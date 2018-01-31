Grady scores 26 and Davidson wallops La Salle 84-65
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 26 points and the freshman made four of Davidson's 15 3-pointers and the Wildcats walloped La Salle 84-65 Wednesday night, ending a two-game slide.
Davidson blitzed to a 13-0 lead, opening the game with a 3s by Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Oskar Michelsen and led by as many as 25 before halftime. Gudmundsson finished with 17 points and nine assists. Peyton Aldridge added 16 for the Wildcats (11-9, 6-3 Atlantic 10), and has scored in double figures 29 straight games.
Davidson shot 50 percent from the field (30 of 60), made 15 of 32 3-point shots and converted 9 of 9 at the line. The Wildcats outscored La Salle 24-16 in the paint, aided by a 36-25 rebounding edge. The Wildcats had lost their previous two A-10 games by a combined four points.
Jamir Moultrie scored a career-high 19 points, 16 after halftime, and B.J. Johnson led with 20 for the Explorers (9-13, 3-6). The team was rocked earlier Wednesday by the news Rasual Butler, who went from La Salle to a 13-year NBA career, was killed along with a passenger in a single-car accident in California.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|43.3
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|34.2
|Three Point %
|40.0
|77.5
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Watkins
|0.0
|Kyle Cooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Kuhar
|13.0
|Jordan Watkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Cal Freundlich
|21.0
|Jamir Moultrie missed layup
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Cooney
|23.0
|Johnnie Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Turnover on Carter Collins
|35.0
|Offensive foul on Carter Collins
|35.0
|+ 3
|Chris Kuhar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Cooney
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|84
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|15-32 (46.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|9-9 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|35
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|20
|25
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
20
|B. Johnson G/F
|21.2 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
31
|K. Grady G
|15.9 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.9 APG
|48.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Johnson G/F
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|K. Grady G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|46.9
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Johnson
|29
|20
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7/11
|0/4
|6/6
|0
|5
|T. Washington
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|2
|I. Deas
|21
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Powell
|31
|4
|2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Stukes
|29
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|36
|26
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11/18
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Gudmundsson
|33
|17
|3
|9
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6/10
|2/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|P. Aldridge
|33
|16
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/13
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|5
|O. Michelsen
|16
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Pritchett
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|4
