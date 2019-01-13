ECU
UCF

No Text

UCF wins despite Gardner's 35 points, 20 rebounds for ECU

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aubrey Dawkins scored 18 points and UCF beat East Carolina 76-65 on Sunday for its seventh straight win despite a 35-point, 20-rebound performance by freshman forward Jayden Gardner.

Gardner posted personal bests in collecting his seventh double-double. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds at halftime but the Pirates (8-8, 1-3) trailed by 12.

UCF maintained its double-figure lead most of the second half but a 3-point play by Gardner got the Pirates within six with 3:22 remaining. However, UCF's Terrell Allen scored six points in a 10-5 game-ending run.

The Knights' win streak is the program's longest since the 2010-11 team started the season 14-0. UCF has beaten ECU seven straight times.

B.J. Taylor added 14 points, Collin Smith 12 and Tacko Fall 10 for UCF, which made just 22 of 41 free throws while ECU was 14 of 24. Allen had four of UCF's 11 steals.

Key Players
S. Williams
T. Allen
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
8.6 Pts. Per Game 8.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
37.3 Field Goal % 49.4
35.4 Three Point % 50.0
100.0 Free Throw % 65.9
+ 2 Jayden Gardner made driving layup, assist by Tae Hardy 13.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Shawn Williams 21.0
  Defensive rebound by UCF 20.0
  Jayden Gardner missed layup 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 26.0
  Tyler Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 34.0
  BJ Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
Team Stats
Points 65 76
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 14-24 (58.3%) 22-41 (53.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 45
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 27 28
Team 3 3
Assists 12 13
Steals 5 11
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 33 19
Technicals 0 0
1
J. Gardner F
35 PTS, 20 REB, 1 AST
15
A. Dawkins G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 8-8 263965
home team logo UCF 13-2 383876
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 8-8 70.1 PPG 42.2 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo UCF 13-2 75.6 PPG 43.3 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
1
J. Gardner F 18.3 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.1 APG 55.4 FG%
15
A. Dawkins G 15.7 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.4 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Gardner F 35 PTS 20 REB 1 AST
15
A. Dawkins G 18 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
39.7 FG% 41.4
26.3 3PT FG% 24.0
58.3 FT% 53.7
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Fall
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 18 6 3 6/14 2/8 4/5 4 29 1 1 1 1 5
B. Taylor 14 2 6 2/12 0/6 10/12 4 33 3 0 2 1 1
C. Smith 12 8 1 5/7 2/3 0/0 5 21 1 0 2 1 7
T. Fall 10 7 0 4/5 0/0 2/10 2 30 0 2 1 4 3
T. Allen 9 8 3 3/5 1/2 2/6 2 30 4 0 3 0 8
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Fall
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 18 6 3 6/14 2/8 4/5 4 29 1 1 1 1 5
B. Taylor 14 2 6 2/12 0/6 10/12 4 33 3 0 2 1 1
C. Smith 12 8 1 5/7 2/3 0/0 5 21 1 0 2 1 7
T. Fall 10 7 0 4/5 0/0 2/10 2 30 0 2 1 4 3
T. Allen 9 8 3 3/5 1/2 2/6 2 30 4 0 3 0 8
Bench
C. Brown
D. Griffin
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 9 8 0 3/7 0/0 3/6 1 25 1 0 0 5 3
D. Griffin 4 3 0 1/5 1/4 1/2 0 16 1 0 0 2 1
C. DeJesus 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
F. Bertz 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 42 13 24/58 6/25 22/41 19 200 11 3 11 14 28
