ARIZ
STNFRD

No Text

No. 14 Arizona rallies for 73-71 win at Stanford

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Stanford stormed ahead with 11 straight points midway through the second half, and No. 14 Arizona powered right back with 11 of their own, a run capped by Allonzo Trier's tying 3-pointer.

So with the Cardinal leading by one in the final minute, it wasn't too hard to believe the Wildcats would rally again.

Rawle Alkins made a go-ahead layup with 38 seconds remaining, and Arizona earned a 73-71 comeback win Saturday at Stanford for their 16th straight victory against the Cardinal.

Trier, who led the Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 Pac-12) with 21 points, added three free throws in the final 18 seconds. Dusan Ristic added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Alkins scored 13 points for Arizona. Deandre Ayton had nine points and blocked six shots before fouling out in the closing seconds.

''I give our guys credit, they dug deep. It didn't look good at that moment, but our effort continued to be very good or maybe increase,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said of Stanford's 11-point run, during which he picked up a technical foul after Deandre Ayton was called for his fourth foul. ''Winning on the road is hard.''

Reid Travis had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (11-9, 5-2), which beat No. 16 Arizona State three days earlier and was on a five-game winning streak.

''You saw some great spurts tonight, but giving up that 11-point lead is obviously tough,'' Travis said. ''There's a lot of learning to do.''

Stanford, which trailed by 12 points in the first half, capped its 11-point spurt midway through the second half on a 3-pointer by Dorian Pickens with 9:29 remaining. But 3-pointers by Dylan Smith, Alkins and Trier propelled the Wildcats' 11-point run to tie it with 6:20 left.

Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way. After Trier hit one of two foul shots with 4.2 seconds left, Pickens missed a running 3-pointer for Stanford at the buzzer.

CAT DOMINANCE

Arizona's 16 straight wins against Stanford mark the longest streak by either school in the series that dates to 1937. The Wildcats also had won 15 consecutive games against the Cardinal from 1989 to 1995. Miller, in his ninth year as Arizona coach, is now 15-0 against Stanford.

ALKINS' RETURN

Alkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes for Arizona after being held out of Wednesday's victory at California because of soreness in his right foot, which was surgically repaired in the offseason and caused him to miss the first nine games this season.

DAVIS' ANKLE

Stanford starting point guard Daejon Davis, who had 13 points while playing all 40 minutes of the win against Arizona State, had two points in the first half against Arizona before rolling his ankle late in the period. He did not return.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have won 13 of 14, but this one was closer than the 12 other victories - which had come by an average margin of 11 points.

Stanford: The Cardinal's five-game winning streak was their longest in conference play in a decade.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats return home, where they have not lost in 10 games this season, to face Colorado on Thursday.

Stanford: The Cardinal start their annual two-game trip to Los Angeles on Wednesday at Southern California. Stanford is 2-5 away from home this season, including 0-4 at neutral sites.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Ayton
13 F
R. Travis
22 F
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
62.9 Field Goal % 52.2
32.0 Three Point % 28.2
71.6 Free Throw % 66.0
+ 1 Allonzo Trier made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Allonzo Trier missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Isaac White 4.0
+ 1 Dorian Pickens made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Dorian Pickens made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Dylan Smith 5.0
+ 1 Rawle Alkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Rawle Alkins missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Josh Sharma 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Rawle Alkins 10.0
  Dorian Pickens missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
Team Stats
Points 73 71
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 26 23
Team 0 4
Assists 19 9
Steals 4 5
Blocks 9 1
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
35
A. Trier G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
22
R. Travis F
20 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo14 Arizona 16-4 314273
home team logo Stanford 11-9294271
O/U 149.0, STNFRD +6.0
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
O/U 149.0, STNFRD +6.0
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo14 Arizona 16-4 82.2 PPG 38.7 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logoStanford 11-9 75.7 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
35
A. Trier G 19.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.2 APG 51.8 FG%
22
R. Travis F 20.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.6 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
35
A. Trier G 21 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
22
R. Travis F 20 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
44.3 FG% 41.0
29.6 3PT FG% 33.3
84.6 FT% 73.9
Arizona
Starters
A. Trier
D. Ristic
R. Alkins
D. Ayton
P. Jackson-Cartwright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Trier 36 21 3 3 1 0 1 0 5/10 4/9 7/8 0 3
D. Ristic 32 18 9 1 0 0 2 3 9/13 0/0 0/0 3 6
R. Alkins 34 13 7 5 1 1 1 1 4/11 2/6 3/4 2 5
D. Ayton 28 9 8 3 0 6 3 5 4/10 0/1 1/1 2 6
P. Jackson-Cartwright 35 7 4 5 2 0 0 2 3/10 1/6 0/0 0 4
Starters
A. Trier
D. Ristic
R. Alkins
D. Ayton
P. Jackson-Cartwright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Trier 36 21 3 3 1 0 1 0 5/10 4/9 7/8 0 3
D. Ristic 32 18 9 1 0 0 2 3 9/13 0/0 0/0 3 6
R. Alkins 34 13 7 5 1 1 1 1 4/11 2/6 3/4 2 5
D. Ayton 28 9 8 3 0 6 3 5 4/10 0/1 1/1 2 6
P. Jackson-Cartwright 35 7 4 5 2 0 0 2 3/10 1/6 0/0 0 4
Bench
D. Smith
K. Pinder
E. Akot
I. Lee
B. Randolph
T. Denny
J. DesJardins
T. Trillo
K. Jones
A. Barcello
M. Weyand
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Smith 16 5 2 2 0 0 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 1
K. Pinder 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Akot 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Lee 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Randolph 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Denny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Trillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barcello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 34 19 4 9 10 17 27/61 8/27 11/13 8 26
Stanford
Starters
R. Travis
D. Pickens
M. Humphrey
K. Okpala
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Travis 36 20 10 1 0 0 2 1 8/14 0/1 4/8 3 7
D. Pickens 37 15 1 2 2 0 1 0 4/10 2/5 5/6 0 1
M. Humphrey 37 13 12 2 2 1 1 4 5/15 1/4 2/2 5 7
K. Okpala 30 10 7 0 0 0 2 2 3/10 0/1 4/4 3 4
D. Davis 15 2 2 2 1 0 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
R. Travis
D. Pickens
M. Humphrey
K. Okpala
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Travis 36 20 10 1 0 0 2 1 8/14 0/1 4/8 3 7
D. Pickens 37 15 1 2 2 0 1 0 4/10 2/5 5/6 0 1
M. Humphrey 37 13 12 2 2 1 1 4 5/15 1/4 2/2 5 7
K. Okpala 30 10 7 0 0 0 2 2 3/10 0/1 4/4 3 4
D. Davis 15 2 2 2 1 0 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
I. White
O. Da Silva
J. Sharma
R. Cartwright
M. Sheffield
C. Walker
K. Pugh
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
B. Pagon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. White 17 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/1 2/3 0 2
O. Da Silva 25 4 0 1 0 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sharma 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Cartwright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sheffield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pagon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 34 9 5 1 10 16 25/61 4/12 17/23 11 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores