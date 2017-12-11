CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus had 14 points, Tre'Darius McCallum added 13 and DePaul beat Alabama A&M 83-59 on Monday night.

Brandon Cyrus scored 12 and Austin Grandstaff had 11 for the Blue Demons (6-4), who won their fifth straight while keeping the Bulldogs (0-9) winless. DePaul has its longest streak since winning seven straight in the 2012-13 season.

DePaul opened the game with a 25-5 run and led by 29 before going into halftime up 48-22. The Blue Demons kept the lead above 20 except once when the Bulldogs made it 53-34 early in the period.

DePaul had its largest lead at 76-45 on McCallum's 3-pointer with 5:32 to go.

De'Ederick Petty had 15 of his 21 points in the second half for the Bulldogs (0-9). Arthur Johnson scored 11 of 13 after the break.

