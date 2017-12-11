DePaul wins 5th straight, 83-59 over Alabama A&M
CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus had 14 points, Tre'Darius McCallum added 13 and DePaul beat Alabama A&M 83-59 on Monday night.
Brandon Cyrus scored 12 and Austin Grandstaff had 11 for the Blue Demons (6-4), who won their fifth straight while keeping the Bulldogs (0-9) winless. DePaul has its longest streak since winning seven straight in the 2012-13 season.
DePaul opened the game with a 25-5 run and led by 29 before going into halftime up 48-22. The Blue Demons kept the lead above 20 except once when the Bulldogs made it 53-34 early in the period.
DePaul had its largest lead at 76-45 on McCallum's 3-pointer with 5:32 to go.
De'Ederick Petty had 15 of his 21 points in the second half for the Bulldogs (0-9). Arthur Johnson scored 11 of 13 after the break.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|31.8
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|40.0
|Three Point %
|28.0
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|+ 2
|De'Ederick Petty made jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Alabama A&M
|41.0
|Austin Grandstaff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|49.0
|Arthur Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 3
|Austin Grandstaff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Hanel
|1:09
|Offensive rebound by Joe Hanel
|1:18
|Paul Reed missed layup
|1:20
|+ 2
|Mohamed Sherif made jump shot
|1:37
|Defensive rebound by Evan Wiley
|1:49
|Austin Grandstaff missed floating jump shot
|1:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|83
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|31-58 (53.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|33
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Alabama A&M 0-9
|61.1 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|10.3 APG
|DePaul 6-4
|74.6 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Petty G
|13.8 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
31
|M. Strus G
|15.3 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
3
|D. Petty G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
31
|M. Strus G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|53.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Petty
|37
|21
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/15
|4/8
|5/5
|0
|4
|Ar. Johnson
|27
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/12
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|1
|M. Sherif
|36
|9
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|2
|A. Kennedy
|21
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|A. Goulbourne
|18
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Merriweather
|23
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|E. Wiley
|32
|5
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|Ar. Johnson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Burnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ellis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Houston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McLaurin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reeder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|30
|11
|2
|2
|14
|12
|21/59
|8/20
|9/12
|11
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|27
|14
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5/10
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|2
|T. McCallum
|28
|13
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Cyrus
|23
|12
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|4
|E. Cain
|26
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Butz
|21
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Grandstaff
|20
|11
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Reed
|13
|9
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|3
|J. Roberts
|21
|9
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|P. Ryckbosch
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Hanel
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Dwumaah
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Maric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|33
|24
|4
|6
|10
|17
|31/58
|11/26
|10/13
|7
|26