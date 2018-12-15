RUT
Powell, Seton Hall thwarts late Rutgers rally, 72-66

  Dec 15, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell had a game-high 28 points, including six 3-pointers to lead Seton Hall past Rutgers 72-66 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic Saturday.

Rutgers (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) seemed poised to make a double-digit comeback for the second straight year after Peter Kiss (14 points) drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Geo Baker to cap off a 10-0 run by Rutgers, causing Seton Hall (7-3) to call timeout. Trailing 46-39 with 14:07 left in the game, Rutgers was able to cut the lead to three after a layup by Montez Mathis with 3:21 remaining. However, that's the closest Rutgers would get as Powell hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

In the first half, back-to-back 3s by Powell, winner of the Joe Calabrese MVP Award, caused Rutgers to call a timeout. Up 21-14 with 6:29 left, Seton Hall's lead would balloon to 11 before going into halftime with a 34-25 lead.

While the Pirates were 11-of-27 from beyond the arc, the Scarlet Knights were 6-of-27, and just 2-of-16 in the first half.

Rutgers was led by Eugene Omoruyi, who had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Baker had 14 points and five assists.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and will once again have a week to stew on the loss. However, they do have two winnable games to close out non-conference play, hosting Columbia and Maine the next two Saturdays. The four Saturday games are the only games Rutgers has over the month of December.

Seton Hall: As the Pirates look to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season, beating No. 9 Kentucky and a Big Ten foe in Rutgers will help the tournament resume, and could garner a couple more Top 25 votes.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Host Columbia Saturday.

Seton Hall: Host Sacred Heart Wednesday.

Key Players
G. Baker
M. Powell
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
40.0 Field Goal % 46.7
40.6 Three Point % 39.1
71.4 Free Throw % 85.1
+ 2 Peter Kiss made dunk 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Myles Cale, stolen by Peter Kiss 5.0
+ 1 Ron Harper Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Myles Powell 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr. 17.0
  Peter Kiss missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr. 22.0
+ 2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Eugene Omoruyi 22.0
Team Stats
Points 66 72
Field Goals 25-79 (31.6%) 20-49 (40.8%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 21-32 (65.6%)
Total Rebounds 52 38
Offensive 19 7
Defensive 25 28
Team 8 3
Assists 13 14
Steals 10 5
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 26 18
Technicals 2 3
P. Kiss G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
M. Powell G
28 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Rutgers 5-5
Seton Hall 7-3
Rutgers
Starters
E. Omoruyi
G. Baker
M. Mathis
S. Doorson
I. Thiam
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Omoruyi 37 15 8 2 3 0 1 4 5/15 1/5 4/5 1 7
G. Baker 31 14 4 5 1 2 4 3 4/14 3/9 3/4 0 4
M. Mathis 14 8 1 0 0 0 0 5 4/9 0/1 0/0 1 0
S. Doorson 24 4 12 0 3 2 0 2 2/5 0/0 0/2 7 5
I. Thiam 17 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
P. Kiss
R. Harper Jr.
C. McConnell
M. Johnson
S. Carter
J. Young
J. Downes
L. Nathan
M. Doucoure
N. Brooks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Kiss 22 16 1 3 2 0 0 2 6/14 2/7 2/2 0 1
R. Harper Jr. 27 5 5 2 1 0 3 4 2/11 0/4 1/2 2 3
C. McConnell 9 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 1
M. Johnson 14 0 9 1 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 6 3
S. Carter 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doucoure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 44 13 10 5 10 26 25/79 6/29 10/15 19 25
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
S. Mamukelashvili
M. Cale
M. Nzei
Q. McKnight
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 37 28 3 2 3 0 2 1 8/17 6/13 6/6 0 3
S. Mamukelashvili 32 15 9 1 0 1 1 3 3/5 3/4 6/10 4 5
M. Cale 32 8 8 2 0 0 2 1 3/11 2/6 0/0 1 7
M. Nzei 30 7 8 1 0 2 0 4 2/4 0/0 3/8 1 7
Q. McKnight 31 2 2 4 1 0 3 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
A. Nelson
T. Thompson
R. Gill
J. Rhoden
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
S. Reynolds
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Nelson 12 7 1 3 1 0 2 0 1/4 0/2 5/6 0 1
T. Thompson 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Gill 12 2 2 0 0 5 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Rhoden 8 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 1
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 35 14 5 8 11 18 20/49 11/27 21/32 7 28
