Magee scores 36, No. 24 Wofford races past Samford 85-64

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Fletcher Magee made eight 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 36 points, and No. 24 Wofford beat Samford 85-64 on Saturday.

The Terriers (26-4, 18-0) closed out an unbeaten Southern Conference schedule. They have won 17 in a row heading into the conference tournament.

Samford (16-15, 6-12) lost its fourth straight game.

Magee went 13 for 22 from the field, including 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and three steals.

Ryan Hoover scored 17 points for Wofford, and Chevez Goodwin had 10.

The Terriers pulled away after carrying a 31-29 lead into halftime. Magee scored 11 of Wofford's 13 points in the first 3:27 of the second half, extending the Terriers' advantage to 44-33.

The Terriers made 20 of 30 shots and 9 of 15 3-pointers in the second half.

Josh Sharkey and Robert Allen had 16 points apiece for Samford. Ruben Guerrero scored 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers hit 14 of 30 from behind the arc, but also scored 24 points in the paint.

Samford: Samford outrebounded Wofford 37-36, but went 1 of 23 from behind the 3-point line.

UP NEXT

Wofford will be the No. 1 seed for the SoCon tourney and play in the quarterfinals next Saturday.

Samford will play in the first round of the conference tournament on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
F. Magee
3 G
J. Sharkey
3 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
42.1 Field Goal % 43.8
40.1 Three Point % 36.8
93.3 Free Throw % 75.3
+ 1 Myron Gordon made free throw 13.0
  Shooting foul on Drew Cottrell 13.0
+ 2 Myron Gordon made layup 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tray Hollowell, stolen by Myron Gordon 16.0
+ 2 Deandre Thomas made reverse layup, assist by Myron Gordon 24.0
+ 2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 47.0
  Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin 53.0
  Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin 1:11
  Stefan Lakic missed layup 1:13
+ 1 Storm Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
Team Stats
Points 85 64
Field Goals 32-66 (48.5%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 14-30 (46.7%) 1-23 (4.3%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 23 22
Team 2 5
Assists 14 11
Steals 7 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 1 1
Wofford
Starters
F. Magee
N. Hoover
C. Jackson
S. Murphy
K. Aluma
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Magee 36 4 4 13/21 8/14 2/2 1 31 3 0 0 1 3
N. Hoover 17 0 0 6/11 4/7 1/2 0 28 0 0 0 0 0
C. Jackson 8 8 3 4/12 0/2 0/0 4 26 0 0 0 3 5
S. Murphy 4 1 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 4 21 1 1 0 0 1
K. Aluma 2 5 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 4 13 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
C. Goodwin
T. Hollowell
M. Pegram
M. Manning Jr.
D. Theme-Love
D. Cottrell
R. Larson
T. Stumpe
I. Bigelow
A. Michael
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Goodwin 10 10 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 27 2 2 1 6 4
T. Hollowell 8 0 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 3 0 0
M. Pegram 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 3
M. Manning Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Theme-Love 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 2 0 2
D. Cottrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Larson 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 1
T. Stumpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bigelow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Michael - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 34 14 32/66 14/30 7/8 20 200 7 3 9 11 23
Samford
Starters
J. Sharkey
R. Guerrero
M. Gordon
B. Austin
S. Lakic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sharkey 16 4 5 6/11 1/4 3/5 4 33 1 0 6 0 4
R. Guerrero 12 4 0 5/8 0/0 2/4 1 29 1 2 4 1 3
M. Gordon 9 2 2 4/12 0/5 1/1 0 32 1 0 0 1 1
B. Austin 7 1 0 3/10 0/5 1/2 4 28 1 0 0 0 1
S. Lakic 2 5 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 18 0 2 2 1 4
Bench
R. Allen
D. Thomas
J. Mumber
K. Nolan
S. Fitzgerald
J. Dupree
S. Henderson Jr.
L. Dye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Allen 16 11 1 5/8 0/3 6/7 1 29 0 1 2 7 4
D. Thomas 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
J. Mumber 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Nolan 0 3 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 1 0 3
S. Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dupree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 32 11 25/60 1/23 13/19 12 201 5 5 15 10 22
NCAA BB Scores