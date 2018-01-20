RI
DAYTON

No Text

Rhode Island defeats Dayton 88-74, pushes win streak to 10

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jared Terrell scored 24 points and E.C. Matthews added 17 as Rhode Island battled past Dayton 88-74 before a sellout crowd on Saturday, extending its win streak to 10 games, including all seven Atlantic 10 contests this season.

Matthews scored 10 of his 17 points in a bruising first half when the teams battled through five lead changes and three ties. Matthews scored twice as Rhode Island ended the half making four if its last five shots to lead 50-43, and his 3-pointer just 16 seconds into the second half gave the Rams a 10-point lead that Dayton never overcame.

Dayton turned the ball over three times as Rhode Island rallied at the end of the first half, then five more in the first five minutes of the second half. The Rams scored 24 points off 21 Dayton's turnovers.

The Flyers came as close as 55-51 when Josh Cunningham scored on the fast break and Jalen Crutcher followed with a drive.

Terrell answered with a 3-pointer and scored the next seven points as Rhode Island pulled away. The win is the first time Rhode Island has won by double digits in Dayton and the 10-game win streak is its longest since the 1987-88 season when Rhode Island made the Sweet 16.

Cunningham led the Flyers with a career-high 32 points with 12 rebounds. Darrell Davis added 11 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
D. Davis
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
42.2 Field Goal % 44.2
39.3 Three Point % 40.3
67.4 Free Throw % 87.8
  Offensive rebound by Rhode Island 26.0
  Jarvis Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher 26.0
+ 3 Jack Westerfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matej Svoboda 48.0
+ 1 E.C. Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 E.C. Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Trey Landers 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Stanford Robinson 1:07
  Jalen Crutcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:07
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 1:07
  Shooting foul on Nicola Akele 1:07
Team Stats
Points 88 74
Field Goals 32-64 (50.0%) 26-41 (63.4%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 25
Offensive 9 2
Defensive 13 21
Team 4 2
Assists 17 18
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 10 21
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
J. Terrell G
24 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
0
J. Cunningham F
32 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 15-3 503888
home team logo Dayton 9-10433174
O/U 145.5, DAYTON +3.5
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
O/U 145.5, DAYTON +3.5
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logoRhode Island 15-3 77.4 PPG 36.8 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logoDayton 9-10 73.2 PPG 33.3 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
32
J. Terrell G 18.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.4 APG 47.6 FG%
0
J. Cunningham F 16.2 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.6 APG 67.6 FG%
Top Scorers
32
J. Terrell G 24 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
0
J. Cunningham F 32 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 63.4
36.0 3PT FG% 28.6
88.2 FT% 78.3
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Terrell
E. Matthews
J. Dowtin
S. Robinson
A. Berry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Terrell 34 24 2 0 1 0 3 2 9/17 3/7 3/3 1 1
E. Matthews 36 17 7 2 1 0 1 1 5/14 2/6 5/5 2 5
J. Dowtin 35 11 1 6 0 0 1 1 4/7 1/3 2/3 1 0
S. Robinson 25 8 3 2 3 0 1 2 3/9 0/2 2/2 1 2
A. Berry 9 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
Starters
J. Terrell
E. Matthews
J. Dowtin
S. Robinson
A. Berry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Terrell 34 24 2 0 1 0 3 2 9/17 3/7 3/3 1 1
E. Matthews 36 17 7 2 1 0 1 1 5/14 2/6 5/5 2 5
J. Dowtin 35 11 1 6 0 0 1 1 4/7 1/3 2/3 1 0
S. Robinson 25 8 3 2 3 0 1 2 3/9 0/2 2/2 1 2
A. Berry 9 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
Bench
D. Russell
N. Akele
J. Garrett
C. Langevine
M. Layssard
E. Dadika
R. Preston
C. Thompson
M. Tertsea
W. Leviton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Russell 9 10 0 0 0 0 2 2 4/4 2/2 0/0 0 0
N. Akele 18 9 4 0 0 0 0 4 4/5 0/1 1/1 1 3
J. Garrett 20 5 3 7 0 0 1 0 2/6 1/4 0/1 1 2
C. Langevine 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Layssard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Dadika 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Preston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 22 17 5 0 10 19 32/64 9/25 15/17 9 13
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
D. Davis
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 37 32 12 2 0 2 4 1 13/18 0/2 6/6 1 11
D. Davis 33 11 4 4 0 0 8 4 2/5 0/1 7/8 0 4
T. Landers 18 11 2 0 1 0 1 5 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Crutcher 37 7 1 4 2 0 4 2 2/4 1/3 2/4 0 1
J. Davis 22 0 2 2 1 1 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
Starters
J. Cunningham
D. Davis
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 37 32 12 2 0 2 4 1 13/18 0/2 6/6 1 11
D. Davis 33 11 4 4 0 0 8 4 2/5 0/1 7/8 0 4
T. Landers 18 11 2 0 1 0 1 5 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Crutcher 37 7 1 4 2 0 4 2 2/4 1/3 2/4 0 1
J. Davis 22 0 2 2 1 1 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
K. Antetokounmpo
J. Westerfield
M. Svoboda
X. Williams
J. Crosby
J. Gruden
R. Mikesell
J. Pierce
C. Greer
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Antetokounmpo 24 4 2 2 1 1 2 1 1/1 0/0 2/4 1 1
J. Westerfield 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Svoboda 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
X. Williams 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Crosby 15 1 0 2 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/2 1/1 0 0
J. Gruden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Mikesell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 23 18 5 4 21 19 26/41 4/14 18/23 2 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores