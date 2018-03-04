Nunn hits late FTs, Oakland advances to Horizon League semis
DETROIT (AP) Horizon League player of the year Kendrick Nunn scored 18 points and short-handed Oakland beat IUPUI 62-55 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.
Nunn, the nation's second-leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, was just 6 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 10 from distance but his four free throws in the closing seconds sealed it.
Nick Daniels and Jalen Hayes each added 13 points and Isaiah Brock had 10 points and six blocks for Oakland (19-13), which was without third-leading scorer Martez Walker at 17.6 points and four others with injuries.
Fourth-seeded Oakland will face No. 8 seed Cleveland State, which upset top-seeded Northern Kentucky, on Monday in the semifinals. The Golden Grizzlies beat the Vikings by double figures in both regular-season meetings.
Aaron Brennan had 14 points and nine rebounds for No. 5 seed IUPUI (11-19). D.J. McCall added 12 points.
Brennan missed a floater in the lane and the ball was lodged between the rim and the backboard, with Oakland having the possession arrow. McCall got into the paint but had his shot blocked by Brock. Nunn sank two free throws with 26.9 seconds left for a five-point lead and he was fouled after making a steal, while diving into the stands, on the other end.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.6
|Min. Per Game
|37.6
|25.5
|Pts. Per Game
|25.5
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|47.0
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|35.0
|Three Point %
|39.4
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|83.1
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Hayes
|10.0
|T.J. Henderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Evan Hall
|16.0
|Lost ball turnover on Evan Hall, stolen by Kendrick Nunn
|16.0
|+ 1
|Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on D.J. McCall
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Daniels
|30.0
|D.J. McCall missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Brock
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|62
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-10 (100.0%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|30
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|3
|10
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
45
|A. Brennan F
|12.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
1
|K. Nunn G
|26.4 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.9 APG
|44.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Brennan F
|14 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|K. Nunn G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brennan
|28
|14
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5/8
|1/1
|3/3
|0
|9
|D. McCall
|34
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|2
|N. Rogers
|22
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|E. Hall
|31
|6
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|R. Patterson
|23
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brennan
|28
|14
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5/8
|1/1
|3/3
|0
|9
|D. McCall
|34
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|2
|N. Rogers
|22
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|E. Hall
|31
|6
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|R. Patterson
|23
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Henderson
|26
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/11
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|3
|J. Minnett
|15
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Kirby
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Goss
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Borgman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hudson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|30
|13
|5
|3
|12
|16
|20/53
|5/14
|10/10
|6
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Nunn
|40
|18
|3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|6/20
|2/10
|4/6
|0
|3
|N. Daniels
|31
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Hayes
|29
|13
|7
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|5
|I. Brock
|38
|10
|6
|0
|2
|6
|1
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|S. Scott
|18
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Nunn
|40
|18
|3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|6/20
|2/10
|4/6
|0
|3
|N. Daniels
|31
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Hayes
|29
|13
|7
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|5
|I. Brock
|38
|10
|6
|0
|2
|6
|1
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|S. Scott
|18
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Palombizio
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|J. Beck
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|J. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Cotter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brechting
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Hill-Mais
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Neely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|180
|62
|30
|15
|8
|10
|10
|15
|24/54
|5/19
|9/14
|6
|24
-
ORAL
DENVER80
82
2OT 3:24 ESP3
-
10CINCY
11WICHST62
61
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
HOLY
COLG55
62
Final
-
LIB
RADFRD52
55
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI49
65
Final
-
BU
BUCK59
90
Final
-
SMU
SFLA54
65
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY66
80
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC108
96
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
ECU
MEMP70
90
Final
-
UCONN
25HOU71
81
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN55
56
Final
-
15MICH
8PURDUE75
66
Final
-
TULANE
UCF51
60
Final
-
MILW
ILLCHI80
75
Final
-
DEL
NEAST50
74
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST52
63
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW86
82
Final
-
STPETE
IONA62
65
Final
-
IUPUI
OAK55
62
Final
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA93
88
Final
-
QUINN
FAIR64
74
Final