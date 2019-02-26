ARK
Arkansas
Razorbacks
14-14
away team logo
66
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Tue Feb. 26
9:00pm
BONUS
70
TF 11
home team logo
UK
4 Kentucky
Wildcats
24-4
ML: +1029
UK -15.5, O/U 144.5
ML: -1743
ARK
UK

No Text

Herro's 29 points rally No. 4 Kentucky past Arkansas 70-66

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Tyler Herro had career highs of five 3-pointers and 29 points, including two free throws with five seconds remaining, and No. 4 Kentucky rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Arkansas 70-66 on Tuesday night.

Out of sorts for 22 minutes, the Wildcats (24-4, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) quickly regrouped behind Herro, who finished 5 of 6 from behind the arc and 9 of 10 overall. His long-range baskets 43 seconds apart sparked an 18-3 run over 7:43, and the freshman guard capped the spurt with another 3 for a 54-51 lead.

Arkansas (14-14, 5-10) stayed within a couple of possessions over the final seven minutes but couldn't break through. Kentucky got clutch free throws in the last 26 seconds from PJ Washington, Herro and Hagans, who made two with 1.3 seconds left to seal the Wildcats' fourth consecutive victory.

Keldon Johnson added 13 points, and Nick Richards came off the bench to grab 15 rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 50 percent from the field.

Isaiah Joe had 19 points and Desi Sills 15 for the Razorbacks, who shot 31 percent in the second half and lost their sixth in a row.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky answered a wakeup call to maintain its top-five standing with a bigger challenge looming this weekend at Tennessee.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks had the pace and momentum they wanted but couldn't sustain either in ending the month 2-6. All of the things that worked in the first half fell apart in the second, costing them a huge win that also left them at .500.

Kentucky: The late-evening start might have contributed to their sluggishness, but the Wildcats found a way out of it to win the tuneup for this weekend's showdown at Tennessee. Richards' rebounding provided a 40-27 edge, and his inside presence was key in shutting down the Hogs. That led to chances for Herro that paid off with 17 points after the break.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts Mississippi on Saturday, seeking to avenge an 84-67 loss on Jan. 19.

Kentucky visits No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday in the rematch between conference co-leaders. The Wildcats won the previous meeting 86-69 on Feb. 16.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harris
5 G
P. Washington
25 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
33.9 Field Goal % 52.8
12.5 Three Point % 44.8
68.3 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  30-second timeout called 1.0
  Personal foul on Mason Jones 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Kentucky 3.0
  Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley 3.0
+ 1 Tyler Herro made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Tyler Herro made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Harris 5.0
Team Stats
Points 66 70
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 21-42 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 22-32 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 40
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 16 28
Team 3 3
Assists 14 12
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 6 15
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
I. Joe G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
14
T. Herro G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas 14-14 392766
home team logo 4 Kentucky 24-4 284270
UK -15.5, O/U 144.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
UK -15.5, O/U 144.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 14-14 76.3 PPG 38.2 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo 4 Kentucky 24-4 78.3 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
1
I. Joe G 14.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.7 APG 42.0 FG%
14
T. Herro G 13.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
I. Joe G 19 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
14
T. Herro G 29 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
37.7 FG% 50.0
50.0 3PT FG% 46.2
66.7 FT% 68.8
Arkansas
Starters
I. Joe
D. Sills
D. Gafford
J. Harris
G. Osabuohien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Joe 19 1 3 6/10 5/7 2/2 1 34 1 0 2 0 1
D. Sills 15 0 0 4/8 3/5 4/4 1 29 1 0 1 0 0
D. Gafford 14 8 0 7/14 0/0 0/1 4 23 0 2 0 6 2
J. Harris 1 2 3 0/9 0/3 1/3 4 30 1 0 1 0 2
G. Osabuohien 0 5 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 1 1 1 4
Starters
I. Joe
D. Sills
D. Gafford
J. Harris
G. Osabuohien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Joe 19 1 3 6/10 5/7 2/2 1 34 1 0 2 0 1
D. Sills 15 0 0 4/8 3/5 4/4 1 29 1 0 1 0 0
D. Gafford 14 8 0 7/14 0/0 0/1 4 23 0 2 0 6 2
J. Harris 1 2 3 0/9 0/3 1/3 4 30 1 0 1 0 2
G. Osabuohien 0 5 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 1 1 1 4
Bench
M. Jones
R. Chaney
A. Bailey
K. Embery-Simpson
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
E. Henderson
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jones 9 1 3 3/9 2/4 1/3 3 25 1 0 0 0 1
R. Chaney 8 2 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 17 1 0 1 0 2
A. Bailey 0 5 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 15 0 0 0 1 4
K. Embery-Simpson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 2 0 0 0 0
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 24 14 23/61 10/20 10/15 23 200 7 3 6 8 16
Kentucky
Starters
T. Herro
K. Johnson
P. Washington
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Herro 29 4 3 9/10 5/6 6/6 1 36 2 1 1 0 4
K. Johnson 13 6 3 5/14 0/1 3/6 2 37 0 1 3 3 3
P. Washington 9 6 1 2/7 0/2 5/10 2 35 2 2 1 0 6
A. Hagans 7 2 4 2/4 1/2 2/2 3 36 0 0 3 0 2
E. Montgomery 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 2 1 2
Starters
T. Herro
K. Johnson
P. Washington
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Herro 29 4 3 9/10 5/6 6/6 1 36 2 1 1 0 4
K. Johnson 13 6 3 5/14 0/1 3/6 2 37 0 1 3 3 3
P. Washington 9 6 1 2/7 0/2 5/10 2 35 2 2 1 0 6
A. Hagans 7 2 4 2/4 1/2 2/2 3 36 0 0 3 0 2
E. Montgomery 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 2 1 2
Bench
N. Richards
I. Quickley
J. Baker Jr.
R. Travis
J. David
B. Calipari
Z. Payne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Richards 7 15 0 2/4 0/0 3/4 4 25 0 3 2 5 10
I. Quickley 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 2 0 1
J. Baker Jr. 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
R. Travis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 37 12 21/42 6/13 22/32 19 200 4 7 15 9 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores