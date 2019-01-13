UCF wins despite Gardner's 35 points, 20 rebounds for ECU
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aubrey Dawkins scored 18 points and UCF beat East Carolina 76-65 on Sunday for its seventh straight win despite a 35-point, 20-rebound performance by freshman forward Jayden Gardner.
Gardner posted personal bests in collecting his seventh double-double. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds at halftime but the Pirates (8-8, 1-3) trailed by 12.
UCF maintained its double-figure lead most of the second half but a 3-point play by Gardner got the Pirates within six with 3:22 remaining. However, UCF's Terrell Allen scored six points in a 10-5 game-ending run.
The Knights' win streak is the program's longest since the 2010-11 team started the season 14-0. UCF has beaten ECU seven straight times.
B.J. Taylor added 14 points, Collin Smith 12 and Tacko Fall 10 for UCF, which made just 22 of 41 free throws while ECU was 14 of 24. Allen had four of UCF's 11 steals.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|8.6
|Pts. Per Game
|8.6
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|37.3
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|35.4
|Three Point %
|50.0
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|+ 2
|Jayden Gardner made driving layup, assist by Tae Hardy
|13.0
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Shawn Williams
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by UCF
|20.0
|Jayden Gardner missed layup
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|26.0
|Tyler Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|34.0
|BJ Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|76
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-24 (58.3%)
|22-41 (53.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|45
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|27
|28
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|33
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 8-8
|70.1 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|UCF 13-2
|75.6 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|18.3 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|55.4 FG%
|
15
|A. Dawkins G
|15.7 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gardner F
|35 PTS
|20 REB
|1 AST
|A. Dawkins G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|53.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|35
|20
|1
|12/21
|1/2
|10/16
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|7
|13
|S. Williams
|12
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/8
|1/1
|5
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Fleming
|4
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|25
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|S. LeDay
|3
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Davis
|3
|4
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|35
|20
|1
|12/21
|1/2
|10/16
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|7
|13
|S. Williams
|12
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/8
|1/1
|5
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Fleming
|4
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|25
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|S. LeDay
|3
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Davis
|3
|4
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Spasojevic
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Foster
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Obasohan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Hardy
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|35
|12
|23/58
|5/19
|14/24
|33
|200
|5
|0
|14
|8
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|18
|6
|3
|6/14
|2/8
|4/5
|4
|29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|B. Taylor
|14
|2
|6
|2/12
|0/6
|10/12
|4
|33
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Smith
|12
|8
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|T. Fall
|10
|7
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/10
|2
|30
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|T. Allen
|9
|8
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|2/6
|2
|30
|4
|0
|3
|0
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|18
|6
|3
|6/14
|2/8
|4/5
|4
|29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|B. Taylor
|14
|2
|6
|2/12
|0/6
|10/12
|4
|33
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Smith
|12
|8
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|T. Fall
|10
|7
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/10
|2
|30
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|T. Allen
|9
|8
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|2/6
|2
|30
|4
|0
|3
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|9
|8
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|D. Griffin
|4
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. DeJesus
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|42
|13
|24/58
|6/25
|22/41
|19
|200
|11
|3
|11
|14
|28
-
GMASON
RI72
61
2nd 3:56 NBCS
-
MEMP
TULANE51
36
2nd 18:26 ESPU
-
BUTLER
XAVIER69
70
Final
-
NOVA
CREIGH90
78
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC75
85
Final
-
MARIST
STPETE63
72
Final
-
IPFW
SDAK73
87
Final
-
IONA
CAN88
70
Final
-
RIDER
NIAGARA104
84
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN78
80
Final
-
UMASS
DAYTON67
72
Final
-
DRAKE
NIOWA54
57
Final
-
ECU
UCF65
76
Final
-
6MICHST
PSU71
56
Final
-
NWEST
2MICH0
0129.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm BTN
-
USC
OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
OREGST0
0155 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm FS1