Zack Bryant scored 26 points and Jeremiah Bell had 15 as UAB rallied from an early 15-point deficit to beat Canisius 68-58 in the seventh-place game.

After Canisius got within two late, Bell hit a 3 and Bryant had a layup during a 7-0 stretch that made it 65-56.

Takal Molson had 15 points and Scott Hitchon added 13 for Canisius (1-5), which dropped all three games at the tournament and has a five-game losing streak overall.

Bryant and Jalen Perry had five points apiece during a 10-0 run early in the second half that put UAB (4-2) up 44-37.

Perry finished with 11 points.

Jonathan Sanks had nine points off the bench as Canisius took a 35-31 halftime lead.

Bryant had 14 first-half points as UAB used a 20-5 run to tie it at 31-31 with just under a minute to go.

