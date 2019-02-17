NIOWA
Northern Iowa
Panthers
12-15
away team logo
73
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP3
Sun Feb. 17
4:00pm
BONUS
58
TF 12
home team logo
EVAN
Evansville
Aces
10-17
ML: +118
EVAN -2.5, O/U 134.5
ML: -138
NIOWA
EVAN

No Text

Green scores 21 to lift N Iowa past Evansville 73-58

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 73-58 on Sunday.

Trae Berhow had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (12-15, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Spencer Haldeman added 14 points. Wyatt Lohaus had 11 points and eight rebounds for the visitors.

Shea Feehan had 14 points for the Purple Aces (10-17, 4-10) whose losing streak reached four games. K.J. Riley added 12 points and six rebounds. Shamar Givance had 10 points.

Marty Hill, who was second on the Purple Aces in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 81-74 on Jan. 26. Northern Iowa takes on Missouri State on the road on Wednesday. Evansville plays Loyola of Chicago on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Green
K. Riley
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
39.4 Field Goal % 42.3
30.3 Three Point % 15.6
86.5 Free Throw % 74.5
+ 2 AJ Green made jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Shamar Givance made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman 47.0
+ 1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Personal foul on Dainius Chatkevicius 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman 56.0
  John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
  Defensive rebound by John Hall 1:05
  AJ Green missed jump shot 1:07
Team Stats
Points 73 58
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 25
Offensive 6 1
Defensive 29 24
Team 2 0
Assists 10 12
Steals 6 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
A. Green G
21 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
21
S. Feehan G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 12-15 363773
home team logo Evansville 10-17 223658
EVAN -2.5, O/U 134.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
EVAN -2.5, O/U 134.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 12-15 66.6 PPG 35.1 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Evansville 10-17 70.8 PPG 37.4 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
4
A. Green G 15.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.2 APG 40.4 FG%
21
S. Feehan G 9.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.1 APG 37.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
A. Green G 21 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
21
S. Feehan G 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
46.4 FG% 41.3
26.9 3PT FG% 31.6
87.5 FT% 77.8
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
W. Lohaus
L. McDonnell
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 21 3 0 8/15 3/5 2/2 2 35 1 0 2 0 3
T. Berhow 14 11 2 4/10 2/7 4/6 0 36 1 1 0 1 10
W. Lohaus 11 8 0 4/9 0/2 3/3 0 31 0 0 2 2 6
L. McDonnell 9 2 2 4/6 0/1 1/1 4 22 0 0 1 1 1
I. Brown 0 4 5 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 32 3 0 1 0 4
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
W. Lohaus
L. McDonnell
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 21 3 0 8/15 3/5 2/2 2 35 1 0 2 0 3
T. Berhow 14 11 2 4/10 2/7 4/6 0 36 1 1 0 1 10
W. Lohaus 11 8 0 4/9 0/2 3/3 0 31 0 0 2 2 6
L. McDonnell 9 2 2 4/6 0/1 1/1 4 22 0 0 1 1 1
I. Brown 0 4 5 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 32 3 0 1 0 4
Bench
S. Haldeman
J. Dahl
S. Goldman
L. Conrey
A. Phyfe
T. Pickford
M. Wentzien
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haldeman 14 4 1 4/10 2/8 4/4 2 29 1 0 1 1 3
J. Dahl 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1
S. Goldman 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 1 1
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pickford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 35 10 26/56 7/26 14/16 14 200 6 1 7 6 29
Evansville
Starters
K. Riley
S. Givance
D. Chatkevicius
M. Hill
J. Newton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Riley 12 6 3 4/8 0/2 4/5 4 31 1 0 5 0 6
S. Givance 10 4 4 3/7 1/1 3/3 2 27 0 0 1 0 4
D. Chatkevicius 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/3 3 20 0 0 2 0 4
M. Hill 2 0 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 0 0
J. Newton 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
K. Riley
S. Givance
D. Chatkevicius
M. Hill
J. Newton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Riley 12 6 3 4/8 0/2 4/5 4 31 1 0 5 0 6
S. Givance 10 4 4 3/7 1/1 3/3 2 27 0 0 1 0 4
D. Chatkevicius 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/3 3 20 0 0 2 0 4
M. Hill 2 0 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 0 0
J. Newton 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
S. Feehan
J. Hall
E. Kuhlman
N. Frederking
D. Straub
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Williams
J. Chestnut
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Feehan 14 2 1 3/5 3/5 5/5 4 21 0 0 0 1 1
J. Hall 4 3 0 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 3
E. Kuhlman 4 4 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 4
N. Frederking 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 20 1 1 0 0 2
D. Straub 2 0 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chestnut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 25 12 19/46 6/19 14/18 15 200 3 1 11 1 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores