DePaul improves to 6-0 at home, routs Chicago State 104-70

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 12, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus scored 27 points to lead DePaul in a 104-70 rout of Chicago State on Wednesday night to remain undefeated at home.

The Blue Demons improve to 6-0 at home and 17-0 all-time against Chicago State (3-9).

Strus was 8 of 11 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Eli Cain added 17 points and 11 assists for DePaul (6-2), which rebounded from a 75-68 loss at Northwestern on Saturday. Jalen Coleman-Lands chipped in with 13 points, Femi Olujobi had 12 and Devin Gage 10. The starters combined for 24-of-44 shooting (55 percent) from the floor.

Delshon Strickland scored 25 points and Travon Bell had 14 for Chicago State.

The Blue Demons had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 49-30 advantage at the break. Cain's back-to-back 3s stretched the lead to 77-47 with 9:40 remaining.

Key Players
R. Shaw
E. Cain
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
25.0 Field Goal % 38.7
14.3 Three Point % 37.5
66.7 Free Throw % 73.3
  Offensive rebound by Noah Bigirumwami 1.0
  Eugene Witherspoon missed jump shot 2.0
+ 2 George Maslennikov made layup, assist by Lyrik Shreiner 19.0
+ 1 Ken Odiase made free throw 39.0
  Shooting foul on Mick Sullivan 39.0
+ 2 Ken Odiase made layup 39.0
  Flynn Cameron missed 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Flynn Cameron made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on DePaul 45.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Chicago State 45.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Delshon Strickland 45.0
Team Stats
Points 70 104
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 35-64 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 16-17 (94.1%) 23-26 (88.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 20 26
Team 2 5
Assists 12 24
Steals 8 12
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 3 2
away team logo
2
D. Strickland G
25 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
31
M. Strus G
27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Chicago State 3-9 304070
home team logo DePaul 6-2 4955104
DEPAUL -25, O/U 150
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Chicago State 3-9 68.1 PPG 38.8 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo DePaul 6-2 79.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
2
D. Strickland G 7.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.0 APG 35.7 FG%
31
M. Strus G 17.0 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.7 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Strickland G 25 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
31
M. Strus G 27 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
37.7 FG% 54.7
38.1 3PT FG% 39.3
94.1 FT% 88.5
Chicago State
Starters
D. Strickland
A. Harris
R. Shaw
C. Jacob
P. Szpir
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Strickland 22 25 1 0 1 0 3 5 7/13 4/8 7/8 0 1
A. Harris 26 8 5 5 2 0 6 4 3/10 0/2 2/2 0 5
R. Shaw 36 7 5 6 2 0 4 1 2/11 1/3 2/2 1 4
C. Jacob 34 6 8 0 0 0 3 3 3/8 0/0 0/0 4 4
P. Szpir 20 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
T. Bell
K. Odiase
N. Bigirumwami
E. Witherspoon
M. Johnson
D. Dixon
C. Bowles
M. Oliver
J. Reed
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bell 31 14 3 1 1 0 1 2 4/10 2/7 4/4 1 2
K. Odiase 11 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 0
N. Bigirumwami 4 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0
E. Witherspoon 11 2 1 0 1 1 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Johnson 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bowles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 29 12 8 1 18 20 23/61 8/21 16/17 9 20
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
F. Olujobi
D. Gage
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 25 27 8 2 2 2 0 3 8/11 5/8 6/6 2 6
E. Cain 32 17 3 11 1 0 3 1 6/9 3/5 2/2 1 2
J. Coleman-Lands 24 13 1 1 1 0 0 1 3/11 2/9 5/5 0 1
F. Olujobi 20 12 2 1 1 0 0 1 4/7 0/1 4/4 1 1
D. Gage 22 10 6 5 1 0 2 3 3/6 0/0 4/5 1 5
Bench
J. Butz
P. Reed
F. Cameron
G. Maslennikov
L. Shreiner
J. Malonga
M. Sullivan
D. Hall
P. Xidias
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Butz 21 9 6 2 1 0 0 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 0 6
P. Reed 22 6 4 0 2 1 3 3 3/8 0/2 0/0 1 3
F. Cameron 13 6 1 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 1/2 1 0
G. Maslennikov 5 2 0 0 1 1 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Shreiner 12 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Malonga 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Sullivan 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 104 34 24 12 4 13 19 35/64 11/28 23/26 8 26
NCAA BB Scores