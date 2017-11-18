No. 25 Baylor beats Alcorn St 78-61 for Drew's 300th win
WACO, Texas (AP) Scott Drew downplayed his 300th career victory. His Baylor players didn't after the 25th-ranked Bears beat Alcorn State 78-61 on Friday night.
''That's a huge deal,'' guard King McClure said. ''Coach Drew deserves it. I feel he's the most underrated coach in college basketball. He has 300 wins. That's big time. I'm proud of him, happy for him. Just looking forward to getting him more wins this year.''
Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, while Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (3-0).
After winning 20 games in his only season as head coach at Valparaiso, Drew took over a decimated Baylor program in 2003 and has led the Bears to five NCAA Tournament appearances in the past six years.
Now in his 15th season at Baylor, Drew's teams have won 20 games nine times and finished 2011-12 with a 30-8 record, losing to eventual national champion Kentucky, 80-72 in the Elite Eight. He has a career record of 300-191.
''That's a player award because you can't achieve that without the players, the fans and the coaches,'' Drew said of his 300th win. ''Coaches are the last ones to get excited about that. But it's a good accomplishment for everyone.''
McClure finished with 13 points as the Bears have started 3-0 for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Freshman Tristan Clark had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Lual-Acuil scored the game's first two baskets and the Bears never trailed. They led 18-6 early, and were already out in front 42-21 late in the first half.
Reginal Johnson, the SWAC preseason player of the year, scored 14 points for Alcorn (0-4). Dante Stewart added 12 points.
Baylor outrebounded Alcorn State 49-27. The bigger Bears dominated inside, outscoring the Braves 40-24 in the paint.
''One of the things we were preaching early on in the game was we had to rebound,'' Alcorn State coach Montez Robinson said. ''We couldn't just stand there and jump with them because of the length and the size. We didn't do a good job of boxing out the whole game.''
BIG PICTURE
Alcorn State: The Braves have had a rough start to the season, losing their first four games, all on the road, by an average of 30 points. The Braves don't play at home until Wednesday, when they host Yale.
Baylor: The Bears haven't faced a real challenge through the first three games of the season, winning all three by an average of 27 points. That should change next week when the Bears face Wisconsin.
FRESH FACE
Clark, Baylor's 6-foot-9 freshman forward, started his second consecutive game.
''I'm still getting used to the college game and playing hard every possession,'' he said. ''I'm still 18, so I'm still a high-schooler in my eyes.''
OUT OF CONFERENCE
Baylor has won 46 consecutive non-conference games on its home court in the Ferrell Center, the second-longest streak in the country. The Bears trail only Duke, which has won 134 straight non-conference games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. ... The Bears are 54-0 all-time vs. SWAC opponents.
CHARITY STRIPE
Alcorn State didn't shoot its first free throw until there was 6:08 left in the game, and Johnson missed that shot. The Braves finished the game 2-of-4 from the line. Baylor was 18-of-24 on its free throw attempts.
UP NEXT
Alcorn State plays the last of five consecutive road games to start the season, Sunday at Central Arkansas.
Baylor hits the road for the first time. The Bears play Wisconsin in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|78
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|27-63 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|49
|Offensive
|3
|18
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Alcorn State 0-4
|59.3 PPG
|30.8 RPG
|10.3 APG
|25 Baylor 3-0
|85.0 PPG
|46 RPG
|19.7 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|R. Johnson F
|11.8 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
20
|M. Lecomte G
|20.7 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
24
|R. Johnson F
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
20
|M. Lecomte G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Johnson
|26
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|1
|D. Sterling
|26
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/13
|3/9
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Patterson
|17
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Mosby
|32
|5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|5
|Y. Reed
|23
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lecomte
|32
|17
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/15
|3/11
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
|24
|16
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6/14
|0/1
|4/5
|5
|7
|K. McClure
|29
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|2
|T. Clark
|25
|12
|9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|N. Omot
|22
|0
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|4
