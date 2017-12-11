ALAM
DePaul wins 5th straight, 83-59 over Alabama A&M

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus had 14 points, Tre'Darius McCallum added 13 and DePaul beat Alabama A&M 83-59 on Monday night.

Brandon Cyrus scored 12 and Austin Grandstaff had 11 for the Blue Demons (6-4), who won their fifth straight while keeping the Bulldogs (0-9) winless. DePaul has its longest streak since winning seven straight in the 2012-13 season.

DePaul opened the game with a 25-5 run and led by 29 before going into halftime up 48-22. The Blue Demons kept the lead above 20 except once when the Bulldogs made it 53-34 early in the period.

DePaul had its largest lead at 76-45 on McCallum's 3-pointer with 5:32 to go.

De'Ederick Petty had 15 of his 21 points in the second half for the Bulldogs (0-9). Arthur Johnson scored 11 of 13 after the break.

Key Players
A. Goulbourne
E. Cain
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
31.8 Field Goal % 38.7
40.0 Three Point % 28.0
57.1 Free Throw % 62.5
Team Stats
Points 59 83
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 33
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 19 26
Team 4 0
Assists 11 24
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
Alabama A&M
Starters
D. Petty
Ar. Johnson
M. Sherif
A. Kennedy
A. Goulbourne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Petty 37 21 4 3 0 0 1 2 6/15 4/8 5/5 0 4
Ar. Johnson 27 13 3 2 1 0 2 2 4/12 2/5 3/4 2 1
M. Sherif 36 9 5 2 0 2 1 2 4/9 0/0 1/3 3 2
A. Kennedy 21 6 6 1 0 0 3 1 3/8 0/0 0/0 3 3
A. Goulbourne 18 0 3 0 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
Bench
M. Merriweather
E. Wiley
Ar. Johnson
T. Burnett
T. Ellis Jr.
B. Houston
R. McLaurin
B. Miller
J. Reeder
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Merriweather 23 5 3 1 0 0 2 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 2
E. Wiley 32 5 6 2 1 0 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 4
Ar. Johnson 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Burnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ellis Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Houston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McLaurin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reeder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 30 11 2 2 14 12 21/59 8/20 9/12 11 19
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
T. McCallum
B. Cyrus
E. Cain
J. Butz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 27 14 3 0 1 1 2 4 5/10 2/6 2/3 1 2
T. McCallum 28 13 3 3 1 1 2 2 6/11 1/4 0/0 0 3
B. Cyrus 23 12 5 1 1 0 0 1 3/5 1/2 5/6 1 4
E. Cain 26 5 2 8 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 2
J. Butz 21 4 8 1 0 3 2 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8
Bench
A. Grandstaff
P. Reed
J. Roberts
P. Ryckbosch
J. Hanel
T. Dwumaah
M. Maric
J. Anderson
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Grandstaff 20 11 1 5 0 0 1 0 4/10 3/7 0/0 0 1
P. Reed 13 9 6 1 1 1 0 3 3/6 0/1 3/4 3 3
J. Roberts 21 9 1 4 0 0 0 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 1 0
P. Ryckbosch 10 4 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Hanel 9 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Dwumaah 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Maric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 33 24 4 6 10 17 31/58 11/26 10/13 7 26
NCAA BB Scores