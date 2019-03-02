ILLST
Fletcher carries S. Illinois over Illinois St. 72-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Armon Fletcher had 26 points as Southern Illinois topped Illinois State 72-63 on Saturday. Sean Lloyd Jr. added 20 points for the Salukis. Lloyd Jr. also had six rebounds for the Salukis.

Kavion Pippen had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Southern Illinois (17-14, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference).

Phil Fayne had 21 points for the Redbirds (16-15, 9-9). Keyshawn Evans added 13 points. Milik Yarbrough had 12 points.

The Salukis evened the season series against the Redbirds with the win. Illinois State defeated Southern Illinois 59-58 on Jan. 15. The Salukis and the Redbirds next take the floor in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
+ 2 Milik Yarbrough made driving layup 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Illinois State 25.0
  Josh Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Bad pass turnover on Thik Bol, stolen by Keyshawn Evans 27.0
  Lost ball turnover on Milik Yarbrough, stolen by Thik Bol 36.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Zach Copeland 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 47.0
  Milik Yarbrough missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Gassman 54.0
Team Stats
Points 63 72
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 42
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 21 32
Team 4 1
Assists 6 13
Steals 8 1
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 20 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
P. Fayne F
21 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
22
A. Fletcher G
26 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois St. 16-15 293463
home team logo S. Illinois 17-14 314172
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois St. 16-15 68.9 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 17-14 68.8 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
10
P. Fayne F 15.6 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.9 APG 54.3 FG%
22
A. Fletcher G 16.2 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.4 APG 52.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
P. Fayne F 21 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
22
A. Fletcher G 26 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
39.1 FG% 48.3
27.3 3PT FG% 31.3
77.8 FT% 57.9
Illinois St.
Starters
P. Fayne
K. Evans
M. Yarbrough
Z. Copeland
W. Tinsley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Fayne 21 2 0 9/14 0/0 3/4 3 29 3 0 1 1 1
K. Evans 13 0 2 5/14 3/7 0/0 0 36 1 0 0 0 0
M. Yarbrough 12 4 0 4/14 0/5 4/5 4 30 2 0 6 1 3
Z. Copeland 10 3 1 4/9 2/4 0/0 5 29 0 0 2 1 2
W. Tinsley 3 4 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 18 0 2 0 0 4
Bench
R. Idowu
I. Gassman
M. Chastain
J. Jefferson
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Idowu 4 3 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 1 0 0 3
I. Gassman 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 2 0
M. Chastain 0 7 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 25 1 0 0 1 6
J. Jefferson 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 2
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 27 6 25/64 6/22 7/9 20 200 8 3 9 6 21
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd Jr.
K. Pippen
E. McGill
A. Cook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 26 9 2 8/16 2/5 8/14 0 40 0 0 1 1 8
S. Lloyd Jr. 20 6 2 9/14 2/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 2 4
K. Pippen 17 10 0 8/14 0/0 1/3 4 28 0 3 3 3 7
E. McGill 5 5 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 32 0 0 2 0 5
A. Cook 2 4 5 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 31 0 0 2 2 2
Bench
T. Bol
M. Bartley
D. Beane
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bol 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 2 2 0 4
M. Bartley 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
D. Beane 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 2
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 41 13 28/58 5/16 11/19 8 200 1 5 12 9 32
