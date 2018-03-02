MOST
SILL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
A. Johnson
S. Lloyd
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
43.1 Field Goal % 47.6
28.2 Three Point % 38.4
75.5 Free Throw % 72.3
  Offensive rebound by Obediah Church 3.0
  Alize Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Sean Lloyd made layup, assist by Aaron Cook 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ryan Kreklow, stolen by Tyler Smithpeters 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Alize Johnson 18.0
  Aaron Cook missed jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Jarred Dixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Jarred Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Shooting foul on Aaron Cook 47.0
+ 2 Aaron Cook made layup 55.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Kreklow 1:09
Team Stats
Points 63 67
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 31
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 21 19
Team 1 2
Assists 12 18
Steals 5 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
15
J. Rhodes F
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
S. Lloyd G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri St. 18-15 283563
home team logo So. Illinois 20-12 293867
O/U 135.5, SILL +2.5
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri St. 18-15 70.3 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo So. Illinois 20-12 70.1 PPG 35.4 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
15
J. Rhodes F 10.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.4 APG 43.2 FG%
13
S. Lloyd G 11.9 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.1 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Rhodes F 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
13
S. Lloyd G 13 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
45.1 FG% 46.7
31.8 3PT FG% 42.9
76.9 FT% 66.7
Missouri St.
Starters
J. Rhodes
J. Dixon
O. Church
A. Johnson
M. Lawrence
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Rhodes 38 21 3 1 1 0 0 1 6/13 3/7 6/6 1 2
J. Dixon 32 16 2 0 0 0 0 3 6/12 2/5 2/2 1 1
O. Church 33 6 6 0 2 0 3 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 2
A. Johnson 37 6 11 4 0 1 4 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 2 9
M. Lawrence 14 3 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 1/3 0 1
Bench
R. Kreklow
T. Bhullar
J. Miller
R. Rousseau III
R. Owens
G. Williams
A. Fofana
D. Scott
R. Scurry
J. Byrd II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Kreklow 26 9 4 3 1 1 2 1 3/7 2/5 1/2 0 4
T. Bhullar 7 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Miller 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Rousseau III 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fofana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Byrd II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 29 12 5 2 10 9 23/51 7/22 10/13 8 21
So. Illinois
Starters
S. Lloyd
K. Pippen
A. Fletcher
A. Cook
M. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Lloyd 36 13 5 2 2 0 1 1 5/10 2/4 1/2 2 3
K. Pippen 30 11 6 0 0 3 1 1 5/11 0/0 1/1 2 4
A. Fletcher 21 10 4 1 1 0 1 3 4/7 2/2 0/0 2 2
A. Cook 33 10 2 7 2 1 2 3 4/9 2/4 0/0 0 2
M. Bartley 28 4 3 2 0 0 2 1 2/8 0/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
T. Smithpeters
R. Stradnieks
J. Wiley
A. Weiher
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smithpeters 29 10 5 3 1 0 0 2 4/9 2/6 0/0 2 3
R. Stradnieks 10 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 0
J. Wiley 13 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
A. Weiher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 29 18 6 4 7 11 28/60 9/21 2/3 10 19
NCAA BB Scores