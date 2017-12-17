Colorado State holds off Texas State 66-58
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Anthony Bonner scored 17 points, Prentiss Nixon added 15 points and Colorado State beat Texas State 66-58 on Sunday.
Nixon was 2-for-12 shooting from the field but made up for it at the free-throw line with 10 straight makes. Both teams struggled from the field as Colorado State (5-6) shot 41 percent and the Bobcats were 17 for 45 (38).
The Rams led 42-31 at halftime before Texas State (5-6) used a 13-6 run and closed within four after a pair of Isaiah Gurley free throws. With 3:45 left, Nijal Pearson made a 3 and Texas State closed to 58-55.
Deion James converted a 3-point play off a layup for the Rams, and Shelby Adams responded with a 3 with 2:29 left but the Bobcats never scored again.
Pearson led Texas State with 14 points, Alex Peacock had 13 and Gurley 10.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|34.3
|37.5
|Three Point %
|23.9
|62.9
|Free Throw %
|88.0
|Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|20.0
|Alex Peacock missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Che Bob
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Texas State-San Marcos
|24.0
|Isaiah Gurley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 3
|Anthony Bonner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|59.0
|Immanuel King missed layup
|1:01
|+ 1
|Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:21
|+ 1
|Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Personal foul on Shelby Adams
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Che Bob
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|66
|Field Goals
|17-45 (37.8%)
|18-44 (40.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-26 (69.2%)
|24-30 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|30
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Texas St. 5-6
|70.2 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Colorado St. 5-6
|69.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|N. Pearson G
|14.3 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|40.1 FG%
|
15
|A. Bonner G
|4.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|36.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
22
|N. Pearson G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
15
|A. Bonner G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.8
|FG%
|40.9
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pearson
|22
|14
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5/7
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|2
|A. Peacock
|30
|13
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|6
|M. Davis
|33
|8
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|2
|I. King
|18
|1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|4
|T. Blount
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Gurley
|20
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|D. Duncan
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Adams
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|N. Prijovic
|19
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Terry
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|T. Nottingham
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Miller
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Q. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sule
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|28
|9
|7
|2
|15
|25
|17/45
|6/23
|18/26
|5
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bonner
|33
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/7
|4/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|P. Nixon
|40
|15
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/12
|1/8
|10/10
|0
|5
|N. Carvacho
|14
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|2
|R. Mitchell
|25
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|3
|J. Paige
|26
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jenkins
|19
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|2
|D. James
|14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|0
|C. Bob
|27
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|6
|R. Berwick
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|27
|13
|8
|4
|12
|20
|18/44
|6/17
|24/30
|3
|24
