TULSA
Tulsa
Golden Hurricane
15-10
away team logo
80
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Thu Feb. 14
7:00pm
BONUS
57
TF 10
home team logo
TULANE
Tulane
Green Wave
4-19
ML: -296
TULANE ++6.5, O/U 145
ML: +242
TULSA
TULANE

No Text

Horne scores 20 to lift Tulsa over Tulane 80-57

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jeriah Horne had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Tulsa romped past Tulane 80-57 on Thursday night.

Martins Igbanu had 16 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (15-10, 5-7 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. DaQuan Jeffries added 16 points. Curran Scott had 12 points for the visiting team.

The Green Wave's 27.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Tulsa opponent this season. Tulane had 13 assists on 16 made baskets. The Green Wave made only nine two-point baskets.

Caleb Daniels had 13 points for the Green Wave (4-19, 0-11), who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Jordan Cornish added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Connor Crabtree had 11 points.

There were only 17 turunovers - six by Tulsa and 11 by Tulane.

Tulsa plays East Carolina on the road on Sunday. Tulane faces Houston at home on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Taplin
C. Daniels
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
39.6 Field Goal % 43.0
39.1 Three Point % 30.8
67.6 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Peter Hewitt 5.0
  Shakwon Barrett missed driving layup 7.0
+ 2 Peter Hewitt made dunk, assist by Darien Jackson 13.0
+ 1 Connor Crabtree made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Connor Crabtree made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Shooting foul on Darien Jackson 22.0
+ 2 Darien Jackson made driving dunk, assist by Peter Hewitt 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner 55.0
  Connor Crabtree missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Moses Wood 1:01
  Elijah Joiner missed jump shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 80 57
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 16-58 (27.6%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 7-32 (21.9%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 46 36
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 34 26
Team 4 5
Assists 17 13
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
41
J. Horne F
20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
C. Daniels G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tulsa 15-10 344680
home team logo Tulane 4-19 243357
TULANE ++6.5, O/U 145
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
TULANE ++6.5, O/U 145
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Tulsa 15-10 71.5 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Tulane 4-19 66.7 PPG 41.2 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
41
J. Horne F 9.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.0 APG 47.1 FG%
10
C. Daniels G 15.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.1 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
41
J. Horne F 20 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
10
C. Daniels G 13 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 27.6
27.3 3PT FG% 21.9
78.3 FT% 81.8
Tulsa
Starters
D. Jeffries
M. Igbanu
C. Scott
L. Korita
S. Taplin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 16 4 0 5/8 2/4 4/4 4 19 0 0 2 3 1
M. Igbanu 16 7 0 6/9 0/0 4/4 2 25 0 0 0 1 6
C. Scott 12 2 4 3/9 2/6 4/4 1 31 0 0 1 0 2
L. Korita 6 6 4 2/4 1/3 1/2 1 25 1 0 0 1 5
S. Taplin 5 1 2 1/3 0/0 3/6 3 14 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
D. Jeffries
M. Igbanu
C. Scott
L. Korita
S. Taplin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 16 4 0 5/8 2/4 4/4 4 19 0 0 2 3 1
M. Igbanu 16 7 0 6/9 0/0 4/4 2 25 0 0 0 1 6
C. Scott 12 2 4 3/9 2/6 4/4 1 31 0 0 1 0 2
L. Korita 6 6 4 2/4 1/3 1/2 1 25 1 0 0 1 5
S. Taplin 5 1 2 1/3 0/0 3/6 3 14 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
J. Horne
P. Hewitt
D. Jackson
E. Joiner
C. Barnes
A. Foree
R. Jones
S. Falokun
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 20 12 2 9/19 1/7 1/1 1 32 4 0 1 2 10
P. Hewitt 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 2
D. Jackson 2 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 2
E. Joiner 1 5 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 0 26 0 0 1 0 5
C. Barnes 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 1 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Falokun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 42 17 28/63 6/22 18/23 16 200 5 1 6 8 34
Tulane
Starters
C. Daniels
J. Cornish
C. Crabtree
S. Sehic
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels 13 5 1 4/12 2/8 3/3 3 34 1 0 3 2 3
J. Cornish 12 8 4 4/16 2/10 2/5 1 33 0 0 3 1 7
C. Crabtree 11 1 1 3/5 1/3 4/4 4 27 0 0 1 0 1
S. Sehic 8 11 3 1/7 0/2 6/6 1 22 1 0 0 2 9
K. Zhang 0 1 0 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 1 2 0 1
Starters
C. Daniels
J. Cornish
C. Crabtree
S. Sehic
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Daniels 13 5 1 4/12 2/8 3/3 3 34 1 0 3 2 3
J. Cornish 12 8 4 4/16 2/10 2/5 1 33 0 0 3 1 7
C. Crabtree 11 1 1 3/5 1/3 4/4 4 27 0 0 1 0 1
S. Sehic 8 11 3 1/7 0/2 6/6 1 22 1 0 0 2 9
K. Zhang 0 1 0 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 1 2 0 1
Bench
M. Wood
B. Paul
S. Barrett
C. Galic
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wood 8 3 1 2/7 2/5 2/2 3 26 0 1 0 0 3
B. Paul 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 1 1 0 2
S. Barrett 0 0 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 0
C. Galic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 31 13 16/58 7/32 18/22 16 200 3 3 11 5 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores