Washington holds off Loyola Marymount 80-77

  • Dec 17, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) Each time the Washington Huskies seemed to be on the verge of pulling away, Loyola Marymount countered - right up until the final minute.

Jaylen Nowell hit an off-balance jumper with 30 seconds left as the shot clock was winding down to give Washington a four-point lead, and the Huskies held on for an 80-77 victory against LMU on Sunday.

Nowell, who led Washington with 21 points, said he didn't have any question the jumper was going in.

''I always have confidence in my shot,'' Nowell said. ''I don't really have doubts.''

Noah Dickerson scored 13 of his 20 points in the final five minutes as Washington fought to take and hold the lead. The teams went back and forth throughout the game, and Loyola Marymount led with three minutes to go.

We just can't keep putting ourselves in those situations,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ''There's so many times we get up seven or we make a great run and we just give it back.''

James Batemon scored a season-high 29 points for LMU (5-5). Steven Haney had 14 points and Cameron Allen added 12 for the Lions.

Washington big man Sam Timmons had nine points and a season-high 11 rebounds before fouling out with five minutes to play.

Washington trailed 34-28 at halftime, going more than seven minutes without a field goal - on 0-for-11 shooting - to end the first half.

Washington turned it around quickly in the second half, going on an early 11-0 run featuring three dunks and 3 by Nowell.

The flow of the game was choppy at times, as the teams combined for 53 fouls. Three Loyola Marymount players fouled out. Despite having plenty of opportunities, both teams also struggled at the foul line - Washington shot 61 percent on free throws, and the Lions made 60 percent.

SCORING CHANGE

As the game ended, the scoreboard said 80-78, but after the game the official score was changed to reflect a 2-pointer which was incorrectly added as a 3 on the scoreboard.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Marymount: This was the second time this season the Lions lost a close game against a Pac-12 opponent. Loyola Marymount fell 78-74 at Oregon State on Dec. 2.

Washington: The Huskies were coming off a pair of big games - an upset of then-No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 6 and a loss to No. 12 Gonzaga on Dec. 10 - and seemed to struggle with energy at times against the Lions.

''Early in the game, our lack of energy, you could just feel it. You could see we needed a spark,'' Hopkins said.

HE SAID

''Bleep, bleep, bleep, bleep, bleep, bleep, bleep.'' -Hopkins, when asked what he told the team at halftime after going into the locker room after missing its final 11 first-half shots.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount will finish its non-conference schedule at home Friday against Cal State Fullerton.

Washington plays the third of four straight home games Tuesday against Bethune-Cookman.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Batemon
D. Crisp
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
51.1 Field Goal % 35.0
28.6 Three Point % 35.0
77.6 Free Throw % 73.8
+ 3 Cameron Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Batemon 3.0
+ 1 Noah Dickerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Noah Dickerson made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Allen 6.0
+ 1 James Batemon made free throw 7.0
  Shooting foul on Jaylen Nowell 7.0
+ 2 James Batemon made floating jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Noah Dickerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Noah Dickerson made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Zafir Williams 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Noah Dickerson 14.0
Team Stats
Points 77 80
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 14-24 (58.3%) 22-36 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 40 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 27 24
Team 3 1
Assists 17 13
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 28 25
Technicals 0 0
5
J. Batemon G
29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
5
J. Nowell G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
S. Haney Jr.
M. Markusson
Z. Williams
J. McClendon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Batemon 38 29 8 5 2 0 6 4 10/15 4/7 5/8 1 7
S. Haney Jr. 30 14 2 3 1 0 3 2 4/8 3/7 3/3 0 2
M. Markusson 25 5 6 0 0 1 0 5 2/6 0/0 1/2 1 5
Z. Williams 13 4 8 0 0 0 1 5 2/7 0/0 0/0 3 5
J. McClendon 15 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 0
Bench
C. Allen
M. Simmons
E. Scott
E. Johansson
P. Herman
D. Gipson
D. Causwell
J. Quintana
L. Eberhardt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Allen 27 12 1 5 0 0 1 3 4/8 2/4 2/2 0 1
M. Simmons 13 7 3 0 0 0 0 5 3/3 0/0 1/4 0 3
E. Scott 28 6 7 3 1 0 3 3 2/8 0/0 2/5 3 4
E. Johansson 11 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
P. Herman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gipson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Causwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Eberhardt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 37 17 5 1 16 28 27/59 9/22 14/24 10 27
Washington
Starters
J. Nowell
N. Dickerson
M. Thybulle
S. Timmins
D. Crisp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nowell 36 21 1 3 2 0 1 4 8/15 4/6 1/2 1 0
N. Dickerson 26 20 8 0 0 1 1 4 5/9 0/0 10/12 0 8
M. Thybulle 32 10 4 3 1 4 2 2 4/9 2/7 0/0 2 2
S. Timmins 24 9 11 0 0 0 4 5 3/6 0/0 3/9 4 7
D. Crisp 36 6 1 6 1 0 1 1 2/11 1/7 1/2 1 0
Bench
N. Carter
H. Wright
C. Johnson
D. Kingma
G. Bowman
D. Duruisseau
D. Green
B. Baruti
M. Carter III
J. Crandall
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carter 12 7 1 0 3 1 1 4 1/3 1/2 4/7 0 1
H. Wright 30 5 8 1 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 3/4 2 6
C. Johnson 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Kingma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Duruisseau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Baruti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 34 13 7 7 11 25 25/56 8/22 22/36 10 24
