Temple downs East Carolina 90-73 behind Rose's 23 points

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored 23 points, Josh Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Temple never trailed in defeating East Carolina 90-73 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight.

Shizz Alston Jr. added 14 points with seven assists, J.P. Moorman II had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Ernest Aflakpui and Nate Pierre-Louis scored 10 points apiece for the Owls (14-10, 6-6 American Athletic Conference).

ECU closed to 51-50 on Kentrell Barkley's back-to-back 3s, but Temple pulled away on a 12-0 run while the Pirates went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes. The Owls led 73-63 on Damion Moore's dunk with 7:31 left.

Brown hit consecutive baskets for a 15-4 lead and Temple led by as many as 12 in the first half and was up 41-35 at halftime behind his 11 points.

Barkley scored 20 points with four 3s, Isaac Fleming had 17 points, Shawn Williams 13 and B.J. Tyson 12 for the Pirates (9-14, 3-9).

Key Players
B. Tyson
J. Brown
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
41.5 Field Goal % 39.9
27.3 Three Point % 38.2
80.8 Free Throw % 71.7
  Defensive rebound by Steve Leonard 6.0
  Isaac Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Steve Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Steve Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shooting foul on Justin Whatley 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis 19.0
  Steve Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Shawn Williams made driving layup 40.0
+ 3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shizz Alston Jr. 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose 1:31
  Kentrell Barkley missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
Team Stats
Points 73 90
Field Goals 30-67 (44.8%) 31-68 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 8-31 (25.8%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 40 40
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 27 26
Team 4 2
Assists 11 17
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 1 0
15
K. Barkley G/F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
13
Q. Rose G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 9-14 353873
home team logo Temple 14-10 414990
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
away team logo East Carolina 9-14 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Temple 14-10 PPG RPG APG
15
K. Barkley G/F 12.5 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.3 APG 46.6 FG%
13
Q. Rose G 14.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 45.0 FG%
15
K. Barkley G/F 20 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
13
Q. Rose G 23 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
44.8 FG% 45.6
25.8 3PT FG% 30.8
62.5 FT% 76.9
East Carolina
Starters
K. Barkley
I. Fleming
S. Williams
B. Tyson
D. Spasojevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Barkley 34 20 9 1 0 0 1 1 7/14 4/8 2/3 4 5
I. Fleming 35 17 9 4 0 0 4 4 8/17 1/6 0/0 3 6
S. Williams 29 13 2 0 1 0 1 4 4/10 2/6 3/4 0 2
B. Tyson 37 12 4 4 1 0 2 2 6/15 0/7 0/1 1 3
D. Spasojevic 23 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
A. Jackson
K. Davis
U. Haruna
J. Whatley
J. Obasohan
J. Craig
A. Hill
J. Whitley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 10 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
K. Davis 14 2 6 1 0 2 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6
U. Haruna 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Whatley 15 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 36 11 3 2 10 20 30/67 8/31 5/8 9 27
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
J. Brown
S. Alston Jr.
E. Aflakpui
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Rose 33 23 6 3 0 1 1 2 9/16 3/5 2/2 1 5
J. Brown 36 17 8 3 1 0 1 1 5/11 1/5 6/7 1 7
S. Alston Jr. 23 14 0 7 0 0 1 3 5/10 1/4 3/3 0 0
E. Aflakpui 30 10 7 1 1 1 0 2 3/8 0/0 4/5 5 2
D. Perry 11 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Moorman II
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
S. Leonard
A. Nunez de Carvalho
A. Moore II
J. Hamilton
O. Enechionyia
T. Lowe
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 25 11 12 2 1 0 1 2 4/10 1/3 2/3 3 9
N. Pierre-Louis 21 10 1 1 1 1 1 0 3/10 2/8 2/4 1 0
D. Moore 9 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Leonard 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 1
A. Nunez de Carvalho 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Moore II 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hamilton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Enechionyia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 38 17 5 5 5 12 31/68 8/26 20/26 12 26
NCAA BB Scores