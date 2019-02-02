Southern Illinois finishes strong to beat Bradley 72-68
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Kavion Pippen had 20 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. added 16 as Southern Illinois battled back to overtake Bradley 72-68 on Saturday afternoon.
Southern Illinois (12-11, 5-5), which has won three of its last four Missouri Valley Conference games, lost to Bradley 57-54 on Jan. 20.
The Salukis looked to fall again to Bradley as they trailed 34-24 at the half and remained behind throughout the first part of the second period. The Braves maintained their advantage until Eric McGill scored under the basket and Lloyd added a jumper to tie at 55-55 with 8:12 remaining in the game. The teams batted the lead around until Lloyd nailed a jump shot to go out front for good 69-67 with 2:50 remaining. Luqman Lundy split a pair of free throws as the Braves closed to 69-68 but that was the last score for Bradley as the Braves missed five shots in the final minutes. Nate Kennell missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Aaron Cook added 14 points and McGill had six while grabbing 11 rebounds for the Salukis.
Elijah Childs led Bradley (11-12, 3-7) with 19 points.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|37.9
|39.3
|Three Point %
|43.1
|64.7
|Free Throw %
|69.5
|Defensive rebound by Sean Lloyd Jr.
|0.0
|Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Cook
|4.0
|Luqman Lundy missed layup, blocked by Aaron Cook
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|16.0
|Sean Lloyd Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Sean Lloyd Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Luuk van Bree
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|68
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|36
|Offensive
|10
|14
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 12-11
|67.9 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Bradley 11-12
|66.3 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|43.6
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pippen
|20
|6
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|23
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|16
|7
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|7/12
|2
|39
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A. Fletcher
|14
|4
|3
|5/9
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Cook
|14
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|31
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|E. McGill
|6
|11
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pippen
|20
|6
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|23
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|16
|7
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|7/12
|2
|39
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A. Fletcher
|14
|4
|3
|5/9
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Cook
|14
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|31
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|E. McGill
|6
|11
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bol
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Bartley
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Stradnieks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Beane
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|36
|9
|24/55
|5/16
|19/24
|16
|199
|6
|3
|7
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|19
|6
|0
|9/15
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|D. Brown
|12
|2
|3
|4/15
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|10
|6
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|3/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|L. van Bree
|6
|5
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|L. Lundy
|1
|4
|5
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|19
|6
|0
|9/15
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|D. Brown
|12
|2
|3
|4/15
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|10
|6
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|3/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|L. van Bree
|6
|5
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|L. Lundy
|1
|4
|5
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|13
|1
|4
|5/10
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Bar
|5
|8
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|J. Henry
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brummett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|35
|18
|27/64
|8/23
|6/10
|17
|200
|3
|2
|10
|14
|21
