Fletcher carries S. Illinois over Illinois St. 72-63
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Armon Fletcher had 26 points as Southern Illinois topped Illinois State 72-63 on Saturday. Sean Lloyd Jr. added 20 points for the Salukis. Lloyd Jr. also had six rebounds for the Salukis.
Kavion Pippen had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Southern Illinois (17-14, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference).
Phil Fayne had 21 points for the Redbirds (16-15, 9-9). Keyshawn Evans added 13 points. Milik Yarbrough had 12 points.
The Salukis evened the season series against the Redbirds with the win. Illinois State defeated Southern Illinois 59-58 on Jan. 15. The Salukis and the Redbirds next take the floor in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|34.8
|Three Point %
|34.8
|77.7
|Free Throw %
|65.1
|+ 2
|Milik Yarbrough made driving layup
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|25.0
|Josh Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Bad pass turnover on Thik Bol, stolen by Keyshawn Evans
|27.0
|Lost ball turnover on Milik Yarbrough, stolen by Thik Bol
|36.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Zach Copeland
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|47.0
|Milik Yarbrough missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Gassman
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|72
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|42
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|21
|32
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|6
|13
|Steals
|8
|1
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|20
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois St. 16-15
|68.9 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|S. Illinois 17-14
|68.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|P. Fayne F
|15.6 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|54.3 FG%
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|16.2 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|52.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Fayne F
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|A. Fletcher G
|26 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Idowu
|4
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|I. Gassman
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|M. Chastain
|0
|7
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|J. Jefferson
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Hein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|27
|6
|25/64
|6/22
|7/9
|20
|200
|8
|3
|9
|6
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bol
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|M. Bartley
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Beane
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Stradnieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|41
|13
|28/58
|5/16
|11/19
|8
|200
|1
|5
|12
|9
|32
