RUT
ILL

No Text

Nichols, Frazier lift Illinois over Rutgers 91-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2018

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) With one of Illinois' greatest players in attendance, Trent Frazier made sure to put on a show at the State Farm Center. He knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half, including a personal 9-0 run, as former Illini Deron Williams applauded from a courtside seat.

Frazier finished with 17 points and four assists, helping lead Illinois (12-11, 2-8 Big Ten Conference) to a 91-60 victory Tuesday night. He has scored in double figures for six consecutive games, averaging 17.7 points during that stretch.

''Obviously, midway through the first half Trent just went bonkers,'' coach Brad Underwood said. ''That was fun to watch. But he's capable of that.''

The Illini also had a strong performance from Kipper Nichols. In the second start of his career, the first of this season, he poured in a team-high 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. He shot 7 of 12 from the field and a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Nichols has had an inconsistent sophomore season with eight games of 14 points or more, and nine games with five points or less. However, over the last three games he's gotten into a groove, averaging 19.3 points a game.

''There's a dimension he brings to our team,'' Underwood said. ''When Kipper does the little things. . His game will go to a whole new level.''

Illinois pressured the ball all night, scoring 37 points off of a season-high 25 turnovers by Rutgers. The Illini also outscored the Scarlet Knights 11-5 in fast break points.

Rutgers (12-12. 2-9) entered the contest averaging a Big Ten-worst 66.7 points per game and it showed. The Scarlet Knights went roughly 10 minutes in the first half without a made field goal and shot just 42.2 percent from the field.

Corey Sanders is Rutgers' leading scorer, but he struggled for the second consecutive game. He was held scoreless last week against Penn State and followed it up with a 10-point performance against Illinois. Over his past two games he has made just three shots on 19 attempts.

''Corey's working at it,'' coach Steve Pikiell said. ''He's going through a bit of a (rough patch) but I loved him tonight. He played good defense, he played hard.''

Geo Baker led the Scarlet Knights with 19 points, while the Illini had five players score in double digits.

Rutgers has now lost 11 straight conference road games and has won only one since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

The 31-point victory earned Illinois its first Big Ten winning streak since March of last season.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Leron Black and Frazier have carried the scoring load for most of the year, but over the last few games Nichols has emerged as a legitimate third option.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights only recorded six assists against the Illini and will continue to struggle in conference play if they don't find a way to space the floor and get more players involved.

UP NEXT

Illinois will hit the road and face No. 17 Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes are led by Keita Bates-Diop, who leads the Big Ten in scoring at 19.9 points per game.

Rutgers returns home Saturday to face No. 3 Purdue. The Boilermakers are 10-0 in Big Ten play.

LEGEND RETURNS

Williams returned to campus and watched Illinois play for the first time since going pro nearly 13 years ago. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and won gold medals with Team USA in 2008 and 2012. However, at his alma mater Williams is best known for his 3-pointer that helped propel the Illini into the Final Four in 2005.

''He's done things that everyone in the locker room aspires to do and dreams about,'' Underwood said. ''To me he's the ultimate winner.''

QUICK HANDS

Sanders is now 11th all-time in Rutgers history with 128 steals. He had four steals against the Illini and has totaled 36 steals this season. He is also just two points away from moving past Jamal Phillips and becoming the Scarlet Knight's 23rd all-time leading scorer.

QUOTABLE

''I'm not a guy that believes in 0-0 at the half,'' Underwood said. ''That's one of the most false statements ever. It's not true. It's hard to get kids to buy into that. . Let's go out and play the game the right way, with the right effort and let's maintain what we do.''

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Sanders
M. Finke
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
38.0 Field Goal % 48.7
21.4 Three Point % 28.8
72.0 Free Throw % 61.1
+ 2 Matt Bullock made jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Aaren Smith 35.0
  Matt Bullock missed free throw 35.0
  Shooting foul on Cameron Liss 35.0
+ 2 Matt Bullock made running Jump Shot, assist by Issa Thiam 35.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Greg Eboigbodin 56.0
  Bad pass turnover on Souf Mensah, stolen by Drew Cayce 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure 1:10
  Drew Cayce missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Greg Eboigbodin 1:28
  Souf Mensah missed driving layup, blocked by Matic Vesel 1:30
Team Stats
Points 60 91
Field Goals 19-45 (42.2%) 33-58 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 29
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 16 18
Team 2 3
Assists 6 16
Steals 10 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 25 17
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
G. Baker G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
K. Nichols F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Rutgers 12-12 223860
home team logo Illinois 12-11 415091
O/U 133.0, ILL -6.5
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
O/U 133.0, ILL -6.5
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Rutgers 12-12 66.4 PPG 42.8 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo Illinois 12-11 77.8 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
0
G. Baker G 11.4 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.1 APG 38.6 FG%
2
K. Nichols F 9.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.5 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
G. Baker G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
K. Nichols F 19 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
42.2 FG% 56.9
35.7 3PT FG% 40.7
70.8 FT% 73.7
Rutgers
Starters
G. Baker
D. Freeman
C. Sanders
I. Thiam
M. Doucoure
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Baker 33 19 2 1 1 0 3 1 5/11 3/6 6/6 0 2
D. Freeman 18 10 4 0 1 1 3 5 3/5 0/0 4/4 2 2
C. Sanders 34 10 5 2 4 0 3 0 3/12 0/3 4/8 1 4
I. Thiam 34 8 1 1 0 0 5 3 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
M. Doucoure 17 0 3 0 0 0 3 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
Starters
G. Baker
D. Freeman
C. Sanders
I. Thiam
M. Doucoure
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Baker 33 19 2 1 1 0 3 1 5/11 3/6 6/6 0 2
D. Freeman 18 10 4 0 1 1 3 5 3/5 0/0 4/4 2 2
C. Sanders 34 10 5 2 4 0 3 0 3/12 0/3 4/8 1 4
I. Thiam 34 8 1 1 0 0 5 3 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
M. Doucoure 17 0 3 0 0 0 3 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
M. Bullock
S. Mensah
E. Omoruyi
J. Dadika
S. Doorson
C. Sa
A. Smith
M. Williams
J. Downes
M. Johnson
L. Nathan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bullock 12 8 1 0 1 0 1 3 4/6 0/1 0/1 0 1
S. Mensah 17 3 4 2 1 0 3 4 1/3 0/0 1/3 3 1
E. Omoruyi 13 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
J. Dadika 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
S. Doorson 14 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Sa 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 24 6 10 1 25 21 19/45 5/14 17/24 8 16
Illinois
Starters
K. Nichols
T. Frazier
L. Black
M. Alstork
M. Finke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Nichols 25 19 6 1 3 1 2 2 7/12 1/5 4/4 1 5
T. Frazier 19 17 3 4 0 0 4 3 6/9 5/7 0/0 0 3
L. Black 21 14 3 0 0 0 0 3 6/8 1/1 1/3 2 1
M. Alstork 22 12 1 0 0 0 1 0 4/7 3/6 1/1 1 0
M. Finke 19 11 3 3 0 0 3 0 5/10 1/5 0/0 1 2
Starters
K. Nichols
T. Frazier
L. Black
M. Alstork
M. Finke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Nichols 25 19 6 1 3 1 2 2 7/12 1/5 4/4 1 5
T. Frazier 19 17 3 4 0 0 4 3 6/9 5/7 0/0 0 3
L. Black 21 14 3 0 0 0 0 3 6/8 1/1 1/3 2 1
M. Alstork 22 12 1 0 0 0 1 0 4/7 3/6 1/1 1 0
M. Finke 19 11 3 3 0 0 3 0 5/10 1/5 0/0 1 2
Bench
A. Jordan
T. Lucas
G. Eboigbodin
M. Smith
D. Williams
M. Vesel
C. Liss
D. Cayce
S. Oladimeji
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jordan 20 9 2 1 1 2 2 2 2/2 0/0 5/5 1 1
T. Lucas 18 2 2 4 2 0 2 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
G. Eboigbodin 14 2 4 1 1 1 2 3 0/2 0/0 2/4 1 3
M. Smith 16 2 1 1 1 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
D. Williams 13 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Vesel 6 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
C. Liss 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cayce 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Oladimeji 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 200 91 26 16 9 5 17 22 33/58 11/27 14/19 8 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores