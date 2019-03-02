Magee scores 36, No. 24 Wofford races past Samford 85-64
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Fletcher Magee made eight 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 36 points, and No. 24 Wofford beat Samford 85-64 on Saturday.
The Terriers (26-4, 18-0) closed out an unbeaten Southern Conference schedule. They have won 17 in a row heading into the conference tournament.
Samford (16-15, 6-12) lost its fourth straight game.
Magee went 13 for 22 from the field, including 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and three steals.
Ryan Hoover scored 17 points for Wofford, and Chevez Goodwin had 10.
The Terriers pulled away after carrying a 31-29 lead into halftime. Magee scored 11 of Wofford's 13 points in the first 3:27 of the second half, extending the Terriers' advantage to 44-33.
The Terriers made 20 of 30 shots and 9 of 15 3-pointers in the second half.
Josh Sharkey and Robert Allen had 16 points apiece for Samford. Ruben Guerrero scored 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: The Terriers hit 14 of 30 from behind the arc, but also scored 24 points in the paint.
Samford: Samford outrebounded Wofford 37-36, but went 1 of 23 from behind the 3-point line.
UP NEXT
Wofford will be the No. 1 seed for the SoCon tourney and play in the quarterfinals next Saturday.
Samford will play in the first round of the conference tournament on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|40.1
|Three Point %
|36.8
|93.3
|Free Throw %
|75.3
|+ 1
|Myron Gordon made free throw
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Drew Cottrell
|13.0
|+ 2
|Myron Gordon made layup
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tray Hollowell, stolen by Myron Gordon
|16.0
|+ 2
|Deandre Thomas made reverse layup, assist by Myron Gordon
|24.0
|+ 2
|Chevez Goodwin made layup
|47.0
|Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|53.0
|Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|1:11
|Stefan Lakic missed layup
|1:13
|+ 1
|Storm Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|64
|Field Goals
|32-66 (48.5%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-30 (46.7%)
|1-23 (4.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|23
|22
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|48.5
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|4.3
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Magee
|36
|4
|4
|13/21
|8/14
|2/2
|1
|31
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|N. Hoover
|17
|0
|0
|6/11
|4/7
|1/2
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Jackson
|8
|8
|3
|4/12
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|S. Murphy
|4
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Aluma
|2
|5
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sharkey
|16
|4
|5
|6/11
|1/4
|3/5
|4
|33
|1
|0
|6
|0
|4
|R. Guerrero
|12
|4
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|29
|1
|2
|4
|1
|3
|M. Gordon
|9
|2
|2
|4/12
|0/5
|1/1
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Austin
|7
|1
|0
|3/10
|0/5
|1/2
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Lakic
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
