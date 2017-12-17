FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Anthony Bonner scored 17 points, Prentiss Nixon added 15 points and Colorado State beat Texas State 66-58 on Sunday.

Nixon was 2-for-12 shooting from the field but made up for it at the free-throw line with 10 straight makes. Both teams struggled from the field as Colorado State (5-6) shot 41 percent and the Bobcats were 17 for 45 (38).

The Rams led 42-31 at halftime before Texas State (5-6) used a 13-6 run and closed within four after a pair of Isaiah Gurley free throws. With 3:45 left, Nijal Pearson made a 3 and Texas State closed to 58-55.

Deion James converted a 3-point play off a layup for the Rams, and Shelby Adams responded with a 3 with 2:29 left but the Bobcats never scored again.

Pearson led Texas State with 14 points, Alex Peacock had 13 and Gurley 10.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.