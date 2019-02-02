SILL
Southern Illinois finishes strong to beat Bradley 72-68

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Kavion Pippen had 20 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. added 16 as Southern Illinois battled back to overtake Bradley 72-68 on Saturday afternoon.

Southern Illinois (12-11, 5-5), which has won three of its last four Missouri Valley Conference games, lost to Bradley 57-54 on Jan. 20.

The Salukis looked to fall again to Bradley as they trailed 34-24 at the half and remained behind throughout the first part of the second period. The Braves maintained their advantage until Eric McGill scored under the basket and Lloyd added a jumper to tie at 55-55 with 8:12 remaining in the game. The teams batted the lead around until Lloyd nailed a jump shot to go out front for good 69-67 with 2:50 remaining. Luqman Lundy split a pair of free throws as the Braves closed to 69-68 but that was the last score for Bradley as the Braves missed five shots in the final minutes. Nate Kennell missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Aaron Cook added 14 points and McGill had six while grabbing 11 rebounds for the Salukis.

Elijah Childs led Bradley (11-12, 3-7) with 19 points.

Key Players
A. Cook
D. Brown
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
40.5 Field Goal % 37.9
39.3 Three Point % 43.1
64.7 Free Throw % 69.5
  Defensive rebound by Sean Lloyd Jr. 0.0
  Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Cook 4.0
  Luqman Lundy missed layup, blocked by Aaron Cook 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs 16.0
  Sean Lloyd Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Sean Lloyd Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Luuk van Bree 16.0
Team Stats
Points 72 68
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 36
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 26 21
Team 1 1
Assists 9 18
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
33
K. Pippen C
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
10
E. Childs F
19 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 12-11 244872
home team logo Bradley 11-12 343468
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 12-11 67.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Bradley 11-12 66.3 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
33
K. Pippen C 11.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.8 APG 55.7 FG%
10
E. Childs F 11.8 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.0 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. Pippen C 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
10
E. Childs F 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
43.6 FG% 42.2
31.3 3PT FG% 34.8
79.2 FT% 60.0
S. Illinois
Starters
K. Pippen
S. Lloyd Jr.
A. Fletcher
A. Cook
E. McGill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Pippen 20 6 1 7/11 0/0 6/6 4 23 0 2 0 2 4
S. Lloyd Jr. 16 7 1 4/9 1/3 7/12 2 39 2 0 0 1 6
A. Fletcher 14 4 3 5/9 2/5 2/2 2 37 0 0 3 2 2
A. Cook 14 3 1 4/9 2/3 4/4 1 31 2 1 1 1 2
E. McGill 6 11 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 36 2 0 2 3 8
Bench
T. Bol
M. Bartley
R. Stradnieks
D. Beane
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bol 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
M. Bartley 0 0 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
R. Stradnieks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Beane 0 4 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 3
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 36 9 24/55 5/16 19/24 16 199 6 3 7 10 26
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. van Bree
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 19 6 0 9/15 0/1 1/2 0 27 1 0 5 2 4
D. Brown 12 2 3 4/15 4/8 0/0 2 37 0 0 2 1 1
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 10 6 2 3/7 1/4 3/3 3 36 0 0 0 2 4
L. van Bree 6 5 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 5 23 1 0 0 3 2
L. Lundy 1 4 5 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 27 1 2 0 0 4
Bench
N. Kennell
K. Bar
J. Henry
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
A. Brummett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 13 1 4 5/10 3/7 0/0 3 26 0 0 1 0 1
K. Bar 5 8 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 2 15 0 0 1 5 3
J. Henry 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 1 9 0 0 1 1 2
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brummett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 35 18 27/64 8/23 6/10 17 200 3 2 10 14 21
NCAA BB Scores