TCU
KSTATE

No Text

Wade scores 20, Kansas St beats No. 24 TCU 73-68

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) On throwback day at Kansas State, the Wildcats threw down another ranked opponent.

Wearing the lavender jerseys and deep purple shorts that were popular when coach Jack Hartman took the team to the Elite Eight in 1981, these Wildcats got off to a fast start and beat No. 24 TCU 73-68 Saturday.

The scoreboard was retro-fitted to reflect those days and the cheerleaders wore outfits to match. The Wildcats did their part, too, with Dean Wade scoring 20 points.

Sophomore Makol Mawien added a career-high 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He had totaled just 13 points in Big 12 play this season for the Wildcats (14-5, 4-3).

''He was great on defense in the beginning. We went to him and he got a couple of baskets. I think his confidence has grown and he has grown in practice,'' coach Bruce Weber said.

Coming off a win over No. 4 Oklahoma earlier in the week, the Wildcats raced to a 7-0 lead.

That wasn't the only adversity the Horned Frogs faced.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon was called for a technical foul later in the first half, then drew another tech in the second half and was ejected. The Kansas State crowd serenaded Dixon as he walked off, and TCU assistant David Patrick took over.

''I told the players afterwards, I take full responsibility on the loss. It was on me,'' Dixon said.

''I gave them points - four free throws - and I think they made three of them and all in a close game that just kills our team,'' he said.

Vlad Brodziansky scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs (14-5, 2-5).

THEY SAID IT

''That is the first time it has ever happened to me, getting kicked out. I am surprised by what happened, but it is what it is.'' - Dixon.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The win gives Kansas a solid four-game stretch with two wins over ranked opponents, three wins in total with the lone loss coming against Kansas.

TCU: The Horned Frogs have lost four of five since starting out at 13-0.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the loss, TCU will more than likely fall out of the AP Top 25.

STATS AND STREAKS

The win gives Kansas State back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when it defeated Kansas and Iowa State in back-to-back outings.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs host West Virginia on Monday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats play at Baylor on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Williams
34 G
K. Stokes
3 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
50.0 Field Goal % 42.4
43.5 Three Point % 41.3
73.2 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by JD Miller 2.0
  Barry Brown Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Barry Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Kenrich Williams 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Vladimir Brodziansky 1.0
+ 1 Barry Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Barry Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Desmond Bane 3.0
+ 2 JD Miller made dunk 4.0
  Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by JD Miller 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Kansas State 6.0
Team Stats
Points 68 73
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 20 18
Team 4 7
Assists 13 18
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
10
V. Brodziansky F
15 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
32
D. Wade F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo24 TCU 14-5 303868
home team logo Kansas State 14-5383573
O/U 148.5, KSTATE -2.0
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
O/U 148.5, KSTATE -2.0
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo24 TCU 14-5 87.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logoKansas State 14-5 76.7 PPG 33.7 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
00
V. Brodziansky F PPG RPG APG FG%
32
D. Wade F 15.6 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.8 APG 58.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
V. Brodziansky F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
32
D. Wade F 20 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
42.9 FG% 52.9
30.8 3PT FG% 42.1
75.0 FT% 78.6
TCU
Starters
V. Brodziansky
A. Robinson
K. Williams
J. Miller
D. Bane
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Brodziansky 30 15 5 0 0 0 1 1 5/12 2/5 3/5 3 2
A. Robinson 40 13 5 6 2 0 5 2 5/7 0/0 3/4 2 3
K. Williams 37 11 10 3 0 0 1 3 5/11 0/3 1/1 4 6
J. Miller 22 8 1 1 2 1 3 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 1
D. Bane 28 5 3 1 0 0 2 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 3
Starters
V. Brodziansky
A. Robinson
K. Williams
J. Miller
D. Bane
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Brodziansky 30 15 5 0 0 0 1 1 5/12 2/5 3/5 3 2
A. Robinson 40 13 5 6 2 0 5 2 5/7 0/0 3/4 2 3
K. Williams 37 11 10 3 0 0 1 3 5/11 0/3 1/1 4 6
J. Miller 22 8 1 1 2 1 3 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 1
D. Bane 28 5 3 1 0 0 2 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
K. Noi
S. Olden
A. Hamdy
D. Dry
J. Fisher
A. Sottile
C. Crawford
L. Mayen
R. Nembhard
K. Samuel
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Noi 19 9 3 0 2 0 0 1 3/8 2/6 1/2 0 3
S. Olden 15 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 1
A. Hamdy 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. Dry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sottile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nembhard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Samuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 29 13 6 1 13 15 24/56 8/26 12/16 9 20
Kansas State
Starters
D. Wade
M. Mawien
B. Brown Jr.
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 39 20 6 6 2 2 3 1 7/16 4/9 2/3 0 6
M. Mawien 36 18 5 1 0 2 1 2 8/11 0/0 2/2 2 3
B. Brown Jr. 40 15 0 9 2 0 4 1 5/11 2/4 3/4 0 0
X. Sneed 35 10 3 0 0 0 3 3 3/5 1/3 3/4 1 2
C. Diarra 27 6 3 1 0 0 2 4 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 3
Starters
D. Wade
M. Mawien
B. Brown Jr.
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 39 20 6 6 2 2 3 1 7/16 4/9 2/3 0 6
M. Mawien 36 18 5 1 0 2 1 2 8/11 0/0 2/2 2 3
B. Brown Jr. 40 15 0 9 2 0 4 1 5/11 2/4 3/4 0 0
X. Sneed 35 10 3 0 0 0 3 3 3/5 1/3 3/4 1 2
C. Diarra 27 6 3 1 0 0 2 4 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 3
Bench
B. Patrick
M. McGuirl
L. Stockard III
M. Schoen
M. Sallah
P. McAtee
K. Stokes
K. Kinnamon
J. Love III
N. Shadd
A. Wainright
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Patrick 16 4 2 0 2 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. McGuirl 3 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Stockard III 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Schoen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sallah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kinnamon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wainright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 21 18 6 5 16 18 27/51 8/19 11/14 3 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores