Horne scores 20 to lift Tulsa over Tulane 80-57
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jeriah Horne had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Tulsa romped past Tulane 80-57 on Thursday night.
Martins Igbanu had 16 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (15-10, 5-7 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. DaQuan Jeffries added 16 points. Curran Scott had 12 points for the visiting team.
The Green Wave's 27.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Tulsa opponent this season. Tulane had 13 assists on 16 made baskets. The Green Wave made only nine two-point baskets.
Caleb Daniels had 13 points for the Green Wave (4-19, 0-11), who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Jordan Cornish added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Connor Crabtree had 11 points.
There were only 17 turunovers - six by Tulsa and 11 by Tulane.
Tulsa plays East Carolina on the road on Sunday. Tulane faces Houston at home on Sunday.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|15.7
|Pts. Per Game
|15.7
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|39.1
|Three Point %
|30.8
|67.6
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Peter Hewitt
|5.0
|Shakwon Barrett missed driving layup
|7.0
|+ 2
|Peter Hewitt made dunk, assist by Darien Jackson
|13.0
|+ 1
|Connor Crabtree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Connor Crabtree made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Shooting foul on Darien Jackson
|22.0
|+ 2
|Darien Jackson made driving dunk, assist by Peter Hewitt
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|55.0
|Connor Crabtree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Moses Wood
|1:01
|Elijah Joiner missed jump shot
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|57
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|16-58 (27.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|7-32 (21.9%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|36
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|34
|26
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
41
|J. Horne F
|9.4 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
10
|C. Daniels G
|15.7 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.1 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Horne F
|20 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|C. Daniels G
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|27.6
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|21.9
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|16
|4
|0
|5/8
|2/4
|4/4
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|M. Igbanu
|16
|7
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Scott
|12
|2
|4
|3/9
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Korita
|6
|6
|4
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|S. Taplin
|5
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|13
|5
|1
|4/12
|2/8
|3/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|J. Cornish
|12
|8
|4
|4/16
|2/10
|2/5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|C. Crabtree
|11
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|4/4
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Sehic
|8
|11
|3
|1/7
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|K. Zhang
|0
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
