another chopping right hand connected. Eubank again beat the count and the bell sounded seconds later, but a 10-7 round only added to the disparity on the official scorecards, which read 119-107, 116-110 and 118-108, all in Benn's favor.

Despite being the bigger man, Eubank was never able to use his size and was often outmuscled by Benn in the clinch. Eubank looked every bit of his 36 years, and with nearly 40 professional fights on his resume, it's possible time and wear caught up to him.

Benn, 29, has now defeated everyone he has faced as a professional, getting revenge on Eubank for his lone defeat.