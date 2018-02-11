BRAD
Southern Illinois alone in 2nd in MVC after win over Bradley

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Kavion Pippen scored 21 points with eight rebounds and four blocks and Southern Illinois defeated Bradley 74-57 on Sunday to take over sole possession of second place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

SIU (17-10, 9-5) is two games back of Loyola-Chicago (11-3), and a game ahead of 8-6 Illinois State and Drake. The Salukis have won six of their last seven. Bradley (17-10, 7-7) has lost three straight.

Aaron Cook made all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 12 points, and Sean Lloyd also scored 12 for the Salukis, who shot 56.5 percent and made 8 of 14 3-point tries. Marcus Bradley had eight assists.

Jayden Hodgson led Bradley with 12 points.

Cook gave the Salukis the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 17 minutes remaining that began a 16-4 run. Bradley was within seven with six minutes left before being outscored 12-2 the rest of the way.

Key Players
D. Brown Jr.
S. Lloyd
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
35.1 Field Goal % 46.1
36.4 Three Point % 35.5
75.7 Free Throw % 74.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Bartley 30.0
  Luqman Lundy Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Bradley 37.0
  Sean Lloyd missed jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 1:03
  Nate Kennell missed jump shot 1:05
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 1st of 3 free throws 1:17
  Shooting foul on Darrell Brown Jr. 1:17
  Personal foul on Donte Thomas 1:33
Team Stats
Points 57 74
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 26-46 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Free Throws 8-17 (47.1%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 15 26
Team 5 1
Assists 12 17
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
35
J. Hodgson G
12 PTS, 2 AST
33
K. Pippen C
21 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Bradley 17-10 292857
home team logo So. Illinois 17-10 294574
O/U 133.5, SILL -3.5
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 17-10 67.6 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo So. Illinois 17-10 71.0 PPG 35.9 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
35
J. Hodgson G 4.9 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.4 APG 42.6 FG%
33
K. Pippen C 12.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.0 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
35
J. Hodgson G 12 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
33
K. Pippen C 21 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
38.2 FG% 56.5
29.2 3PT FG% 57.1
47.1 FT% 73.7
Bradley
Starters
J. Hodgson
D. Brown Jr.
D. Thomas
E. Childs
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hodgson 36 12 0 2 2 0 0 1 4/8 3/5 1/3 0 0
D. Brown Jr. 32 11 1 2 2 0 4 2 3/12 1/6 4/6 0 1
D. Thomas 35 9 10 1 0 1 2 4 4/10 0/2 1/2 3 7
E. Childs 24 7 8 1 1 1 1 4 3/5 0/1 1/4 4 4
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 21 3 1 4 1 0 1 2 1/6 0/2 1/2 0 1
Bench
N. Kennell
K. Bar
L. van Bree
L. Lundy Jr.
J. McGlaston
C. Barker
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
R. Stipanovich
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kennell 24 11 1 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 3/6 0/0 1 0
K. Bar 17 4 2 0 1 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. van Bree 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Lundy Jr. 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. McGlaston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Barker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stipanovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 23 12 9 2 11 18 21/55 7/24 8/17 8 15
So. Illinois
Starters
K. Pippen
S. Lloyd
A. Cook
A. Fletcher
M. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Pippen 27 21 8 0 1 4 1 2 10/12 0/0 1/1 2 6
S. Lloyd 29 12 4 0 2 0 2 3 4/8 0/1 4/6 0 4
A. Cook 29 12 3 2 2 1 1 3 4/5 3/3 1/3 0 3
A. Fletcher 32 9 5 2 2 0 1 4 2/7 1/1 4/5 1 4
M. Bartley 29 6 2 8 1 0 4 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 2
Bench
T. Smithpeters
J. Wiley
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
A. Weiher
J. Gardner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smithpeters 23 8 2 4 0 0 2 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 1
J. Wiley 13 4 4 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 4/4 0 4
R. Stradnieks 12 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
B. Gooch 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Weiher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 31 17 8 5 13 18 26/46 8/14 14/19 5 26
