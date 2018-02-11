Southern Illinois alone in 2nd in MVC after win over Bradley
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Kavion Pippen scored 21 points with eight rebounds and four blocks and Southern Illinois defeated Bradley 74-57 on Sunday to take over sole possession of second place in the Missouri Valley Conference.
SIU (17-10, 9-5) is two games back of Loyola-Chicago (11-3), and a game ahead of 8-6 Illinois State and Drake. The Salukis have won six of their last seven. Bradley (17-10, 7-7) has lost three straight.
Aaron Cook made all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 12 points, and Sean Lloyd also scored 12 for the Salukis, who shot 56.5 percent and made 8 of 14 3-point tries. Marcus Bradley had eight assists.
Jayden Hodgson led Bradley with 12 points.
Cook gave the Salukis the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 17 minutes remaining that began a 16-4 run. Bradley was within seven with six minutes left before being outscored 12-2 the rest of the way.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|35.1
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|36.4
|Three Point %
|35.5
|75.7
|Free Throw %
|74.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Bartley
|30.0
|Luqman Lundy Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Bradley
|37.0
|Sean Lloyd missed jump shot
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|1:03
|Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|1:05
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:17
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:17
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 1st of 3 free throws
|1:17
|Shooting foul on Darrell Brown Jr.
|1:17
|Personal foul on Donte Thomas
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|74
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|26-46 (56.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-17 (47.1%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|32
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|15
|26
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bradley 17-10
|67.6 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|So. Illinois 17-10
|71.0 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|J. Hodgson G
|4.9 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
33
|K. Pippen C
|12.6 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|56.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Hodgson G
|12 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|K. Pippen C
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|56.5
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|47.1
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hodgson
|36
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|1/3
|0
|0
|D. Brown Jr.
|32
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3/12
|1/6
|4/6
|0
|1
|D. Thomas
|35
|9
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4/10
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|7
|E. Childs
|24
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/1
|1/4
|4
|4
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|21
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hodgson
|36
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|1/3
|0
|0
|D. Brown Jr.
|32
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3/12
|1/6
|4/6
|0
|1
|D. Thomas
|35
|9
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4/10
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|7
|E. Childs
|24
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/1
|1/4
|4
|4
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|21
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|24
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Bar
|17
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. van Bree
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Lundy Jr.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. McGlaston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stipanovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|23
|12
|9
|2
|11
|18
|21/55
|7/24
|8/17
|8
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pippen
|27
|21
|8
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10/12
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|6
|S. Lloyd
|29
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|4
|A. Cook
|29
|12
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4/5
|3/3
|1/3
|0
|3
|A. Fletcher
|32
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|4
|M. Bartley
|29
|6
|2
|8
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pippen
|27
|21
|8
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10/12
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|6
|S. Lloyd
|29
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|4
|A. Cook
|29
|12
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4/5
|3/3
|1/3
|0
|3
|A. Fletcher
|32
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|4
|M. Bartley
|29
|6
|2
|8
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smithpeters
|23
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Wiley
|13
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|4
|R. Stradnieks
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Gooch
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Weiher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|31
|17
|8
|5
|13
|18
|26/46
|8/14
|14/19
|5
|26
-
LOYMD
LAFAY67
84
Final
-
20MICH
WISC83
72
Final
-
WAKE
CUSE70
78
Final
-
UMBC
NH68
59
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT94
60
Final
-
MASLOW
UVM69
81
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
PERU
SDAK55
98
Final
-
ALBANY
HARTFD69
63
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU69
76
Final
-
BRAD
SILL57
74
Final
-
STNFRD
COLO56
64
Final
-
ILLST
VALPO58
74
Final
-
6CINCY
SMU76
51
Final
-
UCF
MEMP68
64
Final
-
TULANE
HOU42
73
Final
-
9DUKE
GATECH80
69
Final
-
PSU
ILL74
52
Final
-
WASHST
OREG57
84
Final