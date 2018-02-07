Temple downs East Carolina 90-73 behind Rose's 23 points
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored 23 points, Josh Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Temple never trailed in defeating East Carolina 90-73 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight.
Shizz Alston Jr. added 14 points with seven assists, J.P. Moorman II had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Ernest Aflakpui and Nate Pierre-Louis scored 10 points apiece for the Owls (14-10, 6-6 American Athletic Conference).
ECU closed to 51-50 on Kentrell Barkley's back-to-back 3s, but Temple pulled away on a 12-0 run while the Pirates went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes. The Owls led 73-63 on Damion Moore's dunk with 7:31 left.
Brown hit consecutive baskets for a 15-4 lead and Temple led by as many as 12 in the first half and was up 41-35 at halftime behind his 11 points.
Barkley scored 20 points with four 3s, Isaac Fleming had 17 points, Shawn Williams 13 and B.J. Tyson 12 for the Pirates (9-14, 3-9).
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|90
|Field Goals
|30-67 (44.8%)
|31-68 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|40
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|27
|26
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|5
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 9-14
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Temple 14-10
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
15
|K. Barkley G/F
|12.5 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
13
|Q. Rose G
|14.7 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Barkley G/F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|Q. Rose G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Barkley
|34
|20
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/14
|4/8
|2/3
|4
|5
|I. Fleming
|35
|17
|9
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8/17
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|6
|S. Williams
|29
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|2
|B. Tyson
|37
|12
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/15
|0/7
|0/1
|1
|3
|D. Spasojevic
|23
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jackson
|10
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Davis
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|U. Haruna
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Whatley
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|36
|11
|3
|2
|10
|20
|30/67
|8/31
|5/8
|9
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|33
|23
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9/16
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|5
|J. Brown
|36
|17
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/11
|1/5
|6/7
|1
|7
|S. Alston Jr.
|23
|14
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|0
|E. Aflakpui
|30
|10
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|4/5
|5
|2
|D. Perry
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moorman II
|25
|11
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|9
|N. Pierre-Louis
|21
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3/10
|2/8
|2/4
|1
|0
|D. Moore
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Leonard
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Nunez de Carvalho
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Moore II
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Enechionyia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|38
|17
|5
|5
|5
|12
|31/68
|8/26
|20/26
|12
|26
