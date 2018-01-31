TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 25 points and a season-high nine assists to lead Memphis to an 86-74 victory over South Florida on Wednesday night.

Memphis (14-8, 5-4 American Conference) rebounded from a two-game skid, including a 14-point loss to No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday. South Florida (8-15, 1-9) has lost nine of its last 10.

Martin made three 3-pointers, was 8 of 18 from the field, and added three steals, three blocks and five rebounds. Kyvon Davenport and Jamal Johnson had 18 points apiece, with Davenport matching a season-best with 11 rebounds.

David Collins scored 21 points and Payton Banks had 16 to lead South Florida.

The Tigers stretched their 10-point halftime lead with an 18-8 run for a 60-40 lead with 10 minutes left. The Bulls cut the deficit to 10 points, but didn't get closer.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.