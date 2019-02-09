No. 5 Kentucky escapes with 71-67 win over Mississippi St
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Kentucky coach John Calipari said he took a few moments following Saturday's game to praise his team for winning its 10th straight game thanks to some gritty plays in a difficult road environment.
Then the compliments ended. It was time for the truth.
''If you want me to tell you everything's all good, it isn't,'' Calipari said. ''I went right down to each guy. Not mean, screaming or cussing. I wasn't.
''But you're here because you want me to keep it real. Well, this is real.''
And the truth is that No. 5 Kentucky was fortunate to escape Humphrey Coliseum with a 71-67 victory over Mississippi State. The Wildcats let an 18-point lead early in the second half dwindle to just one possession with 1:18 remaining before a defensive stop in the final seconds sealed the win.
PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 13 and Tyler Herro had 12, including a crucial 3-pointer with three minutes left. Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) hasn't lost since its conference opener against Alabama on Jan. 5.
The Wildcats looked like they might cruise to the win after Washington hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to give them a 49-31 lead. But Mississippi State responded with a huge run to pull within 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Quinndary Weatherspoon with 8:41 left.
Washington and Ashton Hagans hit back-to-back layups to squash the Bulldogs' momentum, but Mississippi State kept fighting and Weatherspoon made a free throw to cut Kentucky's advantage to 70-67 with 1:18 left.
''Once we turned the defense up, I feel like that's when we're better offensively,'' Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon said. ''We got going, started getting points in transition and felt like we got them on their heels.''
But Mississippi State came up empty on its final possession when Quinndary Weatherspoon lost possession and Kentucky's Johnson came up with the loose ball.
''Once they made that run, we just had to come together even more, stay focused and stay together,'' Johnson said.
Lamar Peters led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14, all in the second half. The Bulldogs have lost four of their last six.
Kentucky's Washington scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in six games. The 6-foot-8 sophomore shot 9 of 13 from the field, but Calipari wasn't particularly impressed. The veteran coach made it clear he has high standards.
''I think he's the best player in the country, but not like he played today,'' Calipari said. ''He doesn't go get rebounds, doesn't get loose balls, missed one-footers, missed free throws. What? If you're the best, play that way. Come out with great energy. A motor.''
''It's not about making shots. It's the way you play.''
Mississippi State (16-7, 4-6) led 17-15 midway through the first half, but Herro nailed a contested 3-pointer to give Kentucky the lead. The Wildcats never trailed again, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-8 over the rest of the first half for a 40-25 halftime advantage.
EARLY MORNING
Calipari wasn't happy with the way his team had played during games with early tipoffs this season, so at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, barely four hours before the noon tipoff, he brought his team to Humphrey Coliseum for a shootaround.
He said that might have been part of the reason for the rocky second half.
''I never do that, but I knew how hard this game was going to be,'' Calipari said. ''We may have run out of gas because I did that.''
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats' defense has been phenomenal over the past few weeks, but they gave up 42 points in the second half. They'll have some things to get fixed on that end as they prepare to host LSU and Tennessee over the next week.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have now lost 13 straight games to Kentucky dating to 2009. Mississippi State still has a legitimate path to the NCAA Tournament thanks to good wins during nonconference play, but the Bulldogs need some conference wins in a hurry. Tuesday's home game against Alabama is a big one.
UP NEXT
Kentucky returns home to face LSU on Tuesday.
Mississippi State wraps up a three-game homestand against Alabama on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|51.3
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|44.9
|Three Point %
|37.9
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson
|0.0
|Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Lamar Peters
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon, stolen by Keldon Johnson
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon
|20.0
|Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|52.0
|Keldon Johnson missed layup
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|67
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|28
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|7
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|5 Kentucky 20-3
|79.0 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Miss. State 16-7
|79.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|P. Washington F
|13.8 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|50.2 FG%
|
2
|L. Peters G
|12.3 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|5.8 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Washington F
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|L. Peters G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.4
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|23
|3
|1
|9/13
|3/3
|2/4
|5
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Johnson
|13
|7
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|T. Herro
|12
|2
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Travis
|8
|8
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|A. Hagans
|8
|4
|9
|2/5
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|23
|3
|1
|9/13
|3/3
|2/4
|5
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Johnson
|13
|7
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|T. Herro
|12
|2
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Travis
|8
|8
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|A. Hagans
|8
|4
|9
|2/5
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Richards
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|E. Montgomery
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|I. Quickley
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|33
|13
|27/57
|7/18
|10/17
|18
|200
|4
|4
|9
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|16
|3
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Q. Weatherspoon
|14
|4
|1
|4/12
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|35
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|9
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Ado
|6
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|26
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|R. Perry
|4
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|23
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|16
|3
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Q. Weatherspoon
|14
|4
|1
|4/12
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|35
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|9
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Ado
|6
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|26
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|R. Perry
|4
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|23
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Woodard II
|9
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|T. Carter
|6
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Holman
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Tshisumpa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Datcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feazell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|27
|7
|23/53
|7/16
|14/18
|19
|200
|7
|6
|9
|7
|20
-
CMICH
23BUFF76
81
2nd 53.0
-
IDAHO
MONST48
66
2nd 10:11
-
CIT
MERCER47
43
2nd 7:16
-
RUT
ILL65
71
2nd 9:05 BTN
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA66
62
2nd 10:03
-
ELON
NEAST44
52
2nd 8:41
-
WEBER
NAU76
58
2nd 5:35
-
FAU
TXSA62
82
2nd 3:56
-
CCTST
ROBERT62
57
2nd 4:46
-
18TXTECH
OKLA56
44
2nd 9:26 ESPU
-
ETNST
FURMAN51
65
2nd 7:59 ESP+
-
16LVILLE
22FSU43
42
2nd 13:03 ESP2
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD50
53
2nd 3:19
-
DAYTON
RI62
39
2nd 7:47 CBSSN
-
FLA
1TENN45
58
2nd 8:24 ESPN
-
NWST
MCNSE49
41
2nd 17:00
-
FDU
STFRAN67
55
2nd 5:16
-
IDST
SUTAH63
63
2nd 5:06
-
CHARLS
DREXEL72
60
2nd 6:45
-
JMAD
TOWSON48
55
2nd 5:45
-
USD
PEPPER55
53
2nd 7:46
-
ARKLR
SALAB46
47
2nd 12:51
-
DELST
NCAT30
52
2nd 11:07
-
UNF
NALAB44
35
2nd 18:11
-
HOW
FAMU46
44
2nd 13:27
-
SACST
NCOLO33
27
2nd 18:31
-
TNTECH
TNMART28
42
2nd 16:19 ESP+
-
NAVY
LEHIGH23
42
2nd 19:40
-
WAGNER
LIU33
34
2nd 17:57
-
GWEBB
PRESBY53
53
2nd 14:33
-
NORFLK
BCU30
48
2nd 16:34
-
BELMONT
MOREHD58
50
2nd 17:11 ESP+
-
UMES
NCCU38
59
2nd 12:16
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB22
22
1st 7:28
-
UTAH
UCLA18
34
1st 5:58 FOX
-
SELOU
CARK11
7
1st 13:08
-
DENVER
NDAKST9
5
1st 15:05
-
LATECH
USM24
22
1st 3:57
-
CSTCAR
TEXST15
25
1st 5:05
-
EILL
PEAY32
40
1st 3:51 ESP+
-
FRESNO
UNLV37
25
1st 5:24 ESP3
-
NDAK
SDAKST5
9
1st 16:11
-
JAXST
SEMO2
2
1st 18:54
-
CAL
OREGST2
2
1st 18:55 PACN
-
USCUP
CAMP29
46
1st 0.0
-
NJTECH
KENSAW30
28
1st 0.0
-
MORGAN
SCST39
35
1st 0.0
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
ARK
SC65
77
Final
-
NICHST
NORL0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
5:15pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
PRINCE
BROWN0
0133 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR0
0126 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
ALST0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0164.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
COPPST
SAV0
0160.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
NMEX
6NEVADA0
0157.5 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN0
0147.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm SECN
-
GWASH
RICH0
0137 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
2DUKE
3UVA0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0133.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0120.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0136.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
CORN
HARV0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
EKY0
0160.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
CLMB
DART0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0148 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MVSU
ALAM0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
ODU
MTSU0
0132 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK0
0149.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGC
LIB0
0132 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
NKY0
0152 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
SAMHOU
ABIL0
0134.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0145.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm FS1
-
TULANE
WICHST0
0140 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0153 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
WVU0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
TXAMCC0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
SILL0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
CHARLO
UAB0
0126.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
INDST
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
CREIGH
SETON0
0148 O/U
-4
8:00pm CBSSN
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0172 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD