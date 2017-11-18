ALCORN
No. 25 Baylor beats Alcorn St 78-61 for Drew's 300th win

  • Nov 18, 2017

WACO, Texas (AP) Scott Drew downplayed his 300th career victory. His Baylor players didn't after the 25th-ranked Bears beat Alcorn State 78-61 on Friday night.

''That's a huge deal,'' guard King McClure said. ''Coach Drew deserves it. I feel he's the most underrated coach in college basketball. He has 300 wins. That's big time. I'm proud of him, happy for him. Just looking forward to getting him more wins this year.''

Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, while Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (3-0).

After winning 20 games in his only season as head coach at Valparaiso, Drew took over a decimated Baylor program in 2003 and has led the Bears to five NCAA Tournament appearances in the past six years.

Now in his 15th season at Baylor, Drew's teams have won 20 games nine times and finished 2011-12 with a 30-8 record, losing to eventual national champion Kentucky, 80-72 in the Elite Eight. He has a career record of 300-191.

''That's a player award because you can't achieve that without the players, the fans and the coaches,'' Drew said of his 300th win. ''Coaches are the last ones to get excited about that. But it's a good accomplishment for everyone.''

McClure finished with 13 points as the Bears have started 3-0 for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Freshman Tristan Clark had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Lual-Acuil scored the game's first two baskets and the Bears never trailed. They led 18-6 early, and were already out in front 42-21 late in the first half.

Reginal Johnson, the SWAC preseason player of the year, scored 14 points for Alcorn (0-4). Dante Stewart added 12 points.

Baylor outrebounded Alcorn State 49-27. The bigger Bears dominated inside, outscoring the Braves 40-24 in the paint.

''One of the things we were preaching early on in the game was we had to rebound,'' Alcorn State coach Montez Robinson said. ''We couldn't just stand there and jump with them because of the length and the size. We didn't do a good job of boxing out the whole game.''

BIG PICTURE

Alcorn State: The Braves have had a rough start to the season, losing their first four games, all on the road, by an average of 30 points. The Braves don't play at home until Wednesday, when they host Yale.

Baylor: The Bears haven't faced a real challenge through the first three games of the season, winning all three by an average of 27 points. That should change next week when the Bears face Wisconsin.

FRESH FACE

Clark, Baylor's 6-foot-9 freshman forward, started his second consecutive game.

''I'm still getting used to the college game and playing hard every possession,'' he said. ''I'm still 18, so I'm still a high-schooler in my eyes.''

OUT OF CONFERENCE

Baylor has won 46 consecutive non-conference games on its home court in the Ferrell Center, the second-longest streak in the country. The Bears trail only Duke, which has won 134 straight non-conference games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. ... The Bears are 54-0 all-time vs. SWAC opponents.

CHARITY STRIPE

Alcorn State didn't shoot its first free throw until there was 6:08 left in the game, and Johnson missed that shot. The Braves finished the game 2-of-4 from the line. Baylor was 18-of-24 on its free throw attempts.

UP NEXT

Alcorn State plays the last of five consecutive road games to start the season, Sunday at Central Arkansas.

Baylor hits the road for the first time. The Bears play Wisconsin in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Mosby
M. Lecomte
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
22.5 Pts. Per Game 22.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
45.7 Field Goal % 45.7
28.6 Three Point % 46.2
87.5 Free Throw % 100.0
  Offensive rebound by King McClure 11.0
  Jake Lindsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Dante Sterling 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Alcorn State 40.0
  Jake Lindsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 2 Juwan Henderson made finger-roll layup 49.0
+ 1 Jake Lindsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
  Jake Lindsey missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Troymain Crosby 1:00
+ 3 Avery Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Howard 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Maurice Howard 1:48
Team Stats
Points 61 78
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 49
Offensive 3 18
Defensive 19 29
Team 5 2
Assists 16 17
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
24
R. Johnson F
14 PTS, 2 REB
20
M. Lecomte G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Alcorn State 0-4 253661
home team logo25 Baylor 3-0423678
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Team Stats
away team logoAlcorn State 0-4 59.3 PPG 30.8 RPG 10.3 APG
home team logo25 Baylor 3-0 85.0 PPG 46 RPG 19.7 APG
Key Players
24
R. Johnson F 11.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.5 APG 45.5 FG%
20
M. Lecomte G 20.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.3 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
R. Johnson F 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
20
M. Lecomte G 17 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
41.7 FG% 42.9
33.3 3PT FG% 25.0
50.0 FT% 75.0
Alcorn State
Starters
R. Johnson
D. Sterling
A. Patterson
A. Mosby
Y. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Johnson 26 14 2 0 2 0 0 1 6/10 2/3 0/1 1 1
D. Sterling 26 12 0 2 1 0 2 4 4/13 3/9 1/2 0 0
A. Patterson 17 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 2
A. Mosby 32 5 5 3 0 0 2 0 2/6 0/3 1/1 0 5
Y. Reed 23 5 3 3 0 2 0 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 3
Baylor
Starters
M. Lecomte
J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
K. McClure
T. Clark
N. Omot
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Lecomte 32 17 2 5 0 0 1 1 5/15 3/11 4/4 0 2
J. Lual-Acuil Jr. 24 16 12 0 0 1 1 2 6/14 0/1 4/5 5 7
K. McClure 29 13 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 2/4 5/6 2 2
T. Clark 25 12 9 2 0 1 1 1 6/7 0/0 0/0 4 5
N. Omot 22 0 6 2 0 1 1 2 0/6 0/3 0/0 2 4
NCAA BB Scores