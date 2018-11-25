UAB rallies to beat Canisius 68-58
Zack Bryant scored 26 points and Jeremiah Bell had 15 as UAB rallied from an early 15-point deficit to beat Canisius 68-58 in the seventh-place game.
After Canisius got within two late, Bell hit a 3 and Bryant had a layup during a 7-0 stretch that made it 65-56.
Takal Molson had 15 points and Scott Hitchon added 13 for Canisius (1-5), which dropped all three games at the tournament and has a five-game losing streak overall.
Bryant and Jalen Perry had five points apiece during a 10-0 run early in the second half that put UAB (4-2) up 44-37.
Perry finished with 11 points.
Jonathan Sanks had nine points off the bench as Canisius took a 35-31 halftime lead.
Bryant had 14 first-half points as UAB used a 20-5 run to tie it at 31-31 with just under a minute to go.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|6.5
|Pts. Per Game
|6.5
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|16.7
|Three Point %
|22.2
|93.3
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Will Butler
|3.0
|Takal Molson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Zack Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Jonathan Sanks
|9.0
|Lost ball turnover on Takal Molson, stolen by Zack Bryant
|20.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Perry made jump shot
|24.0
|+ 2
|Takal Molson made layup
|1:11
|+ 2
|Zack Bryant made layup
|1:16
|Defensive rebound by Will Butler
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|68
|Field Goals
|19-53 (35.8%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|37
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|16
|21
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|22
|Fouls
|18
|22
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|35.8
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Molson
|34
|15
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|5/10
|1/6
|4/4
|2
|3
|S. Hitchon
|29
|13
|5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|4/11
|0/0
|5/7
|2
|3
|M. Johnson
|30
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/4
|2/3
|0
|2
|I. Reese
|33
|6
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/12
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. White
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Molson
|34
|15
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|5/10
|1/6
|4/4
|2
|3
|S. Hitchon
|29
|13
|5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|4/11
|0/0
|5/7
|2
|3
|M. Johnson
|30
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/4
|2/3
|0
|2
|I. Reese
|33
|6
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/12
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. White
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sanks
|15
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Johnson-Alls
|18
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Faulkner
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. St. Louis
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lotts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rautins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|23
|11
|9
|3
|20
|18
|19/53
|4/20
|16/20
|7
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bell
|35
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Perry
|25
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|1/5
|2/4
|0
|3
|W. Butler
|26
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|T. Lovan
|20
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Sullivan
|22
|2
|9
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|6
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bell
|35
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Perry
|25
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|1/5
|2/4
|0
|3
|W. Butler
|26
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|T. Lovan
|20
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Sullivan
|22
|2
|9
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|6
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Bryant
|37
|26
|5
|4
|7
|0
|7
|3
|9/14
|2/4
|6/7
|0
|5
|M. Gueye
|18
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Scott-Grayson
|15
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|0
|T. Pearson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Bathurst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hurtado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Akabueze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bertain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sippial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|32
|9
|9
|3
|22
|22
|26/54
|5/17
|11/15
|11
|21
