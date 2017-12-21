No. 16 Purdue cruises past Tennessee State 97-48
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) No. 16 Purdue had Tennessee State right where it wanted the moment the Tigers set foot inside Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers haven't left the state of Indiana since Dec. 1, meanwhile Tennessee State was playing its fourth road game in 10 days.
Carsen Edwards scored 26 points, P.J. Thompson finished with 17 and Purdue cruised to its eighth straight win with a 97-48 victory.
Credit the lopsided victory to Purdue coach Matt Painter, who drawing from his own experience had a hunch the Tigers would be entering Thursday night's game vulnerable and exhausted. Not only had the Tigers been traveling since Dec. 12, but they arrived in West Lafayette just three days after taking Texas to the wire in Austin, losing 47-46.
''This was the end of their road trip. They've been on a long road trip and I think it caught up with them,'' Painter said. ''I think anytime you play the way they did the other day at Texas and (almost) win that game, that opens the eyes of our players. Anytime you play a game like that where the game could have went either way on the road against somebody as talented as Texas, it's going to open the eyes of your next opponent and I think it surely did (for us).''
Tennessee State was hanging around early, trailing 16-11, when it was ambushed by Purdue (12-2). The Boilermakers outscored the Tigers 32-5 during the final 14 minutes of the first half, overwhelming a seemingly exhausted team with a balanced offensive attack.
Purdue outscored Tennessee State 20-0 in the paint and shot the basketball well from beyond the arc, making 6 of 15 3-point attempts in the first half. The Boilermakers shot 58 percent from beyond the 3-point line for the game (15 of 26).
''I thought we did a good job of trying to get the ball inside and just moving the basketball. I think we just have a good balance as a team,'' Painter said. ''We had a good balance offensively. We did a good job of being efficient on the offensive end.''
Purdue led by as many as 34 points during the first half, where Tennessee State shot 25 percent (6 of 24) which included a nearly 7-minute span where the Tigers (5-6) didn't make a field goal.
Delano Spencer led the Tigers with 13 points. Christian Mekowulu finished with 10 points for Tennessee State.
The Boilermakers continued their rout in the second half, leading by as many as 49 points.
Purdue finished the game shooting 59 percent (34 of 58) from the field with 25 of those field goals coming by way of an assist. The Boilermakers scored 36 points off 17 Tennessee State turnovers.
VERY OFFENSIVE
Purdue has had no problem scoring this season. Squared off against a mixture of Power 5 and mid-major opponents during their first 13 games, the Boilermakers have made offense look easy. Purdue's lowest point total came in a 66-57 win over Louisville. Even in the Boilermakers' two losses, they still scored 73 and 75 points. With Thursday night's win, Purdue has scored 80 or more points in five of its last six games.
BIG PICTURE
The Boilermakers face just one more non-conference opponent before Big Ten Conference play resumes on Jan. 3 against Rutgers. The Boilermakers will end non-conference play with wins against Arizona, Louisville and Butler. Purdue's non-conference resume is an impressive one. According to KenPom.com, the Boilermakers' six wins against top 60 teams is the best in the nation.
UP NEXT
Tennessee State visits UT Martin on Dec. 28.
Purdue hosts Lipscomb on Dec. 30.
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|97
|Field Goals
|15-49 (30.6%)
|34-58 (58.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|40
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|4
|8
|Assists
|8
|25
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Tennessee State 5-6
|65.0 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|10.2 APG
|16 Purdue 12-2
|86.4 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|18.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Spencer G
|15.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|41.5 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|17.7 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.6 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
1
|D. Spencer G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|30.6
|FG%
|58.6
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|57.7
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Spencer
|33
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4/11
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Chaney
|31
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Cummings
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Hamilton
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. McKnight
|17
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|28
|26
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10/14
|6/8
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. Thompson
|25
|17
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/6
|3/3
|4/5
|1
|3
|V. Edwards
|23
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|2
|I. Haas
|19
|7
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|4
|D. Mathias
|29
|7
|2
|10
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/10
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Haarms
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|6
|R. Cline
|18
|9
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Taylor
|9
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Eifert
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|3
|N. Eastern
|18
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Luce
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|97
|32
|25
|9
|8
|9
|15
|34/58
|15/26
|14/22
|4
|28
-
CHATT
JAXST70
67
Final
-
LIB
IPFW64
75
Final
-
SALAB
TULANE73
77
Final
-
USM
24FSU45
98
Final
-
PEID
PRESBY60
77
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL38
74
Final
-
ALST
LATECH62
74
Final
-
SEASTRN
NCGRN67
85
Final
-
TNST
16PURDUE48
97
Final
-
QUINN
UVM73
80
Final
-
LEHIGH
SFTRPA70
84
Final
-
IONA
RI74
80
Final
-
CHARLO
SFLA76
78
Final
-
NCWILM
NDAKST63
100
Final
-
SELOU
ND50
86
Final
-
BGREEN
WISGB81
78
Final/OT
-
MLLGN
TROY67
80
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA66
116
Final
-
AMER
MARQET51
92
Final
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW66
71
Final
-
GRAM
ECU68
76
Final
-
CLEVST
20CINCY62
81
Final
-
SCST
UCF64
89
Final
-
WILL
BUTLER46
107
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY73
64
Final
-
FAMU
FORD69
79
Final
-
LNGBCH
2MICHST60
102
Final
-
BU
HARV63
74
Final
-
FDU
MD50
75
Final
-
OREGST
KENTST78
79
Final
-
DREXEL
LOYMD62
66
Final
-
JWUNC
CHARSO58
102
Final
-
MONST
NEBOM71
84
Final
-
LONGWD
GC56
86
Final
-
CPOLY
TXARL56
77
Final
-
TNTECH
IND59
87
Final
-
ORAL
MINN63
77
Final
-
ILLCHI
NILL63
69
Final
-
NLAND
SDAK42
88
Final
-
PORT
SACST80
75
Final
-
UCONN
18ARIZ58
73
Final
-
IDST
BYU71
85
Final
-
BUFF
8TEXAM73
89
Final
-
MIAOH
DEPAUL66
83
Final
-
ALAM
MICH47
97
Final
-
HOW
UTEP56
69
Final
-
UCIRV
IDAHO67
59
Final
-
12GONZAG
SDGST70
72
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA75
63
Final
-
14KANSAS
STNFRD75
54
Final
-
PORTST
CAL106
81
Final