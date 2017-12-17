TEXST
Colorado State holds off Texas State 66-58

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 17, 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Anthony Bonner scored 17 points, Prentiss Nixon added 15 points and Colorado State beat Texas State 66-58 on Sunday.

Nixon was 2-for-12 shooting from the field but made up for it at the free-throw line with 10 straight makes. Both teams struggled from the field as Colorado State (5-6) shot 41 percent and the Bobcats were 17 for 45 (38).

The Rams led 42-31 at halftime before Texas State (5-6) used a 13-6 run and closed within four after a pair of Isaiah Gurley free throws. With 3:45 left, Nijal Pearson made a 3 and Texas State closed to 58-55.

Deion James converted a 3-point play off a layup for the Rams, and Shelby Adams responded with a 3 with 2:29 left but the Bobcats never scored again.

Pearson led Texas State with 14 points, Alex Peacock had 13 and Gurley 10.

Key Players
N. Pearson
J. Paige
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
41.2 Field Goal % 34.3
37.5 Three Point % 23.9
62.9 Free Throw % 88.0
Team Stats
Points 58 66
Field Goals 17-45 (37.8%) 18-44 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 23 24
Team 4 3
Assists 9 13
Steals 7 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
N. Pearson G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
15
A. Bonner G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Texas St. 5-6 312758
home team logo Colorado St. 5-6422466
o135.0, COLOST -6.0
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
o135.0, COLOST -6.0
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logoTexas St. 5-6 70.2 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logoColorado St. 5-6 69.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
22
N. Pearson G 14.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.5 APG 40.1 FG%
15
A. Bonner G 4.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.3 APG 36.6 FG%
Top Scorers
22
N. Pearson G 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
15
A. Bonner G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
37.8 FG% 40.9
26.1 3PT FG% 35.3
69.2 FT% 80.0
Texas St.
Starters
N. Pearson
A. Peacock
M. Davis
I. King
T. Blount
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pearson 22 14 3 1 1 0 3 5 5/7 2/4 2/3 1 2
A. Peacock 30 13 7 1 1 1 0 3 4/8 2/5 3/4 1 6
M. Davis 33 8 2 2 2 0 3 2 2/6 0/2 4/5 0 2
I. King 18 1 6 0 1 1 0 3 0/4 0/0 1/4 2 4
T. Blount 13 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
I. Gurley
D. Duncan
S. Adams
N. Prijovic
E. Terry
T. Nottingham
R. Miller
Q. Scott
A. Sule
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Gurley 20 10 3 2 1 0 0 0 2/7 0/4 6/6 0 3
D. Duncan 10 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
S. Adams 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/1 0 0
N. Prijovic 19 2 2 1 1 0 3 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
E. Terry 14 2 1 0 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 2/3 0 1
T. Nottingham 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Miller 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
Q. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sule - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 28 9 7 2 15 25 17/45 6/23 18/26 5 23
Colorado St.
Starters
A. Bonner
P. Nixon
N. Carvacho
R. Mitchell
J. Paige
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Bonner 33 17 3 2 2 0 3 2 5/7 4/5 3/4 0 3
P. Nixon 40 15 5 1 0 0 3 1 2/12 1/8 10/10 0 5
N. Carvacho 14 5 4 1 1 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 2
R. Mitchell 25 3 3 2 1 1 0 2 1/3 0/1 1/3 0 3
J. Paige 26 2 3 3 1 0 1 3 0/6 0/0 2/2 0 3
Bench
L. Jenkins
D. James
C. Bob
R. Berwick
J. Sabino II
L. Ryan
Z. Tyson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Jenkins 19 9 2 1 1 0 0 2 3/5 1/2 2/4 0 2
D. James 14 8 0 0 0 1 1 3 3/3 0/0 2/3 0 0
C. Bob 27 7 7 2 2 2 3 2 2/5 0/1 3/3 1 6
R. Berwick 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 27 13 8 4 12 20 18/44 6/17 24/30 3 24
