LSALLE
DAVID

No Text

Grady scores 26 and Davidson wallops La Salle 84-65

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 26 points and the freshman made four of Davidson's 15 3-pointers and the Wildcats walloped La Salle 84-65 Wednesday night, ending a two-game slide.

Davidson blitzed to a 13-0 lead, opening the game with a 3s by Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Oskar Michelsen and led by as many as 25 before halftime. Gudmundsson finished with 17 points and nine assists. Peyton Aldridge added 16 for the Wildcats (11-9, 6-3 Atlantic 10), and has scored in double figures 29 straight games.

Davidson shot 50 percent from the field (30 of 60), made 15 of 32 3-point shots and converted 9 of 9 at the line. The Wildcats outscored La Salle 24-16 in the paint, aided by a 36-25 rebounding edge. The Wildcats had lost their previous two A-10 games by a combined four points.

Jamir Moultrie scored a career-high 19 points, 16 after halftime, and B.J. Johnson led with 20 for the Explorers (9-13, 3-6). The team was rocked earlier Wednesday by the news Rasual Butler, who went from La Salle to a 13-year NBA career, was killed along with a passenger in a single-car accident in California.

Key Players
P. Powell
J. Gudmundsson
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
43.3 Field Goal % 47.9
34.2 Three Point % 40.0
77.5 Free Throw % 78.7
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Watkins 0.0
  Kyle Cooney missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Kuhar 13.0
  Jordan Watkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Cal Freundlich 21.0
  Jamir Moultrie missed layup 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Cooney 23.0
  Johnnie Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Turnover on Carter Collins 35.0
  Offensive foul on Carter Collins 35.0
+ 3 Chris Kuhar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Cooney 45.0
Team Stats
Points 65 84
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 30-60 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 15-32 (46.9%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 9-9 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 35
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 20 25
Team 2 4
Assists 12 16
Steals 8 10
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
20
B. Johnson G/F
20 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
31
K. Grady G
26 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo La Salle 9-13 244165
home team logo Davidson 11-9 414384
O/U 142.0, DAVID -8.5
Belk Arena Davidson, NC
O/U 142.0, DAVID -8.5
Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo La Salle 9-13 73.2 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo Davidson 11-9 75.6 PPG 35.4 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
20
B. Johnson G/F 21.2 PPG 8.1 RPG 0.8 APG 44.9 FG%
31
K. Grady G 15.9 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.9 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
20
B. Johnson G/F 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
31
K. Grady G 26 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
42.3 FG% 50.0
30.8 3PT FG% 46.9
92.9 FT% 100.0
La Salle
Starters
B. Johnson
T. Washington
I. Deas
P. Powell
A. Stukes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Johnson 29 20 5 0 2 1 0 1 7/11 0/4 6/6 0 5
T. Washington 20 6 3 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 2
I. Deas 21 5 1 1 1 1 2 1 2/10 1/4 0/0 0 1
P. Powell 31 4 2 6 1 1 5 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 2
A. Stukes 29 3 2 2 2 0 3 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 0
Bench
J. Moultrie
J. Shuler
C. Kuhar
M. Brookins
S. Phiri
K. Cooney
T. Carter
C. Sullivan
D. Joseph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moultrie 23 19 3 1 1 0 0 1 6/10 5/7 2/2 0 3
J. Shuler 8 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
C. Kuhar 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
M. Brookins 17 2 2 0 1 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
S. Phiri 18 0 3 1 0 0 2 5 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 3
K. Cooney 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
T. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 24 12 8 4 14 16 22/52 8/26 13/14 4 20
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
P. Aldridge
O. Michelsen
K. Pritchett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Grady 36 26 6 3 2 0 1 1 11/18 4/9 0/0 2 4
J. Gudmundsson 33 17 3 9 3 0 4 0 6/10 2/4 3/3 0 3
P. Aldridge 33 16 5 0 1 0 1 2 5/13 2/6 4/4 0 5
O. Michelsen 16 6 3 2 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 1
K. Pritchett 21 5 4 0 1 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 4
Bench
W. Magarity
R. Reigel
C. Collins
J. Watkins
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
L. Frampton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Magarity 22 9 5 0 2 1 2 3 3/6 3/3 0/0 2 3
R. Reigel 20 3 3 2 1 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3
C. Collins 10 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Watkins 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Freundlich 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Wynter 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 31 16 10 1 11 12 30/60 15/32 9/9 6 25
NCAA BB Scores