Nunn hits late FTs, Oakland advances to Horizon League semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Horizon League player of the year Kendrick Nunn scored 18 points and short-handed Oakland beat IUPUI 62-55 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

Nunn, the nation's second-leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, was just 6 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 10 from distance but his four free throws in the closing seconds sealed it.

Nick Daniels and Jalen Hayes each added 13 points and Isaiah Brock had 10 points and six blocks for Oakland (19-13), which was without third-leading scorer Martez Walker at 17.6 points and four others with injuries.

Fourth-seeded Oakland will face No. 8 seed Cleveland State, which upset top-seeded Northern Kentucky, on Monday in the semifinals. The Golden Grizzlies beat the Vikings by double figures in both regular-season meetings.

Aaron Brennan had 14 points and nine rebounds for No. 5 seed IUPUI (11-19). D.J. McCall added 12 points.

Brennan missed a floater in the lane and the ball was lodged between the rim and the backboard, with Oakland having the possession arrow. McCall got into the paint but had his shot blocked by Brock. Nunn sank two free throws with 26.9 seconds left for a five-point lead and he was fouled after making a steal, while diving into the stands, on the other end.

Key Players
A. Brennan
K. Nunn
37.6 Min. Per Game 37.6
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
47.0 Field Goal % 43.5
35.0 Three Point % 39.4
80.5 Free Throw % 83.1
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Hayes 10.0
  T.J. Henderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Evan Hall 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Evan Hall, stolen by Kendrick Nunn 16.0
+ 1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on D.J. McCall 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Daniels 30.0
  D.J. McCall missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Brock 32.0
Team Stats
Points 55 62
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 10-10 (100.0%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 24 24
Team 4 0
Assists 13 15
Steals 5 8
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
45
A. Brennan F
14 PTS, 9 REB
1
K. Nunn G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo IUPUI 11-19 282755
home team logo Oakland 19-13 283462
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
away team logo IUPUI 11-19 68.7 PPG 37 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Oakland 19-13 79.8 PPG 39.1 RPG 17.2 APG
45
A. Brennan F 12.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.7 APG 45.9 FG%
1
K. Nunn G 26.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.9 APG 44.6 FG%
45
A. Brennan F 14 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
1
K. Nunn G 18 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
37.7 FG% 44.4
35.7 3PT FG% 26.3
100.0 FT% 64.3
Starters
A. Brennan
D. McCall
N. Rogers
E. Hall
R. Patterson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brennan 28 14 9 0 1 2 0 3 5/8 1/1 3/3 0 9
D. McCall 34 12 3 3 0 0 1 2 3/9 0/0 6/6 1 2
N. Rogers 22 8 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 1
E. Hall 31 6 8 2 1 1 3 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 6
R. Patterson 23 0 2 2 1 0 3 2 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
T. Henderson
J. Minnett
M. Kirby
E. Goss
E. Borgman
C. Hudson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Henderson 26 8 5 5 0 0 1 1 3/11 1/2 1/1 2 3
J. Minnett 15 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 0
M. Kirby 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Goss 12 0 1 0 2 0 3 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Borgman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hudson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 30 13 5 3 12 16 20/53 5/14 10/10 6 24
Starters
K. Nunn
N. Daniels
J. Hayes
I. Brock
S. Scott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Nunn 40 18 3 5 2 2 3 2 6/20 2/10 4/6 0 3
N. Daniels 31 13 5 3 1 0 2 0 5/10 3/7 0/0 0 5
J. Hayes 29 13 7 2 1 2 3 4 6/9 0/0 1/1 2 5
I. Brock 38 10 6 0 2 6 1 3 4/7 0/0 2/2 3 3
S. Scott 18 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 1
Bench
C. Palombizio
J. Beck
J. Palmer
T. Cotter
B. Brechting
X. Hill-Mais
B. Neely
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Palombizio 11 3 2 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
J. Beck 12 2 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 4
J. Palmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Cotter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brechting - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Hill-Mais - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Neely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 180 62 30 15 8 10 10 15 24/54 5/19 9/14 6 24
