Red-hot Hauser leads Marquette to 92-51 romp over American
MILWAUKEE (AP) Sam Hauser poured in 29 points, hitting a career best seven 3-pointers along the way, and Marquette rolled to a 92-51 victory over American University on Thursday night.
Hauser's 7-of-9 effort from long range helped the Golden Eagles (9-3) shoot 50 percent (14 of 28) from beyond the arc. Hauser, who made all six of his free throws, added five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Andrew Rowsey scored 19, making 4 of 5 3-pointers and all five of his free throws, and Markus Howard tallied 10 points and five assists
Marquette, which has won four straight, shot 59 percent (30 of 51) from the floor and 75 percent (18 of 24) at the free-throw line.
Larry Motuzis led the Eagles (3-8) with 12 points, while Sa'eed Nelson scored 11 with four assists.
Howard scored seven in a game-opening 12-4 run and Marquette never trailed.
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|92
|Field Goals
|17-48 (35.4%)
|30-51 (58.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|14-28 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|36
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|16
|27
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|9
|23
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|American 3-8
|65.3 PPG
|32.4 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Marquette 9-3
|83.0 PPG
|34 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|L. Motuzis G
|18.2 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
10
|S. Hauser G/F
|15.2 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|51.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
5
|L. Motuzis G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
10
|S. Hauser G/F
|29 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.4
|FG%
|58.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Motuzis
|26
|12
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4
|5/12
|1/6
|1/1
|0
|2
|S. Nelson
|31
|11
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|0
|C. Diallo
|25
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|S. Iorio
|24
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|M. Cimino
|23
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bragg
|21
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Beckton Jr.
|20
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|T. McFarland
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Lamont
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Macarchuk
|17
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gasperini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|51
|18
|9
|7
|0
|16
|19
|17/48
|9/27
|8/9
|2
|16
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Froling
|21
|9
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|7
|T. John
|18
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|4
|G. Elliott
|23
|5
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|3/6
|0
|5
|J. Cain
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|C. Marotta
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|92
|35
|23
|10
|4
|12
|12
|30/51
|14/28
|18/24
|8
|27
