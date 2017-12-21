AMER
Red-hot Hauser leads Marquette to 92-51 romp over American

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2017

MILWAUKEE (AP) Sam Hauser poured in 29 points, hitting a career best seven 3-pointers along the way, and Marquette rolled to a 92-51 victory over American University on Thursday night.

Hauser's 7-of-9 effort from long range helped the Golden Eagles (9-3) shoot 50 percent (14 of 28) from beyond the arc. Hauser, who made all six of his free throws, added five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Andrew Rowsey scored 19, making 4 of 5 3-pointers and all five of his free throws, and Markus Howard tallied 10 points and five assists

Marquette, which has won four straight, shot 59 percent (30 of 51) from the floor and 75 percent (18 of 24) at the free-throw line.

Larry Motuzis led the Eagles (3-8) with 12 points, while Sa'eed Nelson scored 11 with four assists.

Howard scored seven in a game-opening 12-4 run and Marquette never trailed.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Tyler McFarland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stacy Beckton Jr. 16.0
  Personal foul on Cam Marotta 25.0
+ 2 Greg Elliott made dunk 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott 25.0
  Stacy Beckton Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jamal Cain 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr. 51.0
  Theo John missed 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Theo John made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Brown 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott 1:08
  Drew Lamont missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
Team Stats
Points 51 92
Field Goals 17-48 (35.4%) 30-51 (58.8%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 14-28 (50.0%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 36
Offensive 2 8
Defensive 16 27
Team 2 1
Assists 9 23
Steals 7 10
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
L. Motuzis G
12 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
S. Hauser G/F
29 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo American 3-8 302151
home team logo Marquette 9-3464692
o149.0, MARQET -22.5
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
o149.0, MARQET -22.5
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logoAmerican 3-8 65.3 PPG 32.4 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logoMarquette 9-3 83.0 PPG 34 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
5
L. Motuzis G 18.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 44.4 FG%
10
S. Hauser G/F 15.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.6 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Motuzis G 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
10
S. Hauser G/F 29 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
35.4 FG% 58.8
33.3 3PT FG% 50.0
88.9 FT% 75.0
American
Starters
L. Motuzis
S. Nelson
C. Diallo
S. Iorio
M. Cimino
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Motuzis 26 12 2 0 3 0 2 4 5/12 1/6 1/1 0 2
S. Nelson 31 11 0 4 1 0 5 4 3/9 1/4 4/4 0 0
C. Diallo 25 8 1 2 0 0 1 0 2/4 2/4 2/2 0 1
S. Iorio 24 6 5 0 1 0 2 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 5
M. Cimino 23 0 2 0 1 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
M. Bragg
S. Beckton Jr.
T. McFarland
K. Brown
D. Lamont
N. Macarchuk
J. Washington
M. Gasperini
J. Perez
J. Little
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bragg 21 8 3 0 0 0 1 3 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 2
S. Beckton Jr. 20 3 2 3 0 0 1 2 1/8 0/3 1/2 0 2
T. McFarland 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
K. Brown 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Lamont 10 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
N. Macarchuk 17 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasperini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 18 9 7 0 16 19 17/48 9/27 8/9 2 16
Marquette
Starters
S. Hauser
A. Rowsey
M. Howard
S. Anim
M. Heldt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 27 29 4 5 3 1 0 1 8/10 7/9 6/6 1 3
A. Rowsey 28 19 4 3 1 0 1 0 5/6 4/5 5/5 1 3
M. Howard 26 10 1 5 1 0 6 1 4/10 2/7 0/0 0 1
S. Anim 22 6 3 2 1 0 2 3 2/3 0/0 2/3 0 3
M. Heldt 14 4 4 1 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 1
Bench
H. Froling
T. John
G. Elliott
J. Cain
C. Marotta
I. Eke
M. Lelito
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Froling 21 9 7 4 0 0 1 1 4/9 1/5 0/0 0 7
T. John 18 9 6 0 1 0 0 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 4
G. Elliott 23 5 5 3 2 1 1 1 1/2 0/1 3/6 0 5
J. Cain 17 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 0
C. Marotta 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 35 23 10 4 12 12 30/51 14/28 18/24 8 27
