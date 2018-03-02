No Text
MOST
SILL
No Text
Key Players
A. Johnson
S. Lloyd
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|11.9
|Pts. Per Game
|11.9
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|28.2
|Three Point %
|38.4
|75.5
|Free Throw %
|72.3
|Offensive rebound by Obediah Church
|3.0
|Alize Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 2
|Sean Lloyd made layup, assist by Aaron Cook
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ryan Kreklow, stolen by Tyler Smithpeters
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Alize Johnson
|18.0
|Aaron Cook missed jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Dixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Shooting foul on Aaron Cook
|47.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Cook made layup
|55.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Kreklow
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|67
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|31
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|21
|19
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|9
|11
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Missouri St. 18-15
|70.3 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|So. Illinois 20-12
|70.1 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|45.1
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rhodes
|38
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|6/6
|1
|2
|J. Dixon
|32
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/12
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|O. Church
|33
|6
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|A. Johnson
|37
|6
|11
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|M. Lawrence
|14
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kreklow
|26
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|4
|T. Bhullar
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Miller
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Rousseau III
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fofana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Byrd II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|29
|12
|5
|2
|10
|9
|23/51
|7/22
|10/13
|8
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lloyd
|36
|13
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|3
|K. Pippen
|30
|11
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|4
|A. Fletcher
|21
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Cook
|33
|10
|2
|7
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Bartley
|28
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smithpeters
|29
|10
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|3
|R. Stradnieks
|10
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Wiley
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Weiher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|29
|18
|6
|4
|7
|11
|28/60
|9/21
|2/3
|10
|19
-
LIB
NCASHV56
56
2nd 3:34 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLA36
51
2nd 15:36 ESP2
-
PORT
LOYMRY47
56
2nd 12:16 ATSN
-
RUT
8PURDUE38
41
2nd 18:22 BTN
-
INDST
ILLST24
25
1st 3:54
-
QUINN
CAN28
25
1st 2:38 ESP3
-
WISC
2MICHST60
63
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI50
54
Final
-
15MICH
NEB77
58
Final
-
BRAD
DRAKE63
61
Final
-
VMI
CIT70
78
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB81
93
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD52
61
Final
-
BUFF
BGREEN100
70
Final
-
EMICH
TOLEDO71
69
Final
-
PSU
13OHIOST69
68
Final
-
MOST
SILL63
67
Final
-
STPETE
RIDER66
55
Final
-
PENN
YALE79
80
Final
-
CORN
HARV88
98
Final/2OT
-
CLMB
DART78
80
Final
-
PRINCE
BROWN78
63
Final
-
KENTST
AKRON65
67
Final
-
TXARL
TEXST85
82
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH75
66
Final
-
CHATT
SAMFORD89
79
Final
-
17RI
DAVID61
63
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST63
70
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST71
72
Final
-
BALLST
NILL65
66
Final
-
BELMONT
PEAY0
0
10:21pm
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA0
0136.5 O/U
-2.0
11:00pm ATSN
-
WMICH
CMICH0
0
PPD