Martin scores 21 of 27 in 1st half, Memphis beats Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jeremiah Martin scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half, Kyvon Davenport added 17 points and Memphis beat Tulane 83-79 on Sunday.
Memphis has won 14 of the past 16 games in New Orleans - with two of those coming in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.
Memphis was ahead 74-62 with 6:30 remaining but Tulane scored the next 10 points over a three-minute span. The Tigers made it a three-point lead with 1:40 left after Isaiah Maurice split a pair at the line and he added a reverse layup on their next possession to make it 77-72.
Raynere Thornton had 12 points and eight rebounds for Memphis (11-6, 3-1 American).
Freshman Kevin Zhang scored 25 points, his third 20-point game, for Tulane (4-12, 0-4), which has lost six straight with its last win against Texas Southern nearly a month ago.
Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway are two of 27 former NBA players coaching a Division I team.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|15.7
|Pts. Per Game
|15.7
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|31.9
|Three Point %
|32.8
|67.3
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|0.0
|Caleb Daniels missed layup
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Caleb Daniels
|0.0
|Jordan Cornish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Samir Sehic
|6.0
|Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Martin
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made free throw
|13.0
|Personal foul on Connor Crabtree
|13.0
|+ 3
|Caleb Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|79
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|27-69 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|3-22 (13.6%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|48
|Offensive
|8
|16
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|45.3
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|13.6
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|27
|5
|3
|9/15
|5/8
|4/6
|2
|34
|3
|2
|4
|1
|4
|K. Davenport
|17
|2
|1
|7/12
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|R. Thornton
|12
|8
|3
|4/8
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|29
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|K. Brewton Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|V. Enoh
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|27
|5
|3
|9/15
|5/8
|4/6
|2
|34
|3
|2
|4
|1
|4
|K. Davenport
|17
|2
|1
|7/12
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|R. Thornton
|12
|8
|3
|4/8
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|29
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|K. Brewton Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|V. Enoh
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Maurice
|9
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|T. Harris
|4
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Jones
|4
|5
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|M. Parks Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lomax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|33
|12
|29/64
|6/21
|19/26
|23
|200
|7
|4
|9
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zhang
|25
|3
|2
|8/15
|2/7
|7/7
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. Daniels
|12
|5
|2
|4/15
|1/5
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|S. Sehic
|7
|6
|0
|2/9
|0/3
|3/3
|4
|26
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|B. Koka
|6
|4
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|C. Crabtree
|6
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zhang
|25
|3
|2
|8/15
|2/7
|7/7
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. Daniels
|12
|5
|2
|4/15
|1/5
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|S. Sehic
|7
|6
|0
|2/9
|0/3
|3/3
|4
|26
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|B. Koka
|6
|4
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|C. Crabtree
|6
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Paul
|15
|13
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|26
|1
|3
|1
|5
|8
|J. Cornish
|6
|8
|3
|2/9
|0/4
|2/4
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|S. Barrett
|2
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Ajang
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Wood
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|43
|16
|27/69
|3/22
|22/26
|18
|200
|4
|4
|11
|16
|27
-
USC
OREG47
69
2nd 6:11 ESPU
-
NOVA
CREIGH90
78
Final
-
BUTLER
XAVIER69
70
Final
-
MARIST
STPETE63
72
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC75
85
Final
-
IPFW
SDAK73
87
Final
-
IONA
CAN88
70
Final
-
RIDER
NIAGARA104
84
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN78
80
Final
-
UMASS
DAYTON67
72
Final
-
ECU
UCF65
76
Final
-
DRAKE
NIOWA54
57
Final
-
6MICHST
PSU71
56
Final
-
GMASON
RI84
67
Final
-
MEMP
TULANE83
79
Final
-
NWEST
2MICH60
80
Final
-
UCLA
OREGST0
0155 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm FS1