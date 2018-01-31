Martin scores 25, leads Memphis past South Florida 86-74
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 25 points and a season-high nine assists to lead Memphis to an 86-74 victory over South Florida on Wednesday night.
Memphis (14-8, 5-4 American Conference) rebounded from a two-game skid, including a 14-point loss to No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday. South Florida (8-15, 1-9) has lost nine of its last 10.
Martin made three 3-pointers, was 8 of 18 from the field, and added three steals, three blocks and five rebounds. Kyvon Davenport and Jamal Johnson had 18 points apiece, with Davenport matching a season-best with 11 rebounds.
David Collins scored 21 points and Payton Banks had 16 to lead South Florida.
The Tigers stretched their 10-point halftime lead with an 18-8 run for a 60-40 lead with 10 minutes left. The Bulls cut the deficit to 10 points, but didn't get closer.
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|74
|Field Goals
|30-62 (48.4%)
|21-52 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|24-26 (92.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|28
|Offensive
|14
|7
|Defensive
|20
|18
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|20
|13
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|17
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Memphis 14-8
|69.8 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|South Florida 8-15
|63.0 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Martin G
|18.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.0 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
11
|D. Collins G
|7.4 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|44.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Martin G
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|9 AST
|D. Collins G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|92.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|35
|25
|5
|9
|3
|3
|3
|2
|8/18
|3/7
|6/7
|1
|4
|K. Davenport
|26
|18
|11
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6/11
|0/1
|6/8
|7
|4
|Ja. Johnson
|34
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/8
|3/5
|5/8
|1
|2
|J. Rivers
|25
|4
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|M. Parks Jr.
|14
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|33
|21
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5/9
|1/2
|10/11
|0
|4
|P. Banks
|32
|16
|2
|3
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4/10
|4/10
|4/4
|1
|1
|T. Samuel
|22
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|0
|S. Jiggetts
|33
|10
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/9
|2/3
|2/3
|0
|5
|I. Manderson
|17
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
