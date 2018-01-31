MEMP
SFLA

No Text

Martin scores 25, leads Memphis past South Florida 86-74

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 25 points and a season-high nine assists to lead Memphis to an 86-74 victory over South Florida on Wednesday night.

Memphis (14-8, 5-4 American Conference) rebounded from a two-game skid, including a 14-point loss to No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday. South Florida (8-15, 1-9) has lost nine of its last 10.

Martin made three 3-pointers, was 8 of 18 from the field, and added three steals, three blocks and five rebounds. Kyvon Davenport and Jamal Johnson had 18 points apiece, with Davenport matching a season-best with 11 rebounds.

David Collins scored 21 points and Payton Banks had 16 to lead South Florida.

The Tigers stretched their 10-point halftime lead with an 18-8 run for a 60-40 lead with 10 minutes left. The Bulls cut the deficit to 10 points, but didn't get closer.

Key Players
J. Martin
S. Jiggetts
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
43.6 Field Goal % 37.2
32.3 Three Point % 38.1
79.3 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Kyvon Davenport 6.0
  Henry Beard missed layup 8.0
+ 1 Jamal Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Jamal Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Payton Banks 15.0
  Lost ball turnover on Payton Banks 23.0
+ 1 Jamal Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
  Jamal Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Stephan Jiggetts 27.0
+ 1 Stephan Jiggetts made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Stephan Jiggetts made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
Team Stats
Points 86 74
Field Goals 30-62 (48.4%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 24-26 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 28
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 20 18
Team 4 3
Assists 20 13
Steals 9 4
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Martin G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
11
D. Collins G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 14-8 424486
home team logo South Florida 8-15 324274
O/U 127.5, SFLA +9.0
USF Sun Dome Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 14-8 69.8 PPG 39.2 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo South Florida 8-15 63.0 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
3
J. Martin G 18.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.0 APG 43.6 FG%
11
D. Collins G 7.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.4 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Martin G 25 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
11
D. Collins G 21 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
48.4 FG% 40.4
37.5 3PT FG% 40.0
74.1 FT% 92.3
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
Ja. Johnson
J. Rivers
M. Parks Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Martin 35 25 5 9 3 3 3 2 8/18 3/7 6/7 1 4
K. Davenport 26 18 11 2 2 2 2 4 6/11 0/1 6/8 7 4
Ja. Johnson 34 18 3 1 1 0 0 2 5/8 3/5 5/8 1 2
J. Rivers 25 4 2 4 1 2 2 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 0
M. Parks Jr. 14 2 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
K. Sameh Azab
R. Thornton
K. Brewton Jr.
D. Nickelberry
V. Enoh
Je. Johnson
A. Moffatt
K. Williams
M. Rhodes
E. Olds
N. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Sameh Azab 11 6 1 1 1 0 1 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Thornton 15 6 5 1 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/1 2/2 2 3
K. Brewton Jr. 21 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 3
D. Nickelberry 9 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
V. Enoh 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rhodes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 34 20 9 7 10 21 30/62 6/16 20/27 14 20
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
P. Banks
T. Samuel
S. Jiggetts
I. Manderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collins 33 21 4 4 2 1 4 5 5/9 1/2 10/11 0 4
P. Banks 32 16 2 3 1 1 5 4 4/10 4/10 4/4 1 1
T. Samuel 22 12 2 1 1 0 2 1 3/7 0/0 6/6 2 0
S. Jiggetts 33 10 5 4 0 0 2 5 3/9 2/3 2/3 0 5
I. Manderson 17 0 4 0 0 1 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
J. Brown
N. Scekic
M. Martin
H. Beard
T. Holston
T. Da Silva
Y. Alvarado
J. Coffaro
A. Yetna
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brown 28 13 3 1 0 0 0 2 5/10 1/5 2/2 1 2
N. Scekic 14 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
M. Martin 20 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
H. Beard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Da Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alvarado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 25 13 4 4 17 20 21/52 8/20 24/26 7 18
NCAA BB Scores