Florida State's defense throttles Fordham in Jamaica 67-43

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2017

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) The offense was good but the defense was great for Florida State.

Freshman reserve Mfiondu Kabengele scored 15 points, Terance Mann added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and the Seminoles rolled to a 67-43 win over Fordham in the Jamaica Classic on Friday night.

The defense was suffocating for the Seminoles (2-0), holding the Rams (1-2) to 23 percent shooting (12 of 52), including 1 of 22 from 3-point range, and turning 23 turnovers into 21 points.

''I was very pleased with our defensive intensity,'' FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''I wasn't as pleased with our offensive execution but we are a work in progress and I really like the direction we are heading on the offensive end of the court. We still have a lot of work to do reach our potential but I like the direction we are going.''

Florida State made just 3 of 13 3-pointers in the first half but shot 48 percent to lead 35-18 at halftime. The Seminoles made seven of their last nine shots, which helped them close on a 13-2 run. Fordham shot just 26 percent.

It didn't get any better in the second half as the Rams missed their first 15 shots, including nine from behind the arc, and FSU ran out to a 50-22 lead before Fordham's first field goal at the 10:09 mark.

Will Tavares scored 18 points for Fordham, 12 in the second half when he made 5 of 8 shots. His teammates were 1-of-21 in the second half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Fordham: Freshman Ivan Raut set a school record with seven 3s in Monday's win over LIU Brooklyn and junior Prokop Slanina had his first double-double with career highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Raut missed all six of his shots against FSU, and Slanina had eight points and six rebounds.

Florida State: The Seminoles wore turquoise Nike N7 uniforms against Fordham to raise awareness for bringing the sport to Native American and Aboriginal youth. It marks the ninth time (and first of two times this season) the Seminoles will wear the special uniforms. ... FSU is 2-0 (both against the Atlantic 10) for the third straight season and 13 times in Hamilton's 16 season.

INTIMIDATION

Led by four blocks apiece by 7-foot freshman Ike Obiagu and 7-4 Christ Obiagu, FSU had nine rejections. Obiagu, a Nigerian native, swatted 330 shots in his last two years of high school at Greenforest Christian Academy.

BAD SHOOTING

Although Florida State ended up shooting 48 percent (25 of 52), the Seminoles were 5 of 24 from distance and 12 of 25 from the line. The Fordham finals were 12 of 52 from the field, 1 of 22 behind the arc and 18 of 25 from the line.

UP NEXT

Fordham: The Rams meet Tulane, which beat Colorado State, on Sunday.

Florida State: The Seminoles face Colorado State, which lost to Tulane, on Sunday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 8.0
  Cavit Havsa missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 2 Mfiondu Kabengele made layup 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 28.0
  Travis Light missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 47.0
  Tre Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
+ 2 Brandon Allen made layup, assist by Mfiondu Kabengele 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 1:17
  David Pekarek missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
+ 2 Brandon Allen made layup, assist by CJ Walker 1:43
Team Stats
Points 67 43
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 12-52 (23.1%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 1-22 (4.5%)
Free Throws 12-25 (48.0%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 37
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 26 21
Team 1 6
Assists 17 3
Steals 12 8
Blocks 9 2
Turnovers 18 20
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
M. Kabengele F
15 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
W. Tavares G
18 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Florida State 2-0 353267
home team logo Fordham 1-2182543
o141.0, FORD +14.5
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
o141.0, FORD +14.5
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
Team Stats
away team logoFlorida State 2-0 77.0 PPG 40 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logoFordham 1-2 59.3 PPG 35 RPG 9.0 APG
Key Players
25
M. Kabengele F 12.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.5 APG 58.8 FG%
0
W. Tavares G 15.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Kabengele F 15 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
0
W. Tavares G 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
48.1 FG% 23.1
20.8 3PT FG% 4.5
48.0 FT% 72.0
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
P. Cofer
C. Koumadje
P. Savoy
C. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Mann 26 14 5 1 2 0 2 0 7/9 0/2 0/0 1 4
P. Cofer 17 9 2 0 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/2 5/7 0 2
C. Koumadje 18 7 6 1 0 4 1 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 4
P. Savoy 15 6 1 0 1 0 3 2 2/7 2/7 0/0 0 1
C. Walker 22 3 3 3 0 0 2 3 1/3 0/2 1/2 0 3
Bench
M. Kabengele
B. Angola
B. Allen
T. Forrest
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
I. Obiagu
M. Walker
R. Gray
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 12 15 9 2 1 0 1 2 5/8 1/3 4/7 5 4
B. Angola 22 7 4 3 2 0 2 1 2/7 2/5 1/2 1 3
B. Allen 10 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Forrest 21 2 6 5 3 1 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/3 2 4
T. Light 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
W. Miles 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Lindner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Obiagu 11 0 2 0 1 4 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/2 2 0
M. Walker 23 0 1 1 2 0 0 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
R. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 39 17 12 9 18 22 25/52 5/24 12/25 13 26
Fordham
Starters
W. Tavares
P. Slanina
J. Chartouny
T. Evans
I. Raut
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Tavares 33 18 5 0 0 0 4 0 7/15 1/3 3/4 1 4
P. Slanina 25 8 6 0 2 1 0 4 3/10 0/4 2/2 5 1
J. Chartouny 36 5 11 0 4 0 1 2 1/7 0/2 3/8 3 8
T. Evans 26 4 3 1 0 0 3 4 1/7 0/2 2/2 0 3
I. Raut 27 3 3 0 0 0 5 2 0/6 0/6 3/3 0 3
Bench
P. Hicks
J. Bunting
D. Pekarek
T. Sanchez
C. Havsa
N. Zarkovic
C. Downing
B. Petty
C. Ohams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Hicks 18 3 0 1 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/1 3/4 0 0
J. Bunting 10 2 3 0 1 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 2
D. Pekarek 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Sanchez 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Havsa 20 0 0 1 1 0 4 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
N. Zarkovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Petty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ohams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 43 31 3 8 2 20 19 12/52 1/22 18/25 10 21
NCAA BB Scores