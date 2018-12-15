Powell, Seton Hall thwarts late Rutgers rally, 72-66
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell had a game-high 28 points, including six 3-pointers to lead Seton Hall past Rutgers 72-66 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic Saturday.
Rutgers (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) seemed poised to make a double-digit comeback for the second straight year after Peter Kiss (14 points) drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Geo Baker to cap off a 10-0 run by Rutgers, causing Seton Hall (7-3) to call timeout. Trailing 46-39 with 14:07 left in the game, Rutgers was able to cut the lead to three after a layup by Montez Mathis with 3:21 remaining. However, that's the closest Rutgers would get as Powell hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
In the first half, back-to-back 3s by Powell, winner of the Joe Calabrese MVP Award, caused Rutgers to call a timeout. Up 21-14 with 6:29 left, Seton Hall's lead would balloon to 11 before going into halftime with a 34-25 lead.
While the Pirates were 11-of-27 from beyond the arc, the Scarlet Knights were 6-of-27, and just 2-of-16 in the first half.
Rutgers was led by Eugene Omoruyi, who had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Baker had 14 points and five assists.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and will once again have a week to stew on the loss. However, they do have two winnable games to close out non-conference play, hosting Columbia and Maine the next two Saturdays. The four Saturday games are the only games Rutgers has over the month of December.
Seton Hall: As the Pirates look to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season, beating No. 9 Kentucky and a Big Ten foe in Rutgers will help the tournament resume, and could garner a couple more Top 25 votes.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Host Columbia Saturday.
Seton Hall: Host Sacred Heart Wednesday.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|23.0
|Pts. Per Game
|23.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|40.6
|Three Point %
|39.1
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|85.1
|+ 2
|Peter Kiss made dunk
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on Myles Cale, stolen by Peter Kiss
|5.0
|+ 1
|Ron Harper Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Myles Powell
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|17.0
|Peter Kiss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|22.0
|+ 2
|Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Eugene Omoruyi
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|72
|Field Goals
|25-79 (31.6%)
|20-49 (40.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-29 (20.7%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|21-32 (65.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|38
|Offensive
|19
|7
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|8
|3
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|5
|8
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|26
|18
|Technicals
|2
|3
|Team Stats
|Rutgers 5-5
|69.4 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Seton Hall 7-3
|73.9 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|31.6
|FG%
|40.8
|
|
|20.7
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|65.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Omoruyi
|37
|15
|8
|2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|5/15
|1/5
|4/5
|1
|7
|G. Baker
|31
|14
|4
|5
|1
|2
|4
|3
|4/14
|3/9
|3/4
|0
|4
|M. Mathis
|14
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Doorson
|24
|4
|12
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|7
|5
|I. Thiam
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Omoruyi
|37
|15
|8
|2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|5/15
|1/5
|4/5
|1
|7
|G. Baker
|31
|14
|4
|5
|1
|2
|4
|3
|4/14
|3/9
|3/4
|0
|4
|M. Mathis
|14
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Doorson
|24
|4
|12
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|7
|5
|I. Thiam
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Kiss
|22
|16
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6/14
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Harper Jr.
|27
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/11
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|3
|C. McConnell
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Johnson
|14
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|3
|S. Carter
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|44
|13
|10
|5
|10
|26
|25/79
|6/29
|10/15
|19
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|37
|28
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|8/17
|6/13
|6/6
|0
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|32
|15
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|6/10
|4
|5
|M. Cale
|32
|8
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|M. Nzei
|30
|7
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|3/8
|1
|7
|Q. McKnight
|31
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|37
|28
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|8/17
|6/13
|6/6
|0
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|32
|15
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|6/10
|4
|5
|M. Cale
|32
|8
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|M. Nzei
|30
|7
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|3/8
|1
|7
|Q. McKnight
|31
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nelson
|12
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|1
|T. Thompson
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Gill
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Rhoden
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|35
|14
|5
|8
|11
|18
|20/49
|11/27
|21/32
|7
|28
