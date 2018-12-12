DePaul improves to 6-0 at home, routs Chicago State 104-70
CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus scored 27 points to lead DePaul in a 104-70 rout of Chicago State on Wednesday night to remain undefeated at home.
The Blue Demons improve to 6-0 at home and 17-0 all-time against Chicago State (3-9).
Strus was 8 of 11 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Eli Cain added 17 points and 11 assists for DePaul (6-2), which rebounded from a 75-68 loss at Northwestern on Saturday. Jalen Coleman-Lands chipped in with 13 points, Femi Olujobi had 12 and Devin Gage 10. The starters combined for 24-of-44 shooting (55 percent) from the floor.
Delshon Strickland scored 25 points and Travon Bell had 14 for Chicago State.
The Blue Demons had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 49-30 advantage at the break. Cain's back-to-back 3s stretched the lead to 77-47 with 9:40 remaining.
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|104
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|35-64 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-17 (94.1%)
|23-26 (88.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|24
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|3
|2
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 3-9
|68.1 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.5 APG
|DePaul 6-2
|79.1 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|D. Strickland G
|7.2 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|35.7 FG%
|
31
|M. Strus G
|17.0 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Strickland G
|25 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|M. Strus G
|27 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|94.1
|FT%
|88.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|25
|27
|8
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|8/11
|5/8
|6/6
|2
|6
|E. Cain
|32
|17
|3
|11
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Coleman-Lands
|24
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/11
|2/9
|5/5
|0
|1
|F. Olujobi
|20
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|1
|D. Gage
|22
|10
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|25
|27
|8
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|8/11
|5/8
|6/6
|2
|6
|E. Cain
|32
|17
|3
|11
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Coleman-Lands
|24
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/11
|2/9
|5/5
|0
|1
|F. Olujobi
|20
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|1
|D. Gage
|22
|10
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|21
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|P. Reed
|22
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|F. Cameron
|13
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|0
|G. Maslennikov
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Shreiner
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Malonga
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Sullivan
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ozanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|104
|34
|24
|12
|4
|13
|19
|35/64
|11/28
|23/26
|8
|26
