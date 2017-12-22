Matthews leads Michigan past winless Alabama A&M, 97-47
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Charles Matthews believes he finally has the Michigan offense down pat, and it's looking like that is going to be bad news for opponents.
Matthews scored 22 of his season-high 31 points in the first half and Michigan routed Alabama A&M 97-47 on Thursday night.
''I think he's starting to understand how it all fits together,'' Michigan coach John Beilein said.
Extending their winning streak to a season-high four games, the Wolverines (11-3) also got 18 points from Duncan Robinson and 14 from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.
Senior guard Marcus Merriweather led winless Alabama A&M (0-12) with 16 points and Andre Kennedy added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs surrendered more than 90 points in a game for the fifth time this season, and have lost each game by an average of 24.1 points.
''We competed for the first 10 minutes and then their talent and their will just took over,'' Bulldogs coach Donnie Marsh said.
Matthews scored Michigan's first seven points as the Wolverines built a 51-23 halftime advantage and never trailed.
''He came out and set the tone with those first seven,'' Robinson said. ''That was big. I'm always going to be in his ear to continue to push him to be like that.''
Matthews transferred to Michigan after playing his freshman season at Kentucky, forcing him to sit out last season and work with Michigan's scout team. He utilized that down time to work with Beilein and Michigan assistant coach DeAndre Haynes on his offensive game.
''They've been teaching me different moves, different ways to get my shot off,'' Matthews said. ''It's really helping me become a more effective scorer.''
BIG PICTURE
Alabama A&M: Senior guard Julian Walters, a transfer from East Tennessee State who was activated at the end of first semester in time for the Bulldogs' Dec. 13 game against Southern Mississippi, was held to four points after averaging 14 points per game in his first two games. ... The Bulldogs have played 10 of their 12 games on the road.
Michigan: Junior forward Moritz Wagner missed his second straight game and is listed day-to-day with a right ankle sprain. ... Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman's assist to turnover ratio of 5.25 ranks second in the nation. ... The Wolverines won their only previous meeting with the Bulldogs, 87-57 on Dec. 17, 2011.
STAYING WITH IT
Taking their second straight lopsided decision, Michigan coach John Beilein was much happier with his team's performance than in their 90-58 win over Detroit-Mercy on Saturday.
''We saw it in the second half against Detroit,'' Beilein said. ''We played them even in the second half. But it's so natural, it's going to happen all the time. It's a way of life.
''When you get up and you know you're going to win the game, it's hard. I didn't think we did that today.''
BATTLE WEARY
''Our theme is bring the fight,'' Alabama A&M coach Donnie Marsh said. ''That's what we want to do. The bottom line for us is it's about preparing for (Southwestern Athletic) conference play.
''The gauntlet that we've been through, if we're not ready for at Grambling and at Jackson State, then this would have been for naught.''
UP NEXT
Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs travel to Georgetown on Saturday.
Michigan: The Wolverines host Jacksonville on Dec. 30 before opening Big Ten Conference play at Iowa on Jan. 2.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|97
|Field Goals
|17-49 (34.7%)
|36-60 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|15-32 (46.9%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|31
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|8
|23
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|23
|12
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Alabama A&M 0-12
|59.1 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Michigan 11-3
|76.9 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|M. Merriweather G
|6.3 PPG
|1.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|39.6 FG%
|
1
|C. Matthews G
|16.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.2 APG
|56.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
4
|M. Merriweather G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
1
|C. Matthews G
|31 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|34.7
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|46.9
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Merriweather
|25
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|5/5
|0
|1
|A. Kennedy
|32
|10
|7
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|4
|M. Sherif
|24
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|1
|J. Walters
|33
|4
|8
|4
|1
|0
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|E. Wiley
|20
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reeder
|13
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|1/5
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. Burnett
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Ar. Johnson
|13
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Petty
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|Ar. Johnson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. McLaurin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Ellis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Goulbourne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Houston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|47
|28
|8
|4
|1
|23
|18
|17/49
|4/17
|9/15
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Matthews
|26
|31
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12/15
|2/5
|5/7
|0
|2
|D. Robinson
|22
|18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6/8
|5/7
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Abdur-Rahkman
|24
|14
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/6
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Teske
|23
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|4
|E. Brooks
|15
|0
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Livers
|17
|9
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|1/3
|2
|5
|I. Watson
|11
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Davis
|12
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|4
|J. Poole
|13
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|N. Ozeir
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Baird
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Simmons
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Hibbitts
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Simpson
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|L. Wilson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|197
|97
|31
|23
|10
|5
|12
|16
|36/60
|15/32
|10/18
|5
|26
-
CHATT
JAXST70
67
Final
-
LIB
IPFW64
75
Final
-
SALAB
TULANE73
77
Final
-
USM
24FSU45
98
Final
-
PEID
PRESBY60
77
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL38
74
Final
-
ALST
LATECH62
74
Final
-
SEASTRN
NCGRN67
85
Final
-
TNST
16PURDUE48
97
Final
-
QUINN
UVM73
80
Final
-
LEHIGH
SFTRPA70
84
Final
-
IONA
RI74
80
Final
-
CHARLO
SFLA76
78
Final
-
NCWILM
NDAKST63
100
Final
-
SELOU
ND50
86
Final
-
BGREEN
WISGB81
78
Final/OT
-
MLLGN
TROY67
80
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA66
116
Final
-
AMER
MARQET51
92
Final
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW66
71
Final
-
GRAM
ECU68
76
Final
-
CLEVST
20CINCY62
81
Final
-
SCST
UCF64
89
Final
-
WILL
BUTLER46
107
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY73
64
Final
-
FAMU
FORD69
79
Final
-
LNGBCH
2MICHST60
102
Final
-
BU
HARV63
74
Final
-
FDU
MD50
75
Final
-
OREGST
KENTST78
79
Final
-
DREXEL
LOYMD62
66
Final
-
JWUNC
CHARSO58
102
Final
-
MONST
NEBOM71
84
Final
-
LONGWD
GC56
86
Final
-
CPOLY
TXARL56
77
Final
-
TNTECH
IND59
87
Final
-
ORAL
MINN63
77
Final
-
ILLCHI
NILL63
69
Final
-
NLAND
SDAK42
88
Final
-
PORT
SACST80
75
Final
-
UCONN
18ARIZ58
73
Final
-
IDST
BYU71
85
Final
-
BUFF
8TEXAM73
89
Final
-
MIAOH
DEPAUL66
83
Final
-
ALAM
MICH47
97
Final
-
HOW
UTEP56
69
Final
-
UCIRV
IDAHO67
59
Final
-
12GONZAG
SDGST70
72
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA75
63
Final
-
14KANSAS
STNFRD75
54
Final
-
PORTST
CAL106
81
Final