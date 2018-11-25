CAN
UAB

No Text

UAB rallies to beat Canisius 68-58

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

Zack Bryant scored 26 points and Jeremiah Bell had 15 as UAB rallied from an early 15-point deficit to beat Canisius 68-58 in the seventh-place game.

After Canisius got within two late, Bell hit a 3 and Bryant had a layup during a 7-0 stretch that made it 65-56.

Takal Molson had 15 points and Scott Hitchon added 13 for Canisius (1-5), which dropped all three games at the tournament and has a five-game losing streak overall.

Bryant and Jalen Perry had five points apiece during a 10-0 run early in the second half that put UAB (4-2) up 44-37.

Perry finished with 11 points.

Jonathan Sanks had nine points off the bench as Canisius took a 35-31 halftime lead.

Bryant had 14 first-half points as UAB used a 20-5 run to tie it at 31-31 with just under a minute to go.

Key Players
T. Molson
Z. Bryant
1 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
6.5 Pts. Per Game 6.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
37.0 Field Goal % 41.2
16.7 Three Point % 22.2
93.3 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Will Butler 3.0
  Takal Molson missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Zack Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Zack Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Sanks 9.0
  Lost ball turnover on Takal Molson, stolen by Zack Bryant 20.0
+ 2 Jalen Perry made jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Takal Molson made layup 1:11
+ 2 Zack Bryant made layup 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Will Butler 1:21
Team Stats
Points 58 68
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 37
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 16 21
Team 5 5
Assists 11 9
Steals 9 9
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 20 22
Fouls 18 22
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
15
T. Molson G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
Z. Bryant G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Canisius 1-5 352358
home team logo UAB 4-2 313768
O/U 143.5, UAB -3
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
O/U 143.5, UAB -3
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Canisius 1-5 65.6 PPG 33.2 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo UAB 4-2 68.2 PPG 41.8 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
15
T. Molson G 18.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.2 APG 38.5 FG%
1
Z. Bryant G 11.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.6 APG 37.7 FG%
Top Scorers
15
T. Molson G 15 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
1
Z. Bryant G 26 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
35.8 FG% 48.1
20.0 3PT FG% 29.4
80.0 FT% 73.3
Canisius
Starters
T. Molson
S. Hitchon
M. Johnson
I. Reese
J. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Molson 34 15 5 2 3 0 4 3 5/10 1/6 4/4 2 3
S. Hitchon 29 13 5 2 0 1 5 3 4/11 0/0 5/7 2 3
M. Johnson 30 6 2 3 2 0 3 3 2/8 0/4 2/3 0 2
I. Reese 33 6 6 3 1 0 3 1 3/12 0/3 0/0 1 5
J. White 18 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Sanks
K. Johnson-Alls
J. Faulkner
D. St. Louis
G. Ford
M. Lotts
S. Evans
J. Henderson
S. Rautins
I. Hadzic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sanks 15 9 0 1 0 0 2 3 3/4 2/3 1/2 0 0
K. Johnson-Alls 18 5 3 0 1 1 0 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 2
J. Faulkner 10 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 0
D. St. Louis 13 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
G. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lotts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Rautins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hadzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 23 11 9 3 20 18 19/53 4/20 16/20 7 16
UAB
Starters
J. Bell
J. Perry
W. Butler
T. Lovan
L. Sullivan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bell 35 15 2 2 0 0 2 2 6/9 2/4 1/2 0 2
J. Perry 25 11 3 1 0 0 2 3 4/10 1/5 2/4 0 3
W. Butler 26 6 7 0 1 0 1 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 6
T. Lovan 20 4 1 0 0 0 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 1
L. Sullivan 22 2 9 0 0 3 3 5 1/7 0/2 0/0 6 3
Bench
Z. Bryant
M. Gueye
T. Scott-Grayson
T. Pearson
W. Bathurst
L. Hurtado
A. McCoy
J. Akabueze
N. Bertain
J. Sippial
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Bryant 37 26 5 4 7 0 7 3 9/14 2/4 6/7 0 5
M. Gueye 18 4 2 1 1 0 2 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Scott-Grayson 15 0 3 1 0 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 3 0
T. Pearson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Bathurst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hurtado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Akabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bertain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sippial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 32 9 9 3 22 22 26/54 5/17 11/15 11 21
