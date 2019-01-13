MEMP
Memphis
Tigers
11-6
away team logo
83
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sun Jan. 13
6:00pm
BONUS
79
TF 8
home team logo
TULANE
Tulane
Green Wave
4-12
ML: -619
TULANE +10.5, O/U 157.5
ML: +462
MEMP
TULANE

No Text

Martin scores 21 of 27 in 1st half, Memphis beats Tulane

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jeremiah Martin scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half, Kyvon Davenport added 17 points and Memphis beat Tulane 83-79 on Sunday.

Memphis has won 14 of the past 16 games in New Orleans - with two of those coming in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Memphis was ahead 74-62 with 6:30 remaining but Tulane scored the next 10 points over a three-minute span. The Tigers made it a three-point lead with 1:40 left after Isaiah Maurice split a pair at the line and he added a reverse layup on their next possession to make it 77-72.

Raynere Thornton had 12 points and eight rebounds for Memphis (11-6, 3-1 American).

Freshman Kevin Zhang scored 25 points, his third 20-point game, for Tulane (4-12, 0-4), which has lost six straight with its last win against Texas Southern nearly a month ago.

Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway are two of 27 former NBA players coaching a Division I team.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Martin
C. Daniels
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
43.5 Field Goal % 44.8
31.9 Three Point % 32.8
67.3 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice 0.0
  Caleb Daniels missed layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Caleb Daniels 0.0
  Jordan Cornish missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Samir Sehic 6.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Martin 8.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made free throw 13.0
  Personal foul on Connor Crabtree 13.0
+ 3 Caleb Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang 20.0
Team Stats
Points 83 79
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 27-69 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 3-22 (13.6%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 48
Offensive 8 16
Defensive 25 27
Team 2 5
Assists 12 16
Steals 7 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
J. Martin G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
K. Zhang G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 11-6 493483
home team logo Tulane 4-12 344579
TULANE +10.5, O/U 157.5
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
TULANE +10.5, O/U 157.5
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 11-6 84.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Tulane 4-12 66.6 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Martin G 14.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.8 APG 42.0 FG%
12
K. Zhang G 6.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 0.9 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Martin G 27 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
12
K. Zhang G 25 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 39.1
28.6 3PT FG% 13.6
73.1 FT% 84.6
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
K. Brewton Jr.
V. Enoh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 27 5 3 9/15 5/8 4/6 2 34 3 2 4 1 4
K. Davenport 17 2 1 7/12 1/2 2/2 4 22 1 0 1 2 0
R. Thornton 12 8 3 4/8 0/2 4/6 1 29 2 0 2 2 6
K. Brewton Jr. 6 3 0 2/8 0/2 2/2 3 22 0 0 0 1 2
V. Enoh 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 8 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
K. Brewton Jr.
V. Enoh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 27 5 3 9/15 5/8 4/6 2 34 3 2 4 1 4
K. Davenport 17 2 1 7/12 1/2 2/2 4 22 1 0 1 2 0
R. Thornton 12 8 3 4/8 0/2 4/6 1 29 2 0 2 2 6
K. Brewton Jr. 6 3 0 2/8 0/2 2/2 3 22 0 0 0 1 2
V. Enoh 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 8 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
I. Maurice
T. Harris
A. Jones
M. Parks Jr.
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
E. Olds
A. Lomax
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Maurice 9 4 0 3/4 0/0 3/4 4 14 0 1 0 1 3
T. Harris 4 3 3 2/8 0/5 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 0 3
A. Jones 4 5 2 1/6 0/2 2/2 1 31 0 1 2 1 4
M. Parks Jr. 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 0 0 0 2
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lomax - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 33 12 29/64 6/21 19/26 23 200 7 4 9 8 25
Tulane
Starters
K. Zhang
C. Daniels
S. Sehic
B. Koka
C. Crabtree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Zhang 25 3 2 8/15 2/7 7/7 1 37 1 0 1 2 1
C. Daniels 12 5 2 4/15 1/5 3/4 3 29 0 0 4 2 3
S. Sehic 7 6 0 2/9 0/3 3/3 4 26 1 0 2 2 4
B. Koka 6 4 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 11 1 1 0 0 4
C. Crabtree 6 1 1 1/5 0/2 4/4 3 16 0 0 0 1 0
Starters
K. Zhang
C. Daniels
S. Sehic
B. Koka
C. Crabtree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Zhang 25 3 2 8/15 2/7 7/7 1 37 1 0 1 2 1
C. Daniels 12 5 2 4/15 1/5 3/4 3 29 0 0 4 2 3
S. Sehic 7 6 0 2/9 0/3 3/3 4 26 1 0 2 2 4
B. Koka 6 4 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 11 1 1 0 0 4
C. Crabtree 6 1 1 1/5 0/2 4/4 3 16 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
B. Paul
J. Cornish
S. Barrett
B. Ajang
M. Wood
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
C. Galic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Paul 15 13 3 7/10 0/0 1/1 0 26 1 3 1 5 8
J. Cornish 6 8 3 2/9 0/4 2/4 1 25 0 0 1 3 5
S. Barrett 2 1 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 12 0 0 1 1 0
B. Ajang 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
M. Wood 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 43 16 27/69 3/22 22/26 18 200 4 4 11 16 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores